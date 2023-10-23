Highlights The 2023 NFL trade deadline looms on October 31, so we're taking a look at one move each team could make to strengthen their cause for the remainder of the campaign.

The Philadelphia Eagles should focus on strengthening the Dallas Cowboys need to find a replacement for injured cornerback Trevon Diggs, and the San Francisco 49ers could improve on the embarrassment of riches they already have at the skill positions.

Players like wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Davante Adams, pass rusher Danielle Hunter, and running back Javonte Williams could be on the move at the deadline for the right price.

The NFL trade deadline for the 2023 season is at the end of October, and there are several teams in the NFC who will want to both sell and buy at the deadline. There are a few teams with losing records, like the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears who might be looking at unloading some players. There are also teams with winning records who could fill in some holes, like the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

With so many players as trade bait, and a lot of draft picks on the line for 2024, here is a look at what moves each NFC team should consider at the deadline to give them their best chance moving forward.

Dallas Cowboys - Kristian Fulton (CB)

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports



The Dallas Cowboys started the season with the best defense in the NFL. They were shutting down everyone thanks to a dominating pass rush and shutdown corners. However, they lost Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL and suddenly the Cowboys defense became vulnerable to the pass.

Diggs was one of the shining stars on defense, and Dallas needs someone to pair up with Stephon Gilmore. The Tennessee Titans are highly rumored to be sellers this NFL trade deadline, and Kristian Fulton could add another solid player to a secondary that has shown a few cracks in Diggs' absence.

New York Giants - Trent Brown (OT)

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports



The New York Giants will be sellers this year when it comes to the NFL trade deadline. However, there is one area that the Giants need help. New York could really stand to improve their offensive line to both protect their quarterbacks and to open up holes for Saquon Barkley.

One player that the Giants could target is Trent Brown from the New England Patriots, someone that could be on the trading block thanks to the Pats' slow start this season. If the Giants can't protect their quarterback, no matter who it is, they won't improve at all.

Philadelphia Eagles - Budda Baker (SS)

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY NETWORK



The Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC, but they don't seem to be quite as dominant as they were when they made it to the Super Bowl last season. Part of this is that the Eagles have one of the lesser pass defenses in the NFL, allowing the 10th-most passing yards through seven weeks. If the Eagles make a move to strengthen their team, that is where they should focus.

The Arizona Cardinals seem on the verge of a rebuild, and they might want to unload some big contracts. The Eagles could pull off a trade for seasoned veteran safety like Budda Baker and immediately see an improvement in one of their very few weak spots.

Washington Commanders - Jonah Williams (OT)

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports



Most NFL trade deadline rumors indicate that the Washington Commanders will be sellers this year, but the team seems reluctant on trading their main star Chase Young, despite not picking up his fifth-season option this summer. However, there are areas that the Commanders could improve on that could help them remain competitive this year.

The biggest is the offensive line. Andrew Wylie isn't the answer at right tackle, and there are a couple of targets out there that could help. The Denver Broncos' Garett Bolles is one, but a better trade target is Jonah Williams. He asked for the Cincinnati Bengals to trade him, so he could use a fresh start.

Chicago Bears - Danielle Hunter (DE)

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports



The Chicago Bears are almost definitely a seller team and their needs are too big to fill with just one or two free agent splashes. However, they definitely need help on the defensive side of the ball, and it might be nice to bring in a veteran on a rental to help teach their younger players.

The Minnesota Vikings are another team that needs a lot of help, and the Bears could possibly get NFL sack leader Danielle Hunter, though trades within the division are exceedingly rare. However, he would cost a lot less for Chicago than someone like Denver's Patrick Surtain III, who would likely cost them a much higher draft pick due to his age and contract (Hunter is on an expiring deal).

Detroit Lions - Jalen Mills (CB)

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports



The Detroit Lions have been as impressive as everyone thought they would be coming into the 2023 NFL season. However, if they want to beat the best teams in the NFL, they need to patch up their defense. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is out with injury, Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL, and Brian Branch is struggling with an ankle injury.

With just one win so far this season, the New England Patriots could be sellers at the deadline and the Lions could do worse than in bringing in Jalen Mills to shore up their cornerback position. The Detroit defense's Week 7 debacle against Lamar Jackson was only confirmation that something needs to be done in the secondary.

Green Bay Packers - Javonte Williams (RB)

The Green Bay Packers need a strong running game to help new quarterback Jordan Love find his groove. Aaron Jones is a top-tier running back, but he hasn't been healthy this season and A.J. Dillon has been a massive disappointment. The team needs someone they can rely on when Jones is down, and someone who can compliment him when healthy, and with just one touchdown and 3.2 yards a carry this year, Dillon's not getting it done.

Javonte Williams looked like a star as a rookie in Denver in 2021, but he was hurt for most of 2022. Now, he isn't doing much this year on a Broncos team that is always playing form behind, but the Broncos need to make some trades and the Packers could use someone like Williams.

