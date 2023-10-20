Highlights The NFL trade deadline is coming up fast on October 31, and it would behoove some AFC teams to make a move to bolster their roster for the stretch run before it's too late.

From depth players to star playmakers, we're taking a look at each AFC team's biggest need and how they can fill it or fix it at the trade deadline.

For example, New York Jets should focus on acquiring more offensive weapons for their young quarterback and could benefit from trading for wide receiver Marquise Brown.

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is coming up on October 31. While not every team in the NFL is looking for a player to change their trajectory, many teams have holes that, if filled, could drastically improve their chances this season. However, in-season trades are rare—especially when it comes to big name stars.

However, with that said, there are some big names that could (or maybe should) change teams at this NFL trade deadline. Here's a look at every AFC team's biggest issue and what move they can make at the deadline to plug that hole.

Buffalo Bills - Davante Adams (WR)

Davante Adams was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when he was with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He then went to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and had a great season catching passes from his old college quarterback, Derek Carr. However, he has been having a down year in 2023 and has voiced his frustrations with the Raiders' struggles as a team.

With Jimmy Garappolo injured, things are on a downward projection and Adams doesn't appear happy. Nothing could put a smile on his face like joining the Buffalo Bills. He would start alongside Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen would immediately have by far the best one-two receiving punch in the NFL.

Summary Games Rec/Game Yards/Game TD/Game 2023 6 6.5 78.5 0.5 2018-2022 74 7.2 92.2 0.82

Miami Dolphins - Josey Jewell (LB)

The Miami Dolphins might have the best team in the AFC. They are on pace to break the NFL scoring record for a team and their offense is explosive at every position. However, on defense, they could use some help. They need a better inside linebacker that can play every down.

They could bring Josey Jewell in from the Denver Broncos. This year was supposed to be a turnaround for Denver, but they have fallen short in every way. Jewell has been consistent this season, and he used to play with Miami defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when both were in Denver. He is also on an expiring contract, so the Dolphins wouldn't have to pay a premium for him.

New England Patriots - Tee Higgins (WR)

The New England Patriots have won one game and Bill Belichick can't be happy. He won't talk about it, but he has to be looking at ways to improve his team this season. The biggest problem with the Patriots is at quarterback, as they still haven't found the man to replace Tom Brady.

The Patriots might be selling this season rather than buying as they look to situate themselves for the QB sweepstakes in next year's draft, but if they do bring someone in, it needs to be a player who Belichick believes will settle in long term. The Patriots should consider upgrading the receiver position, which could be a more cost-effective way to improve their quarterback play as well. Tee Higgins could be a nice pickup, as his role with the Cincinnati Bengals has been reduced drastically in 2023.

New York Jets - Marquise Brown (WR)

The big talk with the New York Jets is how they can win while relying on Zack Wilson. This was supposed to be Aaron Rodgers' team, but when he went down they had to pivot back to Wilson—much to Joe Namath's chagrin. However, if the Jets wanted to bring in a quarterback, it would need to be someone on a short deal, as Rodgers has every intention of returning in 2024.

With that said, the Jets might be better served in bringing in more weapons for Wilson, especially at receiver, where they are very thin behind Garrett Wilson. The Arizona Cardinals are rebuilding, and they have a receiver in Marquise Brown who is in his prime. Arizona could flip Brown for some draft picks next year, and he would fit in perfectly as the slot guy for the Jets.

Baltimore Ravens - Brian Burns (LB)

The Baltimore Ravens have always lived and died by their defense. The Ravens in 2023 are no different and rank near the top of the NFL in total defense. However, they have also struggled with injuries—especially when it comes to their pass rushers. Kyle Van Noy, Tyus Bowser, and Brent Urban have all been dealing with injuries this season.

Brian Burns is a solid outside linebacker for the Carolina Panthers who has picked up 25.5 sacks over his last 39 games. However, that team is still rebuilding, and Burns is not locked into a long-term deal. Carolina also has no first round pick in 2024, so they are likely to be very keen to start hoarding draft picks, and the Ravens could oblige in exchange for a pass rushing upgrade.

Cincinnati Bengals - Darren Waller (TE)

Joe Burrow has struggled this season with the Cincinnati Bengals, and that is no big secret. The Bengals have a great running back, but the only receiver who really scares anyone right now is Ja'Marr Chase. What could help is a better tight end, as the best they've currently got is Irv Smith Jr., and he has 32 yards total in four games.

The New York Giants have been in a free fall this season, and because of that they might want to rid themselves of some big contracts, and including recently-signed tight end Darren Waller. His deal runs through 2026 and could give Burrow that security blanket in the middle of the field that he needs as his offensive line struggles to protect him.

Cleveland Browns - D’Ernest Johnson (RB)

When the Cleveland Browns lost Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury that was lucky not to be career ending, they said they were comfortable with Jerome Ford taking his place. However, Ford has only had one 100-yard performance and one touchdown on the ground through five games since.

The Browns brought back Kareem Hunt, but there was a reason they chose not to resign him after last season, and he isn't the same star he once was. The Browns might be well served in bringing back a familiar face in D'Ernest Johnson. He knows the system, and his current team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, would likely only require a sixth or seventh-round pick in exchange.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Patrick Surtain II (CB)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the thick of the hunt for the AFC North crown, but they are still trying to find their way with quarterback Kenny Pickett. What might help Pickett even more than some offensive weapons is adding players on the defense who can force turnovers to get Pickett back on the field to compete to win.

