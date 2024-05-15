Highlights The Bengals struggle to retain star players long-term due to frugal practices.

Trey Hendrickson requested a contract extension beyond 2025, but the Bengals declined.

Despite contract concerns, Hendrickson returned to practice with renewed focus and determination.

The Cincinnati Bengals have long maintained a history of struggling to retain star players drafted by the organization long-term, dating back to the beginning of the franchise.

That's why it's understandable that Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson had concerns about the team's long-term plans for him when they wouldn't extend his contract with the organization beyond 2025.

In March, leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, Hendrickson requested a trade if the Bengals wouldn't extend him. His contract currently runs up to 2025, where he's due to make $14.8M in 2024 and $15.8M in 2025.

He would like for the contract to be extended well beyond 2025, and the Bengals so far have not obliged, like they have failed to do with several key players over the last twenty seasons. After requesting the trade, the Bengals told him no. The Bengals have no interest in dealing their most productive pass rusher in team history to another team.

However, Hendrickson's need for long-term financial security has seemingly dissipated as the Pro Bowler recently told Bengals team reporter Geoff Hobson that he's now focused on winning a championship in Cincinnati:

This is where separating business and the team is difficult. At what point am I contradicting what I want? Long-term, winning games, all those things are what I want to do here in Cincinnati, and removing myself from the team doesn't help the team.

The Bengals are one of the most frugal organizations in the NFL, receiving F- Grades on the NFLPA Team Report Cards for their families, food, and nutrition, in addition to a D+ for their old, outdated locker room, though that clearly hasn't soured Hendrickson on the franchise as a whole following those most recent comments.

Related Pro-Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson Becomes Latest Bengal To Request Trade Cincinnati's best defender has followed in Tee Higgins' footsteps in desiring a change of scenery if his contract demands won't be met.

Trey Hendrickson's Concern with the Bengals

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrickson has every right to a raise and a long-term extension. Last season, he broke the team record for sacks in a season (17.5), yet fourteen NFL pass rushers will make more money than him this year. He sat out Phase I of the Bengals' voluntary off-season program as a response, though he acknowledged that he hasn't reached these heights alone.

The stats mean I've had a good team surrounding me. That means I've had teammates who have given me the opportunity for individual achievements. I can't rush the passer on my own. I can't scheme a pass coverage like Lou (Anarumo) can that is freeing me up on third-and-eight for a sack strip. I can't do it without Zac Taylor giving us a fourteen-point lead when sacks are more attainable. That's football... It's a team.

Hendrickson returned to the field on Monday for the start of Phase II of the Bengals voluntary off-season program energized and with renewed focus. Several reporters commented that he looked like he was enjoying himself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trey Hendrickson has the fifth-most sacks (39.5) in the NFL since joining the Bengals in 2021, behind only T.J. Watt (47.0), Myles Garrett (46.0), Nick Bosa (44.5) and Micah Parsons (40.5). From 2020 on, he's third in the category with 53.0, trailing just Watt (62.0) and Garrett (58.0). Excluding Parsons, who is still on his rookie deal, Hendrickson is the only member of the quintet making less than $25 million annually.

The Bengals haven't had another player top 7.5 sacks since Hendrickson arrived in town, so he would be an enormous loss for the team's pass rush and the roster as a whole, which explains why the Bengals had no interest in moving him.

Now that he's back on the field with his teammates, Hendrickson is feeling very on his potential for the 2024 campaign:

I'm faster and stronger than I was last year and I'm excited about it. Every player should feel like he's in the best shape of his life at this point in the season. You should try something different here and there. I think I ran faster and worked out harder. I know it sounds cliché. But I want it. I want to win.

Hopefully, the rest of the Bengals' contingent will enter 2024 with the same positivity and confidence as Hendrickson is exhibiting since his failed trade request.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.