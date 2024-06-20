Highlights The Cowboys' financial constraints may lead them to consider trading WR CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb could command a $30M+ per year contract, impacting the Cowboys' decision.

Trading Lamb would bring back high draft picks or young WRs for the Cowboys to consider.

It's clear that the Dallas Cowboys would like to sign star WR CeeDee Lamb to a contract extension, but the reality is, that hasn't happened yet. Talks have reportedly "sped up" since Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson signed a four-year deal worth $140 million, making him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. So, what does that mean for Lamb and the Cowboys?

NFL WRs Contract Average Annual Value (AAV) Player AAV 1. Justin Jefferson - MIN $35M 2. A.J. Brown - PHI $32M 3. Amon-Ra St. Brown - DET $30M 4. Tyreek Hill - MIA $30M 5. Jaylen Waddle - MIA $28.25M 6. Davante Adams - LV $28M 7. Cooper Kupp - LAR $26.7M 8. DeVonta Smith - PHI $25M 9. Nico Collins - HOU $24.25M 10. D.K. Metcalf - SEA $24M

When you look at the 10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL right now, it's clear that Lamb will be making, at the very least, $30 million per year. Honestly, that shouldn't be a big deal though, right? Both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins are each paying two of the top-10 highest paid WRs in the NFL. There's no reason that the Cowboys can't pay one of them.

That's where the problem lies. Currently, the Cowboys have spent the least amount of cash in the NFL this offseason. While they're typically willing to pay their stars, this offseason has been a bit different. They've seen numerous contributors depart, including OT Tyron Smith to the New York Jets, OC Tyler Biadasz to the Washington Commanders, DE Dorance Armstrong to the Commanders, and RB Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans, just to name a few.

Maybe the Cowboys are holding their spending to pay guys like QB Dak Prescott, LB Micah Parsons, and WR Lamb. That's a very real possibility, but the team has let other teams get in front of them, like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence, and the Vikings with Jefferson.

The Cowboys should and will likely get a deal done with Lamb eventually, but considering they have waited until his fifth season to consider paying him, the team needs to consider trade packages if they're unable to extend Lamb.

It's already been reported that the Cowboys are prioritizing Prescott in contract negotiations, and with Lamb skipping mandatory minicamp, it's time for them to look at alternative options that don't include Lamb as part of the Cowboys long-term plans.

1 Buffalo Bills

Replacing Stefon Diggs with Lamb to become Josh Allen's new WR1

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe, just maybe, Buffalo Bills fans can come to peace with the Cowboys after losing in back-to-back Super Bowls to them in 1993 and 1993. In all seriousness, the Bills' WR depth chart isn't very encouraging following the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, and losing Gabe Davis in free agency to the Jaguars.

This offseason, they signed former Commander, Curtis Samuel, to a three-year deal worth $24M. Despite trading back a few times in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they eventually selected Keon Coleman out of Florida State with the 33rd overall pick. Khalil Shakir is heading into year 3 after a promising 2023 campaign, even though he was the WR3 behind Diggs and Davis.

Down the depth chart, the Bills also signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Chase Claypool. Some of these moves show promise, but none of these WRs project as a WR1, at least not this upcoming season.

Cowboys/Bills Trade Proposal Cowboys send Bills send WR CeeDee Lamb 2025 1st Round Pick, 2025 2nd Round Pick, 2025 6th Round Pick, 2026 1st Round Pick

A trade for Lamb would be a hefty price for GM Brandon Beane to pull off, but it would guarantee that QB Josh Allen would have an elite WR1 to throw to in the middle of his prime. While Diggs was exiting his prime, Lamb is just entering it. Similar to Diggs, Lamb is extremely versatile and can play outside and in the slot.

What makes a trade like this even better for the Bills? They can get the best versions out of Coleman, Samuel, and Shakir as none of them are forced into a role that they're not ready for. Lamb becomes the most complete WR on the depth chart, while Coleman provides size and 50/50 tracking ability, Samuel provides a dynamic playmaker who is great after contact and with downfield targets, and Shakir is a chair mover who dominated in zone coverage in 2023.

Lamb would clearly be the alpha in the room, but he would have a great supporting cast around him.

With a trade for Lamb, the Bills might actually have a better WR core than they had in 2023.

2 Green Bay Packers

Cowboys could retool their WR core with a pair of Packers WRs

Credit: Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following a Jordan Love breakout season in 2023, the Green Bay Packers could be a sleeper team to negotiate a trade for Lamb. When you look at the Packers' WR core, they're a deep and talented group.

Christian Watson is your unicorn player with 4.36 speed who can spread the field vertically and horizontally. Romeo Doubs is a bigger body receiver who excels in the red-zone and can win in contested catch opportunities. Jayden Reed is their slot receiver who was a safety net for Love. Then, they had an unexpected surprise second-year receiver in Dontavyion Wicks, who was third in receiving yards on the team last season, and was solid after the catch.

You're probably thinking, if the Packers have four talented WRs, why would they be interested in Lamb? Love is 25 years old heading into his second season as the starter, so he's effectively in his prime. The Packers clearly have four good WRs, but right now, as it appears, they don't have an alpha receiver on their roster. That is where Lamb could help.

Cowboys/Packers Trade Proposal Cowboys send Packers send WR CeeDee Lamb, 2025 5th Round Pick WR Christian Watson, WR Dontavyion Wicks, 2025 1st Round Pick,

Lamb would be a costly trade, but it would give the Packers a WR1, and they could still retain two of their top four WRs, in addition to a 2025 first-round pick. Watson would give the Cowboys an extremely athletic WR who needs some refining, along with an emerging WR who's good after the catch. The Packers would still have their red zone WR in Doubs and definitely wouldn't move on from Reed after being the most productive Packers WR in 2023.

