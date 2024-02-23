Highlights Speculation surrounds Trae Young's future with the Atlanta Hawks, who are considering moving him for a fresh start in the off-season.

NBA insider Mark Medina suggests Young may be more suited as a 1a or second option due to defensive flaws and playmaking inconsistencies.

Young's defensive liabilities are highlighted, as opponents score more efficiently with him as their primary defender, raising concerns for potential suitors.

The Atlanta Hawks are deciding which direction to go in at the off-season, having failed to yield much team success over the past few seasons, and are even thought to be considering whether to keep franchise point-guard Trae Young on the roster.

With that in mind, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that the 27-year-old is more dependable as a 1a or second option on a contending team rather than the outright number one option, mainly due to his defensive ‘flaws’ and playmaking ‘inconsistencies’.

Speculation over Young's future

Reports have surfaced that the Hawks may look to go in a different direction

Going into the trade deadline at the start of the month, the Hawks were a team who were expected to move on from one of their stars, with Dejounte Murray’s dominating trade chatter, and he looked all but certain to be moved on after a subpar showing as a partnership with backcourt partner, and franchise star, Trae Young.

Despite having drawn interest from multiple teams around the league, with Atlanta unopposed to dealing him and thought to have sought two first-round picks for the All-Star, Hawks head coach, Quin Snyder reportedly ‘lobbied’ with the front office to keep Murray with the team, and ultimately, as the deadline passed, that is where he remained.

Atlanta Hawks - Backcourt Duo 2023-24 On/Off Court Splits Category Trae Young Dejounte Murray On-Court Off-Court On-Court Off-Court ORTG 116.3 114.0 117.3 114.6 DRTG 118.8 117.5 120.8 115.3 NRTG -2.5 -3.5 -3.5 -0.5 FG% 46.8 46.2 46.6 46.2 3P FG% 36.0 36.3 35.7 36.7

But, it wasn’t long before reports began to surface again, with it emerging that the Hawks had considered trading Young to the San Antonio Spurs instead, with it now believed that they will part with at least one, if not both, of their backcourt duo in the summer.

This comes in light of previous comments made by insider Mark Medina, who believes it is time for the Hawks to move on from the 25-year-old and ‘hit the reset button’ and start the rebuild over, with the hope that the franchise can become serious playoff contenders in the future.

Being one of the league’s most elite scorers, and a handy play-maker in which he is second in the NBA for assists this season, averaging 10.9 per contest, Young is expected to have a robust market, with teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers expected to join the Spurs in headlining interested parties, as they are thought to be seeking a star-level player to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season.

The Hawks currently sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, three games clear of falling out of the Play-In tournament spots, but while they possess the eleventh-ranked offense, as indicated by their 117.6 offensive rating, their defense is of great concern, with their 120.0 defensive efficiency the second-worst among all 30 teams in the Association.

Young is ‘inconsistent’ as a playmaker

Medina argues that while Young is a very talented scorer and player, he has, at times, shown inconsistencies in his playmaking, as well as his particular skillset focused more on offense, and thus, less so on defense.

The journalist also argues that the point-guard has, in the past, shown his ability to be the number one option on a team that can progress deep into the playoffs, but that in more recent history, he has failed to do so, ultimately concluding that he is likely a better fit as a 1a option, or even a second option no a contending team.

“He has shown he can be the number one option to take team deep into the playoffs. We can look back at 2021, but since then, this hasn't been the case. Now, part of that has to do with the surrounding roster, but a lot of a lot of star players, while they do need talent around them to make a championship push, a lot of times they can will themselves and carry a team, at least, to make sure they're in the playoffs. As great of a player as Trae Young is, his flaws as a defender, his inconsistency as a playmaker, and the fact that he takes up a lot of salary, from a roster building standpoint, I think lends himself to fair criticism that maybe he's not that dependable as a number one guy, and he can be a 1a, or two.”

Defensive liabilities

Opponents score at a rate of 4.2 percent greater overall when Young is their primary defender

As previously alluded to by Medina, Young's repertoire of skills is more focused around elite offense than defense, where, on the season, he is averaging 26.7 points, 10.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting at 42.7 percent efficiency from the field, and 37.1 percent from three-point range.

However, Young's defense leaves little to be desired, with his opponents scoring at a greater efficiency than their season average when he is their primary defender, no matter where they take their shots from on the court.

From two-point range, the 25-year-old holds his opponents to 58.0 percent defended field goal percentage, allowing them to sink 4.8 shots per game off of 8.2 attempts, which is 4.5 percent more than their season field goal average of 53.5 percent.

Trae Young - 2023-24 Defensive Tracking Distance from basket DFGM DFG% DIFF% < 6ft. 3.6 67.3 4.4 < 10 ft. 4.0 63.2 5.0 > 15 ft. 2.4 40.4 2.6

The same can be said when defending three-pointers, whereby Young holds his opponents to 39.0 percent from distance, 1.6 percent greater than their 37.4 field goal percentage.

Overall, his opponents are able to score on Young at a rate of 50.7 percent, 4.2 percent greater than their 46.4 percent season average, where he allows 6.8 of their 13.4 shot attempts to fall, further highlighting his flaws as a defender, which, in turn, may deter some teams from feeling that he can be the main star in which they can build a franchise around.

For context, his backcourt partner, Murray, who has garnered a reputation as being one of the better guard defenders in the league, but who is also struggling with his defensive responsibilities this season, allows his opponents to score at a rate of 3.2 percent better overall than their season average.

As it stands, Young remains a Hawk, but after the 2023-24 campaign comes to an end and the off-season is in full flow, that may not be the case, something that may have been considered unimaginable just a mere season ago.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.