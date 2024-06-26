Highlights The Atlanta Hawks are leaning towards trading Trae Young to build around Dejounte Murray.

Dejounte Murray's ability to make his teammates better is favored over Young's strengths, fueling potential trade talks.

Young's scoring & playmaking skills stand out, but poor defensive effort could be a factor in the Hawks' decision.

It is a long-held view that the Atlanta Hawks will move on from one of their two All-Star guards this summer, after Trae Young and Dejounte Murray failed to yield success when playing in the backcourt together.

Who the Hawks will decide to move on from, though, is still a contentious debate, although league insider Mark Medina feels that they are leaning more towards keeping Murray due to his will to try and ‘make his teammates better’, along with his defensive attributes, and trade Young.

The Ultimate Decision Awaits

Will the Hawks trade Young or Murray?

With the 2024 NBA off-season just around the corner, the Hawks are edging ever closer to revealing their plans for next season and beyond based on the moves that they ultimately decide to make this summer.

Ahead of last season’s trade deadline, all signs appeared to be pointing toward Dejounte Murray being the one who was going to depart from the organization, having been linked with multiple trade rumors.

However, after the deadline passed, and the 27-year-old was still on the roster, it appeared that the Hawks were re-thinking their options, especially after it emerged that head coach Quin Snyder had ‘lobbied’ to keep the guard.

But, shortly after the deadline, Young suffered a hand injury which saw him miss a chunk of time, and forced Murray to assume all playmaking responsibilities in the backcourt, which only, in hindsight, made the front office’s decision all that more difficult, with the Hawks beginning to find ways to tack on victories in the win column.

Trae Young vs. Dejounte Murray - 2023-24 Season Stats Comparison Category Trae Young Dejounte Murray PPG 25.7 22.5 APG 10.8 6.4 FG% 43.0 45.9 Off. WS 4.0 3.3 Def. WS 0.6 1.6

Spring forward to now, with the season over after being eliminated by the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In tournament, the organization still hasn't explicitly indicated which direction they are going to head in.

However, recent reports all seem to imply that the Hawks are leaning more towards trading three-time All-Star Young over Murray, though the New Orleans Pelicans have emerged as a trade suitor for either guard, though they have not specified which one they are expected to engage in talks with Atlanta for.

Furthermore, there is the belief that Murray has a higher upside as it pertains to his team-first play, which they feel can lead to winning basketball, while he is also a player with which the Hawks can build a strong roster around - something they have tried to do with Young but hasn’t yielded the success they were looking for.

Young Has ‘Improved His Weaknesses’

Based on a conversation he had last season with Quin Snyder, Medina believes that the Hawks will ultimately decide, when all is said and done, on keeping Murray and trading Young.

In this conversation, the journalist said that when he asked Snyder about Murray, there were comments made about how good the 27-year-old is to have as a teammate, while his defensive abilities were also mentioned, though Medina felt there was also an underlying implication that the head coach felt Young did not possess that same skill set or ability.

“The Hawks are tilting toward Dejounte Murray than Trae Young. It was really telling when the Hawks were in LA this season, and I was asking Quin Snyder about Dejounte Murray, and he was talking about how he's such a great teammate, a great defender, and a guy that is all about trying to make his teammates better. And, the unspoken implication there was that Trae Young doesn't do those things. Now, he’s a great scorer, great playmaker, he has improved some of those weaknesses, but I think it hasn't been enough to where it can lead to significant winning.”

Teams Will Be ‘All Over’ Young

Furthermore, Medina feels that by trading Young, Atlanta could recoup some good assets in return to put the wheels of their rebuild, to speak, in motion because there are quite a few teams around the league who are in need of a playmaking point-guard who can score at will.

However, the one caveat the journalist does have is that there will be some debate about how much teams would potentially be willing to give up to acquire the All-Star.

“So, they're going to make the decision to trade Trae Young, not because they're overwhelmed, but they feel like they can get some assets and really kickstart things. There will be a market for Trae Young. The challenge, though, is going to be about where teams draw the line in giving up too much assets for him. But for any team that just need a point guard that is really good at running the show, and could add some additional shooting and scoring, teams will be all over him. He's a great player. It's just a matter of finding the right fit for him.”

Shining a Light on Young’s Strengths

10.4 assists was second-most in NBA this season

Young is one of the most talented scorers in the NBA, having averaged 25-plus points per game in the last five consecutive seasons, racking up 25.7 points per game at a 43.0 percent shooting clip during the 2023-24 campaign.

But, not only does he use his crafty handles to create the space needed to make his own shots, but he can also facilitate his teammates to great effect, and ranked second in the entire Association in assists, averaging 10.8 across his 54 contests, just 0.1 shy of assists leader, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers .

And, once again, the three-time All-Star's passing ability was on full display this season, where he led the Hawks in every single passing category, except for passes made, with Murray leading on that front, averaging an extra pass per game than Young, 56.7 per contest to be exact.

Trae Young - 2023-24 Playmaking Statistics Category Statistic Team Rank Passes Made 55.6 2nd Assists 10.8 1st Potential Assists 18.2 1st Assists Points Created 27.1 1st Assist-to-Pass% 19.4 1st

What is the most striking when delving into Young's passing numbers is that his passes created an average of 27.1 points per game, by far the most of anyone on the team, with Murray's passes only leading to 16.9 points created - the second most on Atlanta's roster.

But, Young's assist points created number was so high, that it ranked second overall in the NBA, among players to have played in 50 or more games, with Haliburton once again topping the leaderboard, creating 28.4 points, though he did make 70.3 passes per outing, almost 15 passes more per game than Young.

But, while Young has showcased himself to be one of the league's premier passers, where Murray has the slight edge over him is on defense, with Young's defensive effort overall one of the worst on the team last season.

Opponents would score at a rate of 4.6 percent greater when the 25-year-old was their primary defender, averaging 50.7 percent from the field compared to their field goal percentage of 46.1 percent, the worst percentage points difference on the team of those to have played more than 25 contests.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trae Young was the only player in the NBA during the 2023-24 regular season to record 25-plus points and 10-plus assists.

For context, Murray also held his opponents to 50.7 percent from the field, but this was only a percentage points differential of 3.6 - albeit still allowing them to score at a greater rate when he was guarding them - with them otherwise averaging 47.1 percent from the field.

Despite his elite-level scoring and playmaking abilities, there still seems to be something missing from Young's game that could take the Atlanta Hawks to the next level.

As such, they may decide that this summer is the best time to cash in on the All-Star, to receive some solid assets in return, with which they can construct a playoff-contending roster around.

For Young, a fresh start in a new environment and under a new system may also be beneficial to his career, and he could develop his game even further away from the Hawks organization.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.