Highlights The Atlanta Hawks may need to make personnel changes to support Trae Young and maximize his time with the organization.

Young is leading the way averaging 28.1 points and a career-high 11.3 assists per game.

The Hawks' offensive performance significantly drops when Young is on the bench, highlighting his importance to the team's success.

If the Atlanta Hawks want their franchise star Trae Young to stick around long-term, then they may have to consider making some trades to bolster their roster in order to provide him with support in depth.

These are the thoughts of NBA insider Mark Medina, who, after initial doubts, is now convinced that the 25-year-old possesses the ability to be able to lead an NBA franchise, and makes it very clear that Young is not the problem, despite the Hawks' poor form so far this season.

Deadline moves pending for the Hawks?

Dejounte Murray linked to Lakers, Knicks

Having established themselves as a playoff team over the past three seasons, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season, the Hawks have so far appeared to have suffered a decline in their performances.

As a result, the Hawks currently sit outside a Play-In tournament spot in 12th place in the East with a 12-18 losing record and may need to consider making some personnel changes if they are to make any advancements this season.

Another factor that Atlanta needs to consider should they decide to make some moves at the trade deadline is how that impacts franchise star Trae Young.

At 25-years-old, he is coming up to the age at which he is set to enter his prime, and in order for him to want to fulfill those years with the Hawks, they need to ensure that he is happy with his teammates, surrounding him with personnel that are capable of helping maximize his championship window, or the organization could fear him choosing to seek a move to a contender elsewhere.

Last year, the Hawks seemingly took their first steps into supporting their star by providing him with a young up-and-coming backcourt partner, trading for former San Antonio Spurs guard, Dejounte Murray. With his arrival, Atlanta were the first team in NBA history to start a pair of teammates in which both players had averaged 20 points and eight assists per game the season prior.

However, just mere months after signing him to a four-year, $120 million extension to stay with the team, the 22-year-old's name has recently been dangled around in multiple trade rumors. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the L.A. Lakers are reportedly interested in the guard but they would likely have to include Austin Reaves or Max Christie in any potential deal, something they are thought to be reluctant to do.

Furthermore, the New York Knicks have also emerged as a potential destination for Murray, with Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reporting that the Knicks feel he would be a good fit alongside Jalen Brunson as they look to bolster their roster amid long-term injury concerns.

If the Hawks are to get back on track, something has to give, so whether they choose to move on from Murray to see if they can recuperate some roster depth just 18 months on from acquiring him in the Spurs trade, though, remains to be seen.

Young needs ‘right combination of players around him’

Young has assuaged any initial concerns that Medina had in regard to his ability to be able to be the leader of a franchise, and now his concerns shift to the fact that the Hawks may need to make some personnel changes ahead of the February trade deadline if they are to maximize their star’s time with the organization.

“Quin Snyder is a good coach, but at some point, if the losing continues, they might have to see what they can do to bolster the roster around Trae Young. I had some questions over Young's ability to lead a team in past seasons, but I don't think that he's the problem. He's still a young player that can continue to get better, and he's shown that he can produce well. So, it's now about finding the right combination of players around him.”

Young leading the way with little support

28.1. PPG, 11.3 AST (career-high)

While Young has always been a prolific scorer since entering the league six seasons ago, this year being no different, where he is currently averaging 28.1 points, the seventh-most in the league, and having already made 100 three-pointers, the third-most so far, this season has seen him develop his craft elsewhere on the hardwood, most notably his assists production.

Trae Young - 2023-24 Season Statistics Assists 11.3 Assists % 45.1% Assists-to-turnover ratio 2.66 Assists ratio 28.7

The two-time All-Star is currently assisting on almost half, 45.1 percent, of the Hawks' total assists, averaging 11.3 per game. In turn, this leads to 29.1 points created off of his assists, the second-most in the league, in which Young trails only Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers (12.1).

Similarly, his 18.7 potential assists, the amount of passes Young makes in which his teammate shoots within one dribble of receiving the ball, also ranks second-highest in the league, again behind Haliburton (20.8).

When comparing how the Hawks move the ball around when Young is on the court versus when he is on the sidelines, the difference is staggering. When on the court, Atlanta averages 20.0 assists per game, while their offensive rating is 118.8. When he's on the bench, though, Atlanta averages only 7.2 assists, while their offensive rating drops to 113.6, though it is likely that this is because Young plays 36.4 minutes per game.

While Young's back-court partner, Murray, is also averaging 20-plus points per game, 20.2 to be exact, nobody else on the roster is currently able to match the same level of assists production, with Murray the second-leading assist maker, yet averaging only half of Young's tally with 5.3.

As a result, the Hawks rank 18th overall in the league in assists, averaging 25.9 per game. Out of their 122.3 total points per game, third-most in the league behind the Pacers (126.3) and Milwaukee Bucks (125.2), 67.8 of those points are scored from assists, 14th-most in the league.

However, if the Hawks are to climb up the Eastern Conference standings and have a chance of reclaiming, at the very least, a Play-In tournament spot by the time the end of the season rolls around, they will need to either see a higher level of production from some of their other rotation pieces, or the front office may be forced to consider making some trades ahead of the deadline before it's too late.

Regardless, Young cannot be blamed for Atlanta's struggles. He is doing the best he can to will his team to victory, but it's now on his teammates to step up and support him.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.