Minnesota Vikings - Jerry Jeudy (WR)

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports



The Minnesota Vikings have not had a good start to the season and when they lost Justin Jefferson for several weeks to injury, things went from bad to worse. While most pundits think that the Vikings are going to be sellers this season, they still have a veteran quarterback, and Jefferson is due back before season's end.

They need someone to replace Jefferson's production in the interim and possibly work alongside him when he returns. Jerry Jeudy is someone that is almost surely going to be on the trading block as the Broncos try to start their much-needed rebuild.

Atlanta Falcons - Danielle Hunter (DE)

The Atlanta Falcons have already made one move when they traded with the Los Angeles Rams to bring in wide receiver Van Jefferson. Now, the team needs to look at the defensive side of the ball. They need an edge rusher to really help them push for the NFC South crown, which is definitely within their grasp.

The Vikings are not out of it by any means, but they could really use some draft picks for next year as their chances for a playoff run this season look more and more dire by the week. Danielle Hunter is one of the best defensive ends in the league right now, leading the league with eight sacks, and he could help the Falcons make a push for their division while providing Minnesota with some draft capital.

Carolina Panthers - Jerry Jeudy (WR)

More than one team will make a push for Jerry Jeudy. The Denver Broncos need draft capital for 2024 with their season unraveling and the Carolina Panthers need young wide receivers to make rookie Bryce Young's job easier. Carolina has some solid options already, including veteran Adam Thielen, but Carolina would be better served getting younger at every position. Young could be a star quarterback for many years, but he needs people to grow with him and Jeudy needs a change of scenery.

New Orleans Saints - Marcus Davenport (DE)

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports



The New Orleans Saints have a good team this season and Alvin Kamara is on pace for a record-breaking campaign as a pass catching running back. Derek Carr has been wobbly at quarterback this year, but they're not going to give up on him this season.

The team's defense has been impressive this season, but could use a little depth to shore up. If the Vikings start clearing out contracts to start a rebuild, defensive end Marcus Davenport could be a nice grab for the Saints' pass rush, which has managed just 13 sacks through seven games, a bottom five total in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - D'Onta Foreman (RB)

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports



Baker Mayfield has been better than most expected since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It helps that he actually has quality receivers to throw the ball to for the first time in years. However, there is still a problem with the offense. They've not only rushed for the second-fewest yards through seven weeks (467), they've also earned the second-fewest yards per carry (3.1). A running game as anemic as that allows opposing defenses to key in on Mayfield and the passing game.

Rachaad White is only averaging 3.3 yards per carry this season and improvement is needed. D'Onta Foreman looked great for the Bears in their Week 7 win, and his hard running style could provide the Bucs running game with the spark it needs. Not to mention he would also be a relatively cheap trade acquisition.

Arizona Cardinals - Derek Barnett (DE)

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports



There are a lot of rumors about the Arizona Cardinals as sellers at the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Marquise Brown is one name that many fans feel the team will trade away, although there are also rumors that Kyler Murray might be headed out the door as well.

However, with Murray nearing a return from injury and Brown a close friend of his, Arizona might want to wait to see what happens when Kyler is back in the starting lineup. The best bet here is to improve their defense, which has allowed the seventh-most points through Week 7. Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett could fill those needs. He has been buried on Philadelphia's depth chart this year and at 27, he can still contribute.

Los Angeles Rams - Carl Lawson (DE)

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports



The Los Angeles Rams can clearly remember when they won the Super Bowl two short seasons ago. However, they took a major hit last year when they suffered injuries on offense and lost their second-biggest defensive star to free agency. This Rams team needs more than just an explosive offense to get back to the Super Bowl, and it is time they fixed the hole that Von Miller left in the team.

New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson, who had seven sacks last year, offers a strong pass rushing presence that the Rams desperately need. They've managed just 12 sacks so far in 2023, fourth-fewest in the NFL, and putting someone like Lawson on the line with Aaron Donald could be exactly what the doctor ordered for this defense.

San Francisco 49ers - Davante Adams (WR)

In 2022, the San Francisco 49ers had a good running attack, but when they got the chance to trade for Christian McCaffrey, they pulled the trigger and added him to an already talented backfield. That trade has paid off and McCaffrey is a big reason why the 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFL in 2023.

The 49ers have good receiving talent, but since Davante Adams could be on the market for the floundering Raiders, there is no reason to think the 49ers wouldn't pull the trigger there too. The prospect became much more interesting after the team lost top wideout Deebo Samuel to a shoulder injury that could keep him out for an extended period. Adams could fill that void while Samuel's out and when they're all healthy, San Francisco will have the best receiving corps in football.

Seattle Seahawks - Garett Boles (OT)

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports



The Seattle Seahawks are still in it this season with a 4-2 record in what looks like a wide open NFC, and they might be in the buyers market at the 2024 NFL trade deadline. There are two areas where the Seahawks could use a big-name trade target, and that is on the line on either side of the ball.

The best bet for the Seahawks could be a massive mauler like Garett Bolles, who could be the guy to help boost their struggling run game. The Broncos might end up having a fire sale at the NFL trade deadline, and Bolles could be a nice pickup for Seattle to boost their offensive unit.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.