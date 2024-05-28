Highlights Role player trades can be more effective than star player trades in getting teams over the championship hump.

The NBA is an ultra-competitive league with a very limited number of players that happen to reach it.

Teams are constantly trying to improve their rosters to the best of their abilities to contend for a championship. There are many strategies for building a winning team, including building from the ground up, trading for stars, signing big-name players in free agency and more.

There is no correct way to build a roster, but recent trends have shown that trading for role players has been more effective at getting teams over the hump than trading for star players.

Role Player Trades That Helped Move the Needle

Aaron Gordon to the Nuggets

Nuggets received: Aaron Gordon, Gary Clark

Magic received: Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton, 2025 first-round pick

The Denver Nuggets won the championship last season, and a massive reason for their success was the stellar play of Aaron Gordon. Looking back on what the Nuggets gave up for Gordon, the trade looks like a highway robbery now.

Gordon has been an elite, versatile defender while becoming one of the best players from the dunker spot next to Nikola Jokić.

Gary Harris has been a solid role player for the Orlando Magic, averaging 9.0 points a game at 39.2% from three, while being an above-average defender, but injuries have plagued his time there as he has constantly been in and out of the lineup. R.J. Hampton never panned out with the Magic, and the first-round pick is likely to be in the mid-to-late 20s.

Derrick White to the Celtics

Celtics received: Derrick White

Spurs received: Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, 2022 first-round pick

Derrick White is quickly becoming one of the Boston Celtics' most important players and is reaching star status himself, especially in these playoffs, but when the Celtics traded for him, he was a solid two-way role player.

His impact on the Celtics has been a massive reason they are two games away from going to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

Both Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford played less than a season's worth of basketball in a San Antonio Spurs uniform. Richardson was traded for DeVonte Graham and multiple second-round picks. Langford left in the following offseason before being waived by the Utah Jazz.

The 2022 first-round pick became Blake Wesley, who is a young prospect with potential for the Spurs.

Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors

Warriors received: Andrew Wiggins, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Timberwolves received: D'Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans

Much like Gordon's trade to the Nuggets, Andrew Wiggins was in big need of a change of scenery.

The Golden State Warriors traded their recently acquired All-Star D'Angelo Russell, who was having an elite stretch of his career between becoming a first time all-star with the Brooklyn Nets and putting up great numbers during his limited time with the Warriors.

Wiggins put up less production in scoring as a member of the Warriors, but increased his efficiency and defensive impact. He became a first-time all-star as a member of the Warriors, and was vital in their 2022 championship run.

Wiggins and Russell - Stats on New Teams Category Andrew Wiggins on Warriors D'Angelo Russell on Timberwolves PPG 16.6 18.5 RPG 4.7 3.2 APG 2.2 6.5 FG% 46.7% 43.2% 3P% 38.1% 36.6%

The Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick involved in the trade ended up being Jonathan Kuminga, who is a rising star in the league.

Looking back, the Warriors got the best player in the trade and a rising star for a player who hasn't produced at the same level he did when he was on the Warriors.

Star Player Trades That Did Not Pan Out





Paul George to the Clippers

Clippers received: Paul George

Thunder received: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps

This trade is continuing to look like one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history. Although Paul George has been the very solid all-star player that he has been throughout his career, the Los Angeles Clippers haven't won anything with him.

Trading a total of five guaranteed first-round picks alongside a rising star is an obscene amount for a player whose best season was a fringe top-five player.

The Clippers mainly did this because Kawhi Leonard was rumored to join them at the time if they traded for a second superstar. After the trade, the Clippers were heralded as the "guaranteed champions," yet have done nothing but disappoint since the arrival of George.

On the other hand, the Oklahoma City Thunder are thriving as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP runner-up, and those first-round picks have already proved to be valuable.