A new-look Packers offense with Love, Lamb, Doubs, and Reed, with Josh Jacobs as their RB1 and Luke Musgrave as their TE1 may skyrocket Love's odds at winning MVP in 2024. All while the Cowboys would have received a younger and deeper WR core, with the opportunity to upgrade their roster in 2025.

3 Denver Broncos

Bank on a bad team's picks with the Broncos

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There's no easier way to support your franchise QB than by adding an elite WR for him to throw to. Right now, the Denver Broncos don't have that elite WR for rookie QB, Bo Nix. This offseason truly proved that this team is Sean Payton's, and that they're going to sink or swim with him as their HC.

It seems clear that it's going to be difficult for the Broncos to compete in 2024, as they parted ways with QB Russell Wilson, WR Jerry Jeudy, S Justin Simmons, and C Lloyd Cushenberry. It feels fair to say that the Broncos are in full rebuild mode.

However, that could change with trading for Lamb, at least to an extent. Right now, a WR room with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Josh Reynolds just doesn't feel good enough.

Sutton's currently the WR1, who ranked 68th in target separation according to Predominantly Orange. Mims is an explosive player who didn't see enough action in his rookie season. Franklin is going to be a rookie and, while he has experience with Nix at Oregon, his draft stock plummeted in part due to his small frame.

Then you have Reynolds, who projects as a WR4 in this offense. With all of that to say, the Broncos have a lot of question marks in their WR room.

Cowboys/Broncos Trade Proposal Cowboys send Broncos send WR CeeDee Lamb 2025 1st Round Pick, 2025 3rd Round Pick, 2026 1st Round Pick, 2026 1st Round Pick, 2026 4th Round Pick

If the Cowboys made a trade with the Broncos like this, it probably means they're also parting ways with Prescott, too. Heading into a full rebuild, there's not a better way than to trade one of your most valuable players to a team that you expect to be bad. Lamb would help greatly improve the Broncos' offense, but there are still question marks surrounding the rest of the offense, including the QB and the reminder of the WR room.

This is the type of move the Cowboys would make if they're fully confident they want to start over with brand-new offensive personnel. The Cowboys would be able to avoid having to pay a WR top-dollar completely, and have every resource imaginable to acquire one of the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

4 New England Patriots

Repair the Patriots WR room with a King's ransom

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine this, a blockbuster trade between two of the most iconic franchises in football, the Cowboys and the New England Patriots. A trade involving Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones with a player of Lamb's magnitude might be enough media coverage for Jones to consider it just for the attention. But, there are some benefits for both franchises making a move like this, too.

Similar to the Broncos, the Patriots also have a really weak WR room, maybe even worse than the Broncos. The Patriots' leading WR in 2023 was rookie Demario Douglas out of Liberty. The Patriots spent two of their 2024 draft picks on WR help with Ja'Lynn Polk out of Washington and Javon Baker out of UCF. Even more so than the Broncos, the Patriots truly have a massive question mark at the WR position.

Cowboys/Patriots Trade Proposal Cowboys send Patriots send WR CeeDee Lamb WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, 2025 1st Round Pick, 2025 4th, Round Pick, 2026 1st Round Pick, 2026 1st Round Pick, 2026 4th Round Pick

The draft compensation from the Patriots would be comparable, with the exception that the Cowboys would receive WR Smith-Schuster in return. Following the 2018 season, you would've thought Smith-Schuster would become one of the league's best WRs. Instead, a year after receiving a three-year deal worth $25 million from the Patriots, he already appears to be fading out of their offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Demario Douglas' 561 yards led the Patriots in that department in 2023, but they also represented the smallest yardage total for a team's WR1 in the entire NFL by a pretty significant margin.

The Patriots would give rookie QB Drake Maye one of the league's best route runners as his WR1, while also adding some veteran presence to a very young WR room. The Cowboys would hope they can revive Smith-Schuster's career, providing their offense with a big-body slot receiver, with Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert to take the majority of the snaps on the outside.

5 Arizona Cardinals

Kyler to CeeDee homecoming in the Grand Canyon State

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If there's one trade package for Lamb that would excite every NFL fan, it's this one. Former Oklahoma Sooners teammates Lamb and Kyler Murray reuniting in the NFL would be electric. This would be the ultimate sign of support from the Arizona Cardinals supporting their franchise QB, by providing him with all the best weapons to take their offense to the next level.

The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons, where they finished in last place in the NFC West. This team was a bottom-ranked offense and defense last season, so there were a lot of holes for this team to fill. However, adding Lamb alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. might give the Cardinals the best WR duo in the entire NFL.

Cowboys/Cardinals Trade Proposal Cowboys send Cardinals send WR CeeDee Lamb WR Michael Wilson, 2025 1st Round Pick, 2025 4th Round Pick, 2026 3rd Round Pick

For this to make sense for both sides, the Cowboys would need a playmaker in return, which they would get WR Michael Wilson. Wilson would give the Cowboys a versatile WR with some good size, who, while isn't ready to be the WR1 immediately, provides them with a promising young player who would be under contract through 2027.

As for the Cardinals, this offense would be electrifying. Lamb had his breakout season at Oklahoma in Murray's last season, where the two connected for 1,158 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Pair a much more seasoned version of Lamb with a generational talent like Harrison Jr., and your passing game becomes one of the most difficult to stop. Lamb could line up more in the slot where he's had tremendous success, while Harrison Jr. is your traditional outside receiver. This might not fix all the Cardinals' problems, but they would be in a position to score against all the best defenses in the NFL.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.