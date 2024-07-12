Highlights Ja'Marr Chase is seeking a more lucrative contract.

Potential trade partners for the Bengals include the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders.

Cincinnati should assess which team could offer the most favorable package in exchange for Chase.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Ja'Marr Chase situation is heating up, and the franchise must consider other packages if it cannot find a solution for the star wide receiver. The NFL trade deadline is set for November 5 this year.

The Bengals would feel they have some time to get the best possible deal. But do they? The more they remain silent on Chase's new contract, the less likely they will.

The Bengals selected Chase in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His career began disappointingly during the preseason. However, he soon picked up pace, winning the NFL Rookie of the Month award in September, his first month.

He later finished the season as the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, ensuring the Bengals got good value for the $30.8 million rookie contract offered to him. Chase has performed well as a wide receiver for the Bengals. In his three seasons, he has caught 268 passes for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Chase is seeking a more lucrative contract with the wide receiver market flourishing. If the Bengals cannot meet his expectations, they may need to consider trade options.

1 Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals could boost their poor catching stats

In the 2023 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals registered some of the league's least impressive receiving stats. They managed only 355 receptions for 3430 yards.

The Cardinals boast a capable quarterback in Kyle Murray. However, he has failed to impress on several occasions. Having an elite wide receiver like Ja'Marr Chase will do him and the team a world of good.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was picked in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was excellent in college, but what they need right now is a league-proven playmaker. Michael Wilson is nowhere near the elite level at the moment, and Zay Jones' injury woes might only worsen.

Arizona sits in the bottom ten in the league's reception chart, and a rookie might not take them out of that spot. The Cardinals' offensive performance has been subpar overall. However, an offensive lineup with Kyle Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ja'Marr Chase would make them a serious threat.

The Cardinals have $22.1 million in cap space, so they have room to splash the cash on a star wide receiver like Chase. The 2025 season is a long shot, so they can afford to trade draft picks to solve their current problems.

Bengals/Cardinals Trade Proposal Bengals Send Cardinals Send Ja’Marr Chase 2025 second-round pick

2025 fifth-round pick

2 Detroit Lions

The Lions should add a star WR to add on 2023 success

The Detroit Lions had a great 2023 season. The Lions finished the season top five in the league's rushing and passing stat chart.

They reached the NFC Championship for the first time since the 1991 season. They would feel they have that Super Bowl appearance coming with their super-offensive prowess. Adding another star wide receiver could complete the puzzle.

At the moment, Lions QB Jared Goff is enjoying the time of his life. He finished the season with the second-highest passing yards, fourth in passing touchdowns, seventh in completion percentage, and ninth in passer rating. This was an improvement from his already decent 2022 season, where he was sixth in both passing yards and touchdowns, 18th in completion percentage, and seventh in passer rating.

Placing Chase in that offense setup is going to be scary for opponents. Amon-Ra St.Brown had an excellent 2023 season, finishing with 119 receptions for 1515 yards, even better than Chase's 2023 stat line. Placing Chase at WR1 with support from St. Brown as WR2 will only bolster the Lions' offense.

Jameson Williams, the team's WR2, has had injury problems and a gambling policy violation. The Lions will need someone they can better rely on in 2024, as Kalif Raymond is not that guy yet. They have $31 million in cap space, so this deal shouldn't be too much of a problem.

Bengals/Lions Trade Proposal Bengals Send Lions Send Ja’Marr Chase 2025 second-round pick

2025 fourth-round pick

3 Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers still have a deficiency at WR

The Los Angeles Chargers used two 2024 draft picks on wide receivers. It is obvious to everyone that there is a dire need for an elite wide receiver. They passed up a golden opportunity to get a wide receiver by using their fifth overall pick on offensive tackle Joe Alt.

It seems the team is opting for a rebuild in the wide receiver room, as more than half of the receivers on their roster are rookies. The team released Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears.

They had a decent 2023 season in the receiving department, finishing with 409 receptions for 4312 yards. However, the departure of Williams and Allen will shake that stat a lot.

The Chargers' general manager said he is pleased with Joshua Palmer and the rest of his rookies. But Palmer missed six games last season due to injuries. Although Quentin Johnston has prospects, he struggled to impress in his first rookie season.

It may be too early to put Ladd McConkey as a starter. In 2024, Justin Herbert will need a high-caliber wide receiver to boost the Chargers' offense. The Chargers can easily afford to pay Chase as they have $26.4 million in cap space.

Bengals/Chargers Trade Proposal Bengals Send Chargers Send Ja’Marr Chase 2025 second-round pick

2025 fifth-round pick

2025 sixth-round pick

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ja'Marr Chase had a record-setting rookie season. His 266 yards against the Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship game are the most receiving yards by a rookie in a single game.

4 New England Patriots

The Patriots signed many uncertain wide receivers

The New England Patriots did some business in their wideout room. They signed K.J. Osborn from the Minnesota Vikings and selected Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the second and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft, respectively.

The Patriots and Kendrick Bourne agreed to a three-year contract extension in March this year. They also have 23-year-old DeMario Douglas as WR3 for the 2024 season. But none of these players is anywhere near Chase's incredible receiving record.

Bourne suffered an injury in Week 8, and the team had to place him on injured reserve in October last year. He's also 28, so they would need a younger starlet like Chase to run the show.

Ja'Lynn Polk looks like a potential Rookie of the Year but will need some time to grow with the team. DeMario Douglas impressed a little, but his 49 receptions in the 2023 season are rather underwhelming. However, he concluded the season with a promising total of 79 targets.

The Bengals can include him in the deal since Douglas will be a cheaper option than Chase. In 2024, the New England Patriots lead the league with a salary cap space of $44.2 million. This means more room to get Chase, who would be the perfect profile to lead the offense and bring out Jacoby Brissett's best.​​​​​​​

Bengals/Patriots Trade Proposal Bengals Send Patriots Send Ja’Marr Chase 2025 second-round pick

2025 fourth-round pick

WR DeMario Douglas

5 Washington Commanders

The Commanders should utilize their $43.8 million cap space wisely

The Washington Commanders are another team that underwent an overhaul. They used the third-round 100th overall pick they got from the San Francisco 49ers to draft wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. They moved on from head coach Ron Rivera to Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels will take over under center. With more experienced players like Terry McLaurin in the wide receiver room, adding Chase's fresh legs will give them more options.

The Commanders' new quarterback need serious help at wideout, and Chase perfectly fits the profile.

Despite their disappointing 4-13 record in 2023, the Commanders weren't as bad on offense. They finished with a team total of 407 receptions for 4174 yards.

Their priority is their current defense, as they had the worst defense in the NFL in 2023, finishing last in yards per game, passing yards per game, rushing yards per game, and points per game. However, their $43.8 million cap space will allow them to bolster both offense and defense.​​​​​​​

Bengals/Commanders Trade Proposal Bengals Send Commanders Send Ja’Marr Chase 2025 second-round pick

2025 fourth-round pick