The best cornerback likely to be in the 2023 NFL trade market is Patrick Surtain II. He is only 23 and his contract goes through 2024. He plays for a Broncos team that might want a complete reset next year, so if the Steelers want to send a high to mid draft pick for him, the 2022 First-Team All-Pro might be worth the gamble.

Houston Texans - Chase Young (DE)

The Houston Texans are exceeding expectations thanks to rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. However, Stroud needs some help if he wants to lead these surprising Texans to the playoffs. If the Texans make a move, it needs to be a big one because the team has been building a solid foundation and wants to make sure whatever they bring in this season is something that could add to the future potential.

That is where Washington Commanders defensive star Chase Young comes in. The Commanders declined his fifth-season option, so it might be time to move on in his final year. He could give the Texans the pass rush they desperately need (their nine sacks are tied for second-fewest in football), and the Commanders would probably welcome some sort of return for a guy who's likely to leave for free after the season.

Indianapolis Colts - Jerry Jeudy (WR)

The Indianapolis Colts knew this was going to be a shaky season since they planned to head in with a rookie quarterback and a running back who had held out. Things got worse when that rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, suffered a season ending injury.

With Gardner Minshew at quarterback, they are still in the race, but they need help at receiver, where Michael Pittman Jr. is their lone star. The Broncos appear to be ready for a massive rebuild, and with former first round receiver Jerry Jeudy clearly on the block, he could provide the Colts with a solid option opposite Pittman for a very reasonable fee.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Danielle Hunter (DE)

Danielle Hunter is having a solid season so far for the Minnesota Vikings, as he ranks first in the NFL in sacks, with eight through six games. However, the Vikings are 2-4, and things look bleak with Justin Jefferson expected to miss an extended period.

Hunter is arguably the next best player on the team, and if this is a lost season, Minnesota could look to get something for him. Minnesota wouldn't commit to him long term, so Hunter becomes a free agent in the offseason, and the team can't franchise tag him. The Jags could use help with a pass rush that is only getting pressure 19.3 percent of the time (seventh-lowest in the NFL), and who better to target than the league's sack leader who happens to be on an expiring deal.

Danielle Hunter 2023 Game Logs Week (Opponent) Sack TFL QB Hits Week 1 (TB) 1 2 1 Week 2 (PHI) 3 3 3 Week 3 (LAC) 1 2 0 Week 4 (CAR) 0 1 0 Week 5 (KC) 1 1 1 Week 6 (CHI) 2 2 2

Tennessee Titans - Devin Duvernay (WR)

The Tennessee Titans are most likely going to be sellers at this season's NFL trade deadline. There are even strong rumors that they could trade away star running back Derrick Henry. This means the Titans only trade targets are likely to be draft picks from other teams.

If there is one team that loves to grab older running backs and thrown them into the fire, it's the Ravens. The Titans could do worse than trade Henry, who will cross the dreaded 30-year-old mark this upcoming January, for a package that includes young receiver Devin Duvernay. The fourth-year pro could provide them with a threat in the return game as well as some much-needed talent in the passing game—if he agrees to a new deal with Tennessee.

Denver Broncos - Romeo Doubs (WR)

The Broncos hoped to get back on track this season with Sean Payton as the new head coach. However, Russell Wilson has been more down than up and things don't look good for the Broncos. They could still try to make additions as Payton is not accustomed to losing.

But at 1-5, it would have to be something big to make a turnaround for them now. Payton said Denver isn't looking to sell their players, but who could they trade for? One good idea is to trade a disgruntled star like Jerry Jeudy for a draft pick and a younger model in Green Bay Packers' wideout Romeo Doubs.

Kansas City Chiefs - Marquise Brown (WR)

The Kansas City Chiefs still haven't found an explosive wide receiver who could replace the numbers that Tyreek Hill gave them before departing for the Dolphins. While Travis Kelse still provides a nice target, the Chiefs need a fast, sure-handed outside receiver for Patrick Mahomes to stretch the field with.

While the Cardinals could get a better draft pick from the Jets for Marquise Brown, the Chiefs should also be in the mix for the veteran receiver. He is going nowhere with the Cardinals right now and his speed rivals that of Hill, which could finally give Mahomes the home run target he's been yearning for.

Las Vegas Raiders - Carl Lawson (Edge)

The Las Vegas Raiders are probably going to be sellers this season. There are teams that want Hunter Renfrow, and Davante Adams is frustrated with his playing time. Josh Jacobs also came into the season unhappy and could be looking for a change of scenery.

But, sitting at .500, what if the Raiders decide to add someone to make a push? Their best bet is bringing in defensive help, specifically a pass rusher to boost their 17.4 percent pressure rate, which is fifth-lowest in the NFL. The Jets could be ready to wheel and deal to add some pieces and draft picks, and edge rusher Carl Lawson is one man they could move on from. He hasn't been used much this season, and he would start immediately for Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Chargers - Terrace Marshall (WR)

The Los Angeles Chargers were supposed to be an AFC contender in 2023, but after a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys, they have a losing record after five games. With that said, they have a ton of talent, but they might need to fill in a spot or two at the NFL trade deadline to make a real playoff push.

The Panthers are in rebuild mode, and Terrace Marshall is one of bevy of young receivers on the team. As for the Chargers, they lost Mike WIlliams for the season, and while they have Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer there, Justin Hebert can always use more targets in the passing game.

