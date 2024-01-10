Highlights Zach LaVine is a top name in the trade market, with interest from the Warriors and Kings.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is one of the top names in the trade market with the February trade deadline just under a month away. The 28-year-old has been linked as a potential target for the reeling Los Angeles Lakers, who lost 10 of their next 13 games after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, but they might have some competition.

According to Joe Cowley of The Chicago Suntimes, two other Western Conference contenders in California are reportedly eyeing the two-time All-Star: the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

“Keep an eye on Sacramento and Golden State as they battle with inconsistency and tough roster decisions, and then there’s always the unforeseen injury that could happen to a team with deep playoff aspirations. In other words, a quiet market today could become very loud tomorrow or in the upcoming weeks.”

Warriors and Kings battling through inconsistency

LaVine would be a clean fit for both teams

The Warriors' season is crumbling and the Stephen Curry-led squad recently suffered perhaps its worst defeat of the season when the Toronto Raptors stomped them in their own building with a 133-118 victory. Following the loss, Golden State sits 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 17-19 record.

Golden State could use a player like LaVine, who could help alleviate some of the offensive load off of Stephen Curry. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have both been inconsistent throughout the season and the heavy burden is already taking a toll on Curry, who hasn't been shooting the ball well as of late.

Golden State Warriors – Player Stats – Last 10 Games Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Stephen Curry 24.7 3.1 5.3 42.3 36.7 Klay Thompson 18.0 2.7 2.5 44.7 40.7 Jonathan Kuminga 14.8 5.6 2.9 53.8 17.2 Trayce Jackson-Davis 10.9 7.9 1.7 73.1 0.0

Elsewhere in Northern California, Sacramento remains in 5th place in the West with a 22-14 mark. But as Cowley mentioned, the Kings have also been inconsistent as of late, as shown by the brutal 133-100 loss they suffered at home at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 7 and their 9-7 record over their last 10 games.

Pairing LaVine alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis should give them a solid Big Three who can help them compete against the upper-echelon teams in the Western Conference.

LaVine is reportedly "open" to a trade to Sacramento, while Golden State has the more enticing assets to pull off a deal. With the Warriors and Kings' reported interest in acquiring LaVine, here is how either team can try to swing a trade for the Bulls' shooting guard.

Warriors give up draft capital and a prospect

Potential trade package: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, 2028 1st round pick

The Bulls don't have much leverage in a potential LaVine deal, given his astronomical salary and the fact that few teams in the league can work it into their books over the next four years. Whichever team lands him will need to absorb the remaining four years, $178 million on his deal — which could be a hefty pill to swallow considering the assets any team needs to give up just to get to his $40 million price tag this season.

Beyond the salary, there are also many question marks concerning LaVine's defense. At best, he's an average defender who can net steals here and there, but won't intimidate opposing offenses. His defensive rating this season sits at 115.0, among the highest on the Bulls. Granted, this season has been an offense showcase with less of an emphasis on defense, but it's still worth noting he won't get stops as frequently as one might hope.

With that, the Warriors could try to avoid including top prospect Jonathan Kuminga in a potential deal and offer a package consisting of Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and an unprotected 2028 first-round pick. In any case, the Warriors would also need to shed some salary if they want to make any sort of significant splash.

Golden State has reportedly become more open to trading Wiggins. The Canadian is in the midst of his worst season, averaging career lows across the board while looking nowhere near the player who helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship.

Andrew Wiggins Year-to-Year Stats Categories 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points 17.2 17.1 11.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.2 Assists 2.2 2.3 1.3 Field Goal % 46.6 47.3 42.2% Three-Point Field Goal % 39.3 39.6 29.7%

Perhaps a change of scenery can once again re-ignite Wiggins' career. When Wiggins is in peak form, he is a fierce contributor and could still be a piece that helps teams contend. In the Bulls' case, acquiring him would alleviate him of the pressure to be excellent, instead allowing him to refocus on the parts of his game for which he initially became known.

Meanwhile, Moody has expressed frustration with his role in Golden State. Steve Kerr has failed to find consistent minutes for the third-year wing, despite showing flashes of brilliance throughout his career. If Kerr can't give Moody the playing time that will help him develop as a player, the Warriors are better off moving on from him.

The Bulls should be a good spot for Moody to earn his stripes and get a more defined and featured role as he establishes his niche in the NBA. Should the Warriors somehow sway the Bulls into taking this deal without Kuminga, they'd automatically be able to fight their way back into playoff contention.

Kings sacrifice depth and youth for LaVine

Potential trade package: Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, Trey Lyles, 2026 1st-round pick

The Kings may not have the most highly-touted prospect to trade, but they have a few pieces that could help mold their future roster ahead of a rebuild. The package would include sharpshooter Kevin Huerter, point guard Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenko, Trey Lyles, and a 2026 first-round pick.

The Kings lose a lot of depth in this trade, but it gives them a major upgrade at shooting guard and pairs De'Aaron Fox with another All-Star in the backcourt. Head coach Mike Brown could also stagger Fox and LaVine's minutes so that at least one of the two creators is on the floor at all times throughout the game.

Sacramento Kings – Year-to-Year Offensive Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Categories Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Offensive Rating 119.4 1st 116.6 14th Points Per Game 120.7 1st 117.7 8th Field Goal % 49.4 2nd 47.4 15th Effective Field Goal % 57.2 2nd 55.8 7th

As for the return package, Kevin Huerter has already lost his starting job and has seen his role and production dip from the previous season. Same with Mitchell, who is only averaging 13.0 minutes per game. Nonetheless, both are still just 25 years old and could still be useful assets to the Bulls. A change of scenery and more opportunities could help them rebuild their stock and get their careers back on track.

In this deal, the Kings are also able to keep Harrison Barnes. The veteran has been in the rumor mill for Sacramento, but the Kings should opt to keep him if LaVine is their target, to compensate for the lack of scoring on the bench.

The real question is whether the Bulls are willing to accept players with minimal upsides over Barnes, an asset they could eventually flip again. If the team is looking to enter a full-fledged rebuild, then removing $40 million off the books could be a good way to do so. They could command more draft picks if they feel they're not getting enough, but the Bradley Beal deal over the offseason proves that players with absurdly high salaries relative to their skill sets are a bit more difficult to trade.