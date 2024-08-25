Key Takeaways Trae Young is perceived as overrated by the NBA world, despite impressive stats.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has averaged 25+ points and 9+ assists in each of the last five seasons.

However, among fans, reporters, players, and front office staff, Young's reputation has become shockingly low.

The Athletic conducts an anonymous poll among NBA players each year. This year, Young received the third-most votes for "most overrated player". In 2023, Young actually received the most votes in the category.

During the offseason, Young was a popular trade candidate, but around the league, interest seemed to be limited.

In June, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Young's trade value was in decline.

The interesting thing is what happens with Trae Young. When you talk to teams and look at the landscape of the league, the window for Trae Young to maximize the most value in a trade has closed... I don't even know if they could get the Dejounte Murray package - two picks and a pick swap.

In July, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that the trade market for Young was "chilly as it has ever been".

The Lakers, too, have shown little recent interest in Young, sources said. That could change if the price drops to L.A.'s liking. But the market for Young is as chilly as it has ever been.

Unfortunately, negative narratives have been brewing for a while. In 2019-20, Young averaged 29.6 points and 9.3 assists. Subsequently, he became the only player in league history to average 29+ points and 9+ assists in a single season and not make an All-NBA team. Furthermore, Young was included in only 11 out of 100 media ballots.

Last season, Young averaged 26.2 points and 10.2 assists and missed the All-Star team. He made history, once again, becoming only the second player in league history to average 26+ points and 10+ assists in a single season and get snubbed from the All-Star game.

The only other player was Michael Adams in 1990-91, who played seven fewer games than Young and had an inefficient 39.4/29.6/87.9 shooting split. Adams's Nuggets had the worst record in the NBA. Conversely, Young's Hawks made the playoffs.

This past season, Young made the All-Star team, but only as an injury replacement.

Is Trae Young a perfect player? No. However, the pendulum has swung too far in the negative direction. As a result, the star point guard has actually become underrated. Let's break it down.

Trae Young Plays Winning Basketball

Young's stats are not "empty"

The "good stats, bad team" player has become an increasingly popular narrative among NBA fans and journalists in recent years. Certain players demonstrate a continued tendency to put up impressive traditional stats, but their teams are consistently terrible.

In certain cases, the advanced stats even show the player has very little impact on the team's success. Does Young fit this criteria? Absolutely not.

First, let's take a look at his on/off stats over the years.

Season Efficiency Differential Percentile Expected Wins 2019-20 +9.3 93 +18 2020-21 +10.5 95 +25 2021-22 +5.7 82 +14 2022-23 +6.8 87 +17 2023-24 -2.2 41 -5

Flashing back to the 2019-20 All-NBA snub, we can see the Hawks were actually +9.3 points per 100 possessions better with Young on the court. That efficiency differential ranked in the 93rd percentile, placing him towards the top of the league. That positive impact continued over the subsequent three seasons.

Yes, the 2023-24 season stands out. Nevertheless, Young played a career-low 54 games due to injuries, and there were obvious chemistry issues with the roster. That proves to be the outlier, not the mean.

Over five years, Young's expected win total is +69. Statistically, he impacts winning.

Let's take a more traditional look at this, as well.

Young led the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. During that run, he averaged 28.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 1.3 steals. Led by him, the Hawks knocked off the New York Knicks in the first round, then went on to end the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons era by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Since 2020, the Hawks have the 15th-best record in the NBA (161-157). They are right in the middle of the pack. Therefore, led by Young, the Hawks have been competitive.

In addition, Young has not exactly had a superteam around him. During that span, the Hawks' top-five leading scorers, in order, have been Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray, and De'Andre Hunter.

Murray is the only other All-Star level player, and he was a clunky fit alongside Young.

Young and Murray are both elite playmakers. Relegating either of them to play off-ball severely limits their value. Murray is also a career 34.5 percent three-point shooter, making it even more odd to cast him into a perimeter role. Subsequently, Murray posted a negative on/off efficiency differential in each of the last two seasons.

Murray flashed his natural point guard abilities with Young injured last season. He should turn things around in a better situation in New Orleans.

The ideal star to pair with Young would be an elite big man, who Young can run the pick-and-roll with. An elite 3-and-D wing such as Paul George would be an excellent fit, as well.

Young's Traditional Stats are Ridiculous

The point guard is having a historic run

Even the biggest Trae Young detractors will acknowledge his impressive stat totals, but let's put it in perspective. Here is a list of historical feats that the 25-year-old guard has already accomplished.

2nd player ever to lead the NBA in both total points and total assists in a single season (2021-22)

Most consecutive games with 30+ points and 10+ assists (7)

2nd-youngest player in NBA history to record 8,000 points, 3,000 assists, 1,000 rebounds (LeBron James)

12th-most assists through first six NBA seasons (3,868)

8th-most three-point field goals through first six NBA seasons (1,059)

All-time franchise leader in assists, three-point field goals, and offensive box plus/minus

Young is playing at a historic level. Yes, the focus on his flaws will likely continue, but it should not overshadow his strengths.

