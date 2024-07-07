Highlights San Francisco 49ers could trade Brock Purdy if extension isn't signed after 2025.

Prescott and Herbert are all-in potential trade candidates.

Raiders, Jets, and Giants are trade candidates to capitalize on Purdy's trade value.

Three years ago, the San Francisco 49ers traded a king's ransom to receive the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, where they would then select Trey Lance. Three years later, Lance is now on the Dallas Cowboys, and the last overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy, is in line for a massive contract extension from the 49ers.

Life has worked out funny for the 49ers, but at the end of the day, they found themselves a franchise quarterback, hopefully. Purdy is coming from a phenomenal season where he led the 49ers to become the #1 seed in the NFC and a trip to the Super Bowl. They're probably a couple of plays away from becoming Super Bowl champions.

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Completion Percentage 69.4% Passing Yards 4,280 Passing Touchdowns 31 Interceptions 11 Yards Per Attempt 9.6

Purdy finished fourth in completion percentage, second in passing touchdowns, third in passing touchdowns, and first in yards-per-attempt in the NFL. There were questions surrounding whether Purdy could repeat his success in his rookie season, and somehow, he only got better.

Now, Purdy cannot sign a contract extension until after the 2024 season, so there's still some time before the 49ers have to decide. If Purdy begins to struggle this season, there's always the possibility that the 49ers won't extend him following the 2024 season.​​​​​​​ Jimmy Garoppolo once flourished under the Shanahan scheme but continued to regress and was eventually released.

There was a reason Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He lacks the size, arm strength, and athleticism that many of the NFL's most elite quarterbacks have. He's been ultra-productive and far exceeded expectations, but if he can't lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch may be prepared to swing for the fences at an elite quarterback, leaving Purdy available for trade.

1 Purdy for Prescott

The rivals could work together on one of the biggest trades of all-time

There might not be a wilder trade package than one that includes Dak Prescott being traded to the 49ers in exchange for Brock Purdy. Prescott is in a prime position to receive a contract extension of over $60 million per year, and that price tag may be too hefty for Jerry Jones to pay.

49ers-Cowboys Trade Proposal 49ers send Cowboys send QB Brock Purdy

2025 fourth-round pick QB Dak Prescott

2025 first-round pick

2026 third-round pick

A trade like this would happen before the beginning of the season or in-season, which is extremely unlikely. This trade proposal would happen during training camp this season, as the Cowboys front office loses confidence in Prescott, and the 49ers are trying to go all-in with aging players such as Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel.

Purdy was an extremely productive quarterback in 2023, but Prescott is one of the best pure pocket passers in the NFL. He would flourish in the Shanahan scheme, as his pocket presence, decision-making skills, and accuracy would elevate the 49ers' offense to a different level.​​​​​​​

This would be a massive trade for both organizations, as the Cowboys would still be giving up more to pay their quarterback. Jones would likely feel more comfortable paying a proven winner who's much younger. The 49ers would be taking a risk by loading up with additional draft capital, as they could acquire a perfect fit at the quarterback position in their offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott finished first in passing touchdowns, second in completion percentage, and third in passing yards in 2023, all ahead of Brock Purdy.

2 Jim Harbaugh's Offense Can Live Without Justin Herbert

49ers could truly ascend by acquiring a unicorn with elite arm strength and other superstar traits

If the 49ers wanted to make the splash of the century, a trade for Justin Herbert would be the one. This trade likely wouldn't make sense until after this season, if the 49ers saw Purdy struggle and the Chargers didn't see as much of a need for Herbert in a new run-heavy offense with Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator. This would likely bring down the trade value of both players, making it much easier for a player-for-player trade to happen between the 49ers and Chargers.

49ers-Chargers Trade Proposal 49ers send Chargers send QB Brock Purdy

2025 first-round pick

2025 third-round pick

2026 second-round pick QB Justin Herbert

2025 fourth-round pick

2025 sixth-round pick

Despite how great Purdy was last season, it doesn't compare to the productivity that Herbert has had through four seasons in the NFL. With his superstar traits, Herbert would be a lot more valuable than Purdy, especially on the open market.

Shanahan would follow his good friend, Sean McVay, by trading for an elite quarterback to make a Super Bowl push for years to come. McVay and the Los Angeles Rams did it a few years ago by acquiring Matthew Stafford, and Shanahan could take some advice from a friend of his.

While the Chargers would still have to pay Purdy, they would receive a plethora of draft capital while still receiving quality quarterback play. Purdy benefits from a run-heavy offense, so it would be a good fit for him without the Chargers having to risk drafting another quarterback.

3 Run The Giants Out Of First-Round Picks

The quarterback-needy Giants could be taken advantage of in their quarterback quest

The other option for the 49ers would be to maximize their return in a Purdy trade by sending him to a quarterback-needy team. Sure, the Giants have Daniel Jones, but that situation seems likely in a Jones release following the 2024 season.

Even if general manager Joe Schoen claims he's not giving up on Jones, an improved quarterback situation is always enticing for any NFL front office. San Francisco would still have to figure out their quarterback situation, but they would receive incredible value from a team in desperation.

49ers-Giants Trade Proposal 49ers send Giants send QB Brock Purdy 2025 first-round pick

2025 second-round pick

2026 first-round pick

2026 fourth-round pick

In the Deshaun Watson trade to the Cleveland Browns, the Houston Texans received three first-round picks along with multiple third- and fourth-round picks. Despite the accusations, Watson was considered a top-five quarterback at the time of his trade, so Purdy wouldn't net as much. But the Giants' offense is desperate for consistent quarterback play, and Purdy would provide that for them with a revamped wide receiver corps.

4 Aidan O'Connell As 49ers Temporary QB Until Improvements Arise

Raiders find missing offensive piece

Fans would probably laugh at the 49ers for trading for Aidan O'Connell in a trade that sends Purdy to Las Vegas, but the main draw of the trade would be the draft capital San Francisco receives. O'Connell is a promising young better who could temporarily be the 49ers starting quarterback as they search for their next franchise player. This trade likely only makes sense if O'Connell improves in 2024 on the Las Vegas Raiders while Purdy takes a step back.

49ers-Raiders Trade Proposal 49ers send Raiders send QB Brock Purdy QB Aidan O'Connell

2025 first-round pick

2025 third-round pick

2026 first-round pick

An O'Connell trade to Las Vegas for Purdy would be the lighter version of the Goff/Stafford trade from a few years ago. Purdy would give the Raiders a proven quarterback, while the 49ers don't want to take the risk of paying him, and receive a haul of draft picks along with a promising young quarterback.

5 Shanahan to Saleh

Life after Aaron Rodgers could lead to a proven veteran who had success in the Shanahan scheme

It's clear the New York Jets are going all-in with Aaron Rodgers in 2024, but they need to think about life beyond Rodgers. The Jets have the longest playoff drought in the NFL, but they could end that and have more consistent success by acquiring a young, proven quarterback.

49ers-Jets Trade Proposal 49ers send Jets send QB Brock Purdy EDGE Michael Clemons

2025 first-round pick

2025 second-round pick

2026 first-round pick

The Jets could finally have consistency at quarterback for a long-period of time. It would definitely become more challenging to improve the roster with the number of draft picks traded to the 49ers, but the front office would need to get creative in free agency to improve the roster.

