Trae Young has arguably single-handedly led the Atlanta Hawks to having one of the best offenses in the NBA through the first quarter of the season. However, with struggles on the defensive side of the ball, they find themselves in a precarious position, in which they are hanging on by a thread to a Play-In tournament spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, NBA writer Mark Medina calls for the rest of Young’s teammates to step up and help ‘make life easier’ for the two-time All-Star.

Play-In tournament contenders…just

Offensive rating: 118.6

The Hawks have been on the cusp of the automatic playoff spots in recent seasons, but have never quite been able to keep on par with the other competitive teams in the Eastern Conference, making the playoffs in the last two post-seasons after qualifying through the play-in tournament rounds. However, Atlanta went about their off-season aggressively, as they attempted to bolster their roster so that they could not only bridge the gap between themselves and their competitors, but attempt to support two-time NBA All-Star, Trae Young, with pieces that could help the team to win.

As such, after a season experimenting with Dejountae Murray as Young’s backcourt partner, in which he established himself to be a solid scorer and all-around playmaker, evidenced by his 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game, the Hawks decided to reward the 27-year-old with a four-year, $120 million extension. Murray’s new deal now sees him tied to the franchise through the 2027-28 campaign.

One player who didn’t quite make the cut, though, was forward/center John Collins. After six seasons in the state of Georgia, the 6-foot-9 big, who had seen a decline in his on-court production, was moved to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gay (who was subsequently waived), and a future second-round pick. Perhaps the biggest thing to come from such a deal, though, was that, as a result of off-loading his five-year, $121 million contract, the Hawks were able to create a $25.3 million trade exception, the largest in the league, which may prove favorable later on in the season at the deadline.

With Quin Snyder in his first full season as head coach, the Hawks’ start through the first quarter of the season has been somewhat bewildering. Despite their impressive 118.6 offensive rating ranking third overall in the NBA, behind their East rivals the Indiana Pacers (123.6) and Philadelphia 76ers (119.8), respectively, their 118.4 defensive rating is the fifth-worst mark in the entire league. Furthermore, they allow 122.8 opposition points per game, the fourth-most in the league, and as such, they occupy the 10th seed in the East, sitting below .500 with a 9-10 losing record.

Young needs to be ‘more efficient with his shot selection’

Medina argues that while Young is posting 25-plus points and 10-plus assists per night, he needs to work on being more consistent in his shot making, currently averaging only 40 percent from the field. Nevertheless, the journalist feels as though his teammates need to step up more if the Hawks are going to put more wins in the win column and move up in the Eastern Conference standings.

“They just need to make life easier for Trae Young so he doesn't feel like he has to carry the workload. It's been tremendous – 25 points, 10 assists, he's only shooting 40 percent from the field, so from his end, if he can be more efficient with his shot selection, that's number one. But most importantly, it's about other teammates really stepping up here.”

The juxtaposition of ‘tremendous’ Trae with subpar Hawks

27.1 PPG, 10.7 APG, 1.6 STL

Young's silky handles and ability to create his own shot, as well as facilitate his teammates, has largely defined his game since he entered the league after being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, with the pick inadvertently swapped with the Hawks' no.3 overall selection of Slovenian sensation, Luka Dončić.

Furthermore, he has also demonstrated his tenacity to be an elite-level NBA scorer, having averaged 25-plus points per game consecutively over the past four seasons, and this year is so far proving to be no different.

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks NBA Statistics 2023-24 season Points 27.1 Field goal % 40.9 3-point field goal % 35.3

Through Young's first 18 games of the season, to go along with his 27.1 points, his 10.7 assists per game are the second-leading mark in the league, behind the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (11.9) who is currently enjoying a breakout season. Additionally, there are only two players this season who are so far averaging 25-plus points and 10-plus assists per game, and that is Young and the fourth-year guard from Indiana.

Breaking down his playmaking metrics and comparing them to his teammates, Atlanta's franchise star ranks first in every single passing and assist category, highlighting his incredible, and at times, single-handed contributions to the team on the offensive side of the ball. Moreover, his 42.8 percent assists percentage ranks third in the NBA, with only the aforementioned Haliburton (46.5), and the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić (44.3) contributing more to their team's total assists. One other area in which the Hawks star stands out is his pace per game, where his 105.6 score is the third-most in the league, behind the Pacers' duo of Obi Toppin (106.5) and Buddy Hield (106.3).

Trae Young 2023-24 Playmaking Metrics Team rank Passes made 56.8 1st Assists 10.8 1st Secondary assists 1.2 1st Potential assists 18.5 1st Assists points created 28.0 1st Assists-to-pass percentage (%) 19.0 1st

One key area in which Young would surely like to improve on, though, is his shooting efficiency. Despite leading his team in points scored, the 25-year-old is hoisting up 19.8 attempts per game, an average of three more than anyone else on the Hawks, but is converting on only 40.9 percent from the field. That mark is down from his career average, in which he shoots 43.6 percent from the field. His efficiency on shooting is actually one of the few metrics where he doesn't lead his team, highlighting his key areas for improvement if he is to take his play up a gear.

Nevertheless, Trae Young's production on the offense is a major reason why the Atlanta Hawks find themselves with the third-best offense in the NBA, something that is somewhat of a juxtaposition as their win-loss record doesn't appear to align, nor be representative of such a feat. With defense not his forte, it is down to Young's teammates, particularly those in the front-court, to step up their game in order for the Hawks to remain in playoff contention.

The fate of a team's playoff aspirations simply cannot lie in the hands of one player, and it will take a real team effort if the Hawks are to avoid having to progress via the Play-In tournament for the first time since the format was introduced.

