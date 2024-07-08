Highlights The Dolphins need to consider other options if they can't agree to a contract extension with Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2024.

Trade options can be tricky due to Tagovailoa's lack of playoff success and expiring contract.

Tua Tagovailoa is entering the fifth season of his NFL career, as he awaits a contract extension from the Miami Dolphins. It's been reported that Tagovailoa wants a "market deal" after seeing several of the other quarterback contract extensions, but the Dolphins haven't been offering him that.

So, there are two options for moving forward: Miami and Tagovailoa can compromise on an extension, or the Dolphins turn to plan B, which would include the two parting ways.

Tagovailoa has been productive the last two seasons in Miami, but he's failed to help the Dolphins get past the AFC Wild Card Round. Miami needs to think about if Tagovailoa will continue to improve and help this offense get over the hump in big games, or if the Dolphins will be stuck as a strong regular season team that struggles heading into the playoffs.

Tua Tagovailoa's Last Two Seasons Year 2022 2023 Passing Yards 3,548 4,624 Completion Percentage 64.8% 69.3% Passing Touchdowns 25 29 Interception 8 14 Yards-Per-Attempt 8.9 8.3

Tagovailoa has been impressive in the regular season, and holds a 32-19 record through four seasons as the Dolphins starter. Over that time, he's missed numerous games due to injury, including the 2023 AFC Wild Card Round. He hasn't had many signature performances, so there has to be some concern about how he matches up against teams like the Buffalo Bills for the next decade.

If the Dolphins are unable to reach an extension with Tagovailoa, they need to consider these five trade packages.

1 Justin Fields To Receive Second Chance in Miami

Miami can take advantage of the Steelers' unstable quarterback situation while receiving young, promising talent in return

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It was clear this offseason that the Pittsburgh Steelers realized they had a weakness at quarterback, which led them to sign Russell Wilson and trade for Justin Fields. If Wilson struggles and the Dolphins lose confidence that they can agree to a long-term deal with Tagovailoa, it can open up an opportunity for a Steelers and Dolphins trade.

Dolphins/Steelers Trade Proposal Dolphins send Steelers send QB Tua Tagovailoa, 2025 fifth round pick QB Justin Fields, 2025 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick

Tagovailoa would easily be the best Steelers quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger, so it would make sense that they would make a major move for a quarterback upgrade. In return, the Dolphins could receive a former first-round quarterback in Justin Fields, along with a 2025 first-round pick.

Fields wouldn't necessarily be guaranteed to become the Dolphins' franchise quarterback, but he provides the offense with some upside due to his rushing abilities, as the front office looks at long-term replacements for Tagovailoa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Fields is only one of three quarterbacks to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, when he rushed for 1,143 yards in 2022.

2 Tua Traded for Will Levis

Tagovailoa is franchise tagged and traded to Tennessee in exchange for Levis after a disappointing 2024 season

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Fast-forward to 2025, and Tagovailoa has yet to sign a contract extension, and Will Levis is coming off of a disappointing season despite the Titans adding several pieces to their offense. Both organizations would have to decide how they want to proceed forward at the quarterback position.

Dolphins/Titans Trade Proposal Dolphins send Titans send QB Tua Tagovailoa QB Will Levis, 2025 second-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick

In this situation, the Dolphins would've had to franchise tag Tagovailoa in order to keep him under contract. Miami wouldn't receive as large of a return in a trade, since the Tennessee Titans would be forced to extend him almost immediately.

Levis wouldn't net much either after a struggling 2024 season, so the trade value on both sides wouldn't be as high as it could be if the situations were different.

Miami would receive two draft picks along with the potential of Levis, while the Titans would have some stability at their quarterback position. The hope from Miami would be that Mike McDaniel could elevate Levis in a quarterback-friendly offense, with even more potential due to his arm strength and size.

Tennessee wouldn't have to question the position as much as they would gain some stability, sending another Dolphins quarterback to the Titans, following the shoes of Ryan Tannehill.

3 Geno Smith's Downfall Forces Seattle's Hand

Seattle looks for Smith's successor as they attempt to get younger on offense

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith had a fantastic bounce-back season in 2022, but was unable to follow up with a similar season in 2023. With new head coach, Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks may look to get younger by parting ways with guys like Smith and Tyler Lockett. They're two of the few older players on this Seahawks roster, as the rest of the team remains one of the younger teams in the NFL.

Geno Smith's Last Two Seasons Year 2022 2023 Passing Yards 4,282 3,624 Completion Percentage 69.8% 64.7% Passing Touchdowns 30 20 Interceptions 11 9 Yards-Per-Attempt 7.5 7.3

It's not all Smith's fault, as the offensive line struggled, and he was dealing with nagging injuries throughout the season. It is helpful context to know that Smith missed two games in 2023, whereas he played all 17 games in 2022. His performance still wouldn't have matched last season's statistics, but there were some factors that impacted his overall 2023 statistics.

Dolphins/Seahawks Trade Proposal Dolphins send Seahawks send QB Tua Tagovailoa, 2025 fifth-round pick QB Geno Smith, 2025 second-round pick

A trade including Tagovailoa and Smith would be interesting considering Smith is under contract through 2025, whereas Tagovailoa is set to enter free agency after this season.

However, age is a major factor. Tagovailoa is only 26 years old, whereas Smith will be 34 years old in October. Seattle would have to give up more to get the younger quarterback, but in some ways, this would feel like a swap.

The Dolphins could get the better pocket passer as they try to make a real playoff run before Tyreek Hill retires, whereas Tagovailoa fits right in with the rest of this young Seattle team.

4 Saints Aim To Get Younger

Derek Carr's failed experiment in New Orleans forces the organization to clear house and bring in a younger franchise quarterback

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Statistically, you would think Derek Carr had a good 2023 season. The sad reality is, the New Orleans Saints were the heavy favorites to win the NFC South last season, but it never once appeared they were prepared to actually take the division.

Despite finishing ninth in points scored on offense, the team missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record, going 1-5 against playoff teams last season. Rather than letting Carr's contract play out, the Saints could look to revamp their whole team to get younger, including at the quarterback position.

Dolphins/Saints Trade Proposal Dolphins send Saints send QB Tua Tagovailoa 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick

Similar to Pittsburgh, the Saints haven't been able to find a franchise quarterback since Drew Brees retired. Clearing house would require a long rebuild, so the Saints could speed up the process by acquiring a proven quarterback. Miami wouldn't even consider taking on the cap space of Carr, but rather receive two premium draft picks that they can use to find their next quarterback.

5 The Raiders Are Desperate for a Franchise Quarterback

Tagovailoa moved in desperation for the Raiders to acquire their franchise quarterback

It's ironic that the last two teams on this list both employed Carr, as the Las Vegas Raiders are also in desperate need of a franchise quarterback.

The Raiders' offense is too talented to enter the 2024 season with Aidan O'Connell, as they have Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer. It would be risky for the Raiders to waste this talent this season, when they can go out and acquire a proven quarterback in Tagovailoa.

Las Vegas can solidify their offense with a massive trade for the Dolphins signal caller, which would make the Raiders one of the better teams in the AFC.

Dolphins/Raiders Trade Proposal Dolphins send Raiders send QB Tua Tagovailoa, 2026 third-round pick 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick

This would be a hefty offer from the Raiders, but it would certainly outbid every other quarterback-needy team. Miami would have all the draft capital they need to either pursue another quarterback in the draft or free agency. Las Vegas would enter the 2024 season with confidence in their quarterback, as O'Connell would be demoted to back up quarterback.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.