Key Takeaways The Hawks traded Dejounte Murray, signaling a possible rebuild mode.

Trae Young's future with the Hawks is still uncertain, with it still possible he could also be dealt.

Young's scoring skills are praised, but issues with defense and leadership exist, leading to doubts about his impact on winning.

The Atlanta Hawks have already traded away one of their starting guards in Dejounte Murray this summer, but according to NBA insider Mark Medina, Trae Young could be following his former teammate out the exit door, though it may happen closer to the trade deadline next February.

Weighing Up Some Tough Decisions in Atlanta

The Hawks may have signaled that they are in rebuild mode after trading Murray

After literal months of speculation stemming back from before the 2023-24 NBA season trade deadline, the Hawks didn’t wait to make their move once free agency opened, striking a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to offload Dejounte Murray.

In return, they received Larry Nance Jr. , Dyson Daniels and two first-round draft picks, but there was one notable – and perhaps surprising - omission from the trade package - Brandon Ingram .

Having been viewed as a good fit with the Hawks due to him being able to bring wing presence, Hawks general manager Landry Fields obviously didn’t think so, with them likely having to deplete their frontcourt depth to have acquired the All-Star.

But what does Murray’s trade mean for Trae Young?

Well, as it stands, he goes into next season still the leader of the team. But, nothing in the league is a certainty, and there is no guarantee that he will still be on Atlanta’s roster by the time the trade deadline rolls around, though should he find himself still there after that point, then the Hawks’ decision over where they go from there, could hinge on whether they make the playoffs, and if they do, how far they can progress.

Atlanta Hawks - Record Since Trae Young Joined Team Season Record Playoffs? 2018-19 29-53 Missed Playoffs 2019-20 20-47 Missed Playoffs 2020-21 41-31 Lost Eastern Conference Finals 2021-22 43-39 Lost Eastern Conference First Round 2022-23 41-41 Lost Eastern Conference First Round 2023-24 36-46 Missed Playoffs (Lost Play-In)

There’s also the argument of whether the Hawks themselves have put their franchise star in a position to succeed, with the front office making a plethora of underwhelming draft picks, while the decision to pair Young with Murray in the backcourt was also questionable at the time, and ultimately proved everyone right when they failed to yield success as a duo.

But, looking forward, the Hawks were able to snag the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, despite having just a three percent chance, which they used to select Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher .

It is expected that he will eventually become the second option on the team, even if he doesn’t immediately slot into the starting five, but despite not having yet stepped foot onto the NBA hardwood, there are already some doubts beginning to form over his ceiling, with him currently deemed to have too many weaknesses to become an elite player in this league.

But he can’t really be evaluated until he has seen some on-court time under his belt.

Nonetheless, with Daniels and Risacher now on the team, the Hawks have addressed the defensive issues that plagued them last season, where they ranked 27th in the Association with a defensive rating of 118.4 with the two providing perimeter defense, as well as significantly more depth at the wing position.

No Doubting His Scoring, but Questions Over His Defense, Leadership

Medina does not question Young’s ability as a premier scorer in the league, but where his concerns do lie is in his ability to be able to be effective on the defensive side of the ball, while also demonstrating his leadership consistently enough to lead to wins.

As such, the journalist feels that Atlanta’s best option is to go their separate ways with the point guard because he cannot see any future where he leads them to success.

Trae Young is a magnificent scorer, but he has a lot of question marks about his defense, his leadership. Can he impact winning? And even though he's made relative improvements in all those categories, it's still not considered a strength of his. So, teams have calculated that they're better off, even if they would like Trae Young's playmaking and scoring abilities. I wouldn't be surprised that leading into the trade deadline, or next year, when there could be more free agents available on the market, that's when Atlanta pulls the trigger. But ideally, Atlanta's got to part ways with Trae Young. I know that he's been a fan favorite, he's a star player, but they're not going to go anywhere with him. So, they need to make the tough decisions to accept their losses, and I think that this deal is going to happen before the trade deadline.

Can Young Lead a Championship-Contending Team?

He took the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021

Over the years, there have been some questions raised over whether Young can be the focal leader that could take the Hawks deep into the playoffs, and despite having led the Hawks on an unlikely charge to the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2021, they have enjoyed little success since then.

The three-time All-Star's ability to score has never been an issue, averaging 25.7 points per game on 43.0 percent shooting from the field and 37.3 percent from behind the three-point line last season, while he has also been a premier playmaker in the league since his debut season in 2018-19, having improved on his assists numbers every single season he has spent in the league, culminating in a career-high 10.8 assists in the 2023-24 campaign.

Trae Young Career Stats (Regular Season) Season PPG APG FG% 3P% 2018-19 19.1 8.1 41.8 32.4 2019-20 29.6 9.3 43.7 36.1 2020-21 25.3 9.4 43.8 34.3 2021-22 28.4 9.7 46.0 38.2 2022-23 26.2 10.2 42.9 33.5 2023-24 25.7 10.8 43.0 37.3

But these impressive numbers may have overshadowed his overall impact on the team, and it is a view that is widely shared around the league, with him having been voted in the top three for 'most overrated players' by his peers in back-to-back seasons.

In fact, in the 2019-20 campaign, he became the first player to average 29-plus points (29.6) and nine-plus assists (9.3) and not make an All-NBA team, though the Hawks also didn’t reach the playoffs in this shortened campaign, finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference, with a losing record of 20-47.

With the 26-year-old’s individual numbers not leading to winning basketball, this obviously plants doubt in other teams’ minds over what he would bring to them if they were to swing a trade for Young, and is likely a strong factor into why he has a little-to-no trade market as it stands.

So, the Hawks may well want to deal Young elsewhere, but the real problem lies in finding a suitor. As a result, they may be left with no choice but to keep him for the foreseeable, with the hope that he can show something different next season that will boost his trade stock.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.