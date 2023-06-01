The Portland Trail Blazers would put together a 'fascinating' partnership if they traded for Trae Young to play alongside Damian Lillard, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport.

The Trail Blazers are set to have the third-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. It looks like they'll be able to pick up Brandon Miller, or trade it to acquire a key player. One top talent that Medina thinks makes sense is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who has been subject to trade rumors.

Young took home $37m this season and his deal in Atalanta has another four years to run.

Trae Young to Portland Trail Blazers?

"I've got no skin in the game. I just always root for interesting stories, and you never want players to be injured because you want fair competition and to a man, you don't want players going through hardships," Mark Medina told GiveMeSport.

"But with all those caveats aside, I think it would be fascinating if Damian Lillard played with Trae Young in a back court. It would be so dynamic and there's been a lot of questions about Trae Young's future with the Atlanta Hawks.

"I don't think that's a move that the Portland Trail Blazers should make or will make because they would have to give up a lot to get Trae Young and then all of a sudden they don't have a lot of depth around him. And as great as an offensive player he is, he's not the best leader, he's not the best defender and even if he's been making inroads with that, he's still not that player,"

"But, I think from an entertainment standpoint, it would be fun to see a Damian Lillard and Trae Young back court on the offensive end. I mean, it would just be highlight reel after highlight reel."

Young's 2023 season

As Mark Medina points out, a back court of Damian Lillard and Trae Young would be very entertaining for fans as both can knock down deep threes and can dribble around defenders with ease. Having them together would arguably give Portland one of the best back courts in the NBA, especially after what Young did last season.

For an Atlanta Hawks team that lost in six games to the Boston Celtics in the first round, Young led the team with 26.2 points per game and 10.2 assists per game in the regular season while shooting 33.5% from three. He also led the Hawks in the post-season with 29.2 PPG and 10.2 assists.