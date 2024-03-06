Highlights The Atlanta Hawks have been facing challenges after Trae Young's injury.

Young wants to stay with the Hawks long-term, but he admits the future isn't certain.

Young's performance has been key to the Hawks' recent success, but a potential off-season move looms.

The 2023-24 NBA season hasn't been the most pleasant for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Since reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the Hawks have failed to get past the first round in consecutive seasons.

The regression has reached an all-time high as they are hanging on by a thread to be a Play-In team following a hand injury to Young, sidelining him for four weeks. While Atlanta sits in mediocrity, the surrounding teams continue to get better — opening the realm of possibility for the Hawks to move on from their homegrown star.

In early February, there were reports that the Atlanta Hawks were flirting with the thought of trading their franchise star. Despite the rumors surrounding his name, Young stayed quiet while maintaining a high level of performance on the court before his injury.

He sat down with Taylor Rooks and broke his silence surrounding the matter for the first time.

"For me, my whole vision was to always be here — like my whole goal is to win here. Win championships, bring people here with me and build this, this championship here and this dynasty here. But who knows? Like its year six now and who knows? Like for me, I want that."

Rooks asked Young if he believes he will be a member of the Hawks next season, which Young responded with this.

"Hopefully? Like when I was drafted here, I envisioned... I could have went to Kentucky, I could have went to Kansas, but I chose to be different and go to Oklahoma and try to win a championship. I wanted to go there and win in my hometown. Be different." "Yeah, I mean yeah, you've heard it from the source, like I wanna win but that's what you've heard too. Like I just wanna win. So that's, that's in Atlanta. That's, that's where I want to be, that's where I envision myself being. But that's, that's it, that's it."

Young was very honest and candid in his interview, voicing his desire to remain in Atlanta for the long term. However, his tone carried an understanding that there isn't any certainty that he will be with the team that he's called home for the past six years.

Young Has Changed the Culture in Atlanta

"Match made in Heaven"

From the moment Young joined the Hawks, he was embraced by the fans immediately. He was selected to First Team All-Rookie in 2019 and then became an All-Star in just his second season.

In 2022, he was named to the All-NBA Third Team. Until his injury, Young was dominating the NBA yet again.

Trae Young 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PTS 26.4 AST 10.8 STL 1.4 3P% 37.1%

Young remains only behind Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers in assists per game and ranks 11th in the association in scoring per game. He's seventh in the league in double-doubles with 35 in the 51 games he's played this season.

The Hawks have made the playoffs for three straight seasons due to the heroics of Young. However, the NBA is a business and Young is very well aware of that.

"Some of the best players have been traded... If you don't want me, then I feel like someone else will."

One of the biggest storylines to look for in the offseason will be the actions that come out of Atlanta. Young's skills can move the needle for numerous teams and can have a drastic impact on the outlook of the NBA for years to come.