George and Gilgeous-Alexander - Stats on New Teams Category Paul George on Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder PPG 23.0 26.1 RPG 6.0 5.3 APG 4.5 5.3 FG% 45.5% 49.9% 3P% 39.7% 34.6%

Their 2021 first-round pick turned into Tre Mann, who was flipped at the deadline this year for Gordon Hayward. The 2022 first-round pick turned into the Thunder drafting Jalen Williams, who has been nothing short of spectacular for them so far.

Based on the assets so far, the Thunder are the clear winners of the trade, and they have yet to use three of the first-round picks and one of the pick swaps.

James Harden to the Nets

Nets received: James Harden, second-round pick

Nets traded: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Caris LeVert, Rodions Kurucs, three first-round picks, four first-round pick swaps

The James Harden trade was a four-team trade, so for simplicity's sake, it's easier to show what the Nets gave up for Harden. Much like the George trade, it was very lopsided looking back, and could even be worse than the George trade.

The major difference is, at least the Nets were able to trade Harden a season and a half later to the Philadelphia 76ers, and received some assets back.

Harden's time with the Nets was short-lived and disappointing. He only played in 80 games and got hurt in his only playoff run with the team before asking for a trade. Jarrett Allen has since become an all-star with the Cleveland Cavaliers and both Caris LeVert and Taurean Prince are solid role players.

The first-round picks are starting to come to fruition for the Houston Rockets. In the 2022 NBA Draft, they selected Tari Eason with the Nets' pick, who has become a valuable role player for them. The remaining two first-rounders and three pick swaps could be significant for the Rockets, as the Nets are far from contention at the moment.

Bradley Beal to the Suns

Suns received: Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, Isaiah Todd

Wizards received: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Bilal Coulibaly, four first-round pick swaps, six second-round picks

Pacers received: Jarace Walker, two second-round picks

The Phoenix Suns made it to the NBA Finals in 2021 due to their depth and star backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. During the 2022-23 NBA season, they made a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant and sent two starters from their championship roster along with a handful of picks to the Nets.

After losing in last year's playoffs, they decided to double down on the win-now tactic and traded for Bradley Beal this past offseason. The Suns traded just about every single one of their remaining picks and pick-swaps for Beal alongside Paul and Landry Shamet.

This season, Beal was good, but he was often hurt and the chemistry between him, Durant and Booker was clearly lacking. Their roster was basically entirely new players, who didn't have the time to mesh on and off the court.

Beal had to waive his no-trade clause in order for the trade to go through, but that aspect still remains within his contract, so it's very unlikely the Suns will be able to trade him anywhere. It has also put the Suns into a sticky situation regarding the salary cap and second-apron as they can only sign players on the veteran minimum for the foreseeable future.

The Wizards were able to launch themselves into a full rebuild, but the picks they received are still questionable as to where they will end up and how much impact that will have for them.

Why Role Player Trades are More Effective

Role players fill gaps rather than build the foundation

A common theme within the teams that benefited from the trades for role players was that they had good foundational superstar players. Every single one of the teams who traded for role players had star players that were drafted by that franchise.

Chemistry is one of the most important things for a team to have, especially in a playoff scenario. There were clear disconnects for most of the teams that traded for superstars, while the role players settled into their scenario and didn't disrupt the chemistry.

In most role player trades, there are very few players or assets being moved, so there is less of an adjustment for both sides to make.

One of the biggest reasons trading for role players is more valuable is that the team trading for them is likely to be in contention for winning a championship, or close to it. Those teams just need a little push to get over the hump.

Teams trading for star players is usually a way to push their team directly into a win-now scenario and shows a lack of patience from front offices. Many valuable assets are moved in the deals and the players need time to adjust to their new scenario.

Of course, there are exceptions where trading for a star works out for a team, but more likely than not, if they fail to win a championship, it sets the franchises back in the rebuilding process significantly. Over the last 25 seasons, the only player to win Finals MVP for a team that traded for him was Leonard of the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Although building a team can be tough, trading for complimentary role players has proven to be a valuable strategy for teams in contention, rather than trying to skip steps and trading for superstars.