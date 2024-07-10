Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers could trade for an All-Star after coming up empty in free agency.

The Lakers may need to give up future picks and players like D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura.

Potential trades with the Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans could give the Lakers the boost they need to compete for a championship.

After failing to land one of the top names in free agency, the L.A. Lakers still have an opportunity to make a trade for an All-Star this offseason.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year and have had a somewhat quiet start to their summer. They did draft Dalton Knecht , who was expected to be a top-10 pick but instead fell to L.A. at 17, and Bronny James , but they were unable to sign any of the top free agents.

LeBron James waited to sign an extension, promising the Lakers that he would take a pay cut if they could bring in another star to pair alongside him and Anthony Davis .

That did not happen, though, as Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks , Jonas Valanciunas signed with the Washington Wizards and DeMar DeRozan signed with the Sacramento Kings .

LeBron did sign that extension and D'Angelo Russell opted into his $18.6 million player option, giving the Lakers little to no cap space to make a move.

Despite their cap problems, the Lakers still have an opportunity to make a trade to bring in another star this summer. To do this, they would likely have to include both Russell and Rui Hachimura in trade talks to help match salaries.

Here are three trades that the Lakers could make to bring in another All-Star this offseason.

3 Utah Jazz

Lakers win the Markkanen and Kessler sweepstakes

Credit: © Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

With the Utah Jazz looking to rebuild this summer, multiple rumors have circulated about them trading away both Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler .

Teams that have shown interest in Markkanen include the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors . Kessler has also gained some interest from the Spurs and New York Knicks .

If the Jazz do look to trade both, the Lakers could fix their problems by making a deal for both while also clearing up cap space with their cheaper contracts.

Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in 55 games last season. The All-Star forward shot the ball well at 48.0 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three.

He is entering the last year of his contract but will only make $18 million next season, a cheap salary for one of the better young forwards in the NBA at only 27 years old.

Lauri Markkanen Stats 2023-24 G 55 PPG 23.2 RPG 8.2 SPG 0.9 FG% 48.0 3PT% 39.9

Kessler, on the other hand, took a step back in his second NBA season.

He started just 22 games after starting 40 in his rookie campaign and posted career lows in points and rebounds per game. He is still only 22 years old, though, and has become one of the league's best young shot blockers, averaging 2.4 blocks per game last season.

He is still on his rookie contract, set to make just $2.9 million next season with a team option for $4.8 million the following season.

Walker Kessler Stats 2023-24 G 64 PPG 8.1 RPG 7.5 BPG 2.4 FG% 65.4

For the Lakers to make a move for both players, they would have to include Hachimura and Russell in a trade package centered around picks. Danny Ainge will expect his Utah franchise to receive a lot in return for two young players who still have a ton of potential.

Lakers - Jazz Mock Trade Lakers Receive: Jazz Receive: Lauri Markkanen D'Angelo Russell Rui Hachimura Jalen Hood-Schifino 2026 1st Walker Kessler 2028 1st 2029 1st 2031 1st

In this trade, the Lakers would send Russell, Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino and four first-round picks to the Jazz in exchange for Markkanen and Kessler.

L.A. would be giving up a ton of future draft capital, but the franchise is more worried about winning now. LeBron is entering the final years of his NBA career, and there is nothing more that both he and the Lakers want more than to win a championship.

With this move, the Lakers would not only win the Markkanen sweepstakes but also better their odds of competing for a championship next season.

Despite giving up the four first-rounders, the Lakers would set themselves up nicely for the future by adding two young players. They can continue to use both of them next to Davis after LeBron retires, keeping L.A. in contention to win championships.

They would also free up more than $18 million in cap space, allowing them to make more moves either this offseason or at next season's trade deadline to help raise banner No. 18 next season.

2 Milwaukee Bucks

Lakers add size with Brook Lopez

After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Milwaukee Bucks have shown interest in retooling their roster this offseason.

They want to keep their core players of Giannis Antetokounmpo , Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton but make some other moves to build a better team around them. One player that has been rumored to be on his way out of Milwaukee is Brook Lopez .

Brook Lopez Stats 2023-24 G 79 PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 BPG 2.4 FG% 48.5 3PT% 36.6

Lopez will enter next season at 36 years old. Despite his age, he is still a reliable scorer and defender.

In 79 games last season, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. He also shot the ball well, at 48.5 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three.

With the Bucks valuing Bobby Portis more due to his younger age, Lopez is likely to be on the move this offseason, and the Lakers have shown interest in the 7-footer.

Lakers - Bucks Mock Trade Lakers Receive: Bucks Receive: Brook Lopez D'Angelo Russell Pat Connaughton MarJon Beauchamp Rui Hachimura AJ Green 2027 2nd

With both teams struggling with the salary cap, they would each have to almost exactly match salaries to make a trade.

In this trade, the Lakers would receive Lopez, Pat Connaughton , MarJon Beauchamp and AJ Green from the Bucks in exchange for Russell, Hachimura and a 2027 second-round pick.

Adding Lopez to pair inside next to Davis for the Lakers would create one of the best frontcourts in the NBA, especially defensively.

Both players have made the All-Defensive First Team during their careers, and pairing them together would help the Lakers' defensive struggles from last season. It would also allow Davis to return to his normal power-forward role as they insert Lopez as their starting center.

L.A. would also receive some bench peices in Connaughton, Beauchamp and Green to help their depth and scoring off the bench. With these moves, the Lakers would help their odds of winning championship No. 18 next season.

1 New Orleans Pelicans

Lakers bring Ingram back

With the New Orleans Pelicans retooling their roster this offseason, there have been multiple rumors surrounding their interest in trading away Brandon Ingram .

The Pelicans are looking to bounce back next season after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

They have already made a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to bring in Dejounte Murray as their starting point guard for next season. However, after Valanciunas left in free agency, they still need a new starting center, and they could use Ingram in a trade to get one.

Brandon Ingram Stats 2023-24 G 64 PPG 20.8 RPG 5.1 APG 5.7 SPG 0.8 FG% 49.2 3PT% 35.5

Ingram is coming off a solid season, averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 64 games. He also shot 49.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.

With the Pelicans looking to build around Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum , Ingram will likely be the odd man out and shipped to a new team this offseason, which could lead to a reunion in L.A.

Lakers - Pelicans Mock Trade Lakers Receive: Pelicans Receive: Brandon Ingram D'Angelo Russell Rui Hachimura Christian Wood 2029 1st

In this trade, the Lakers would send Russell, Hachimura, Christian Wood and a 2029 first-round pick to the Pelicans for Ingram.

This would be Ingram's second stint in L.A. after playing the first three seasons of his career with the Lakers after being selected second overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. He was dealt to New Orleans in the 2019 offseason in a package that landed Davis in L.A.

The 26-year-old Ingram would be a perfect fit for the Lakers in a reunion.

The Lakers lacked a true scorer outside of LeBron and Davis last season, so adding one in Ingram would help them offensively. Ingram is also a solid defender, which is exactly what the Lakers need to compete in the loaded Western Conference.

With this move, L.A. would help its odds of raising banner No. 18, especially if Ingram can develop even more after a change of scenery.

The Lakers struck out in free agency, unable to land another star to pair with LeBron and Davis. They still have multiple options to make a trade for another All-Star this offseason, which they need to do to keep pace in the West.

Due to the Lakers' nonexistent cap space, a trade would likely have to include Russell and Hachimura, but with LeBron entering the final years of his career, adding another All-Star to the roster could help the Lakers win championship No. 18 next season.