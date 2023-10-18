Highlights DeAndre Hopkins overcame hardships off the field, using his mother's tragic loss of vision as motivation to become the force he is on the gridiron today.

Hopkins' slow start with the Titans doesn't negate his accomplishments in the last decade, and he owes it all to his mother's inspiration and perseverance.

Despite his success, Hopkins maintains a special bond with his mother by giving her the touchdown ball during his celebrations, showcasing their unwavering connection.

We all know DeAndre Hopkins as the wide receiver who currently plays for the Tennessee Titans. There’s no doubt that he has been one of the best in the league over the past decade. The playmaking machine who can catch anything in his vicinity and then make something out of nothing—the guy is just dangerous on the field.

What you might not know is, he had to go through a lot of hardships off the field to get where he is today. Hopkins's mother lost her vision when he was a child due to an acid attack, but instead of spending their who lives sulking about the tragic incident, Hopkins used it as a tool to become the force he is today.

First Season With Tennessee

Hopkins was released from the Arizona Cardinals in May 2023. Between dealing with injuries for the past two campaigns and salary cap issues, there was just no room for him on the Cards anymore. The Titans picked up the wide receiver two months later.

It’s safe to say that Hopkins isn’t having the best season of his career thus far. But to be fair, neither are the Titans as a whole. So far this season, Hopkins has 27 receptions for 376 yards and zero touchdowns, which is not great by his standards, but still represents an improvement over the last two years.

Year Games Receptions Yards TDs 2021 10 42 572 8 2022 9 64 717 3 2023 (17-game pace thru six weeks) 17 77 1,065 0

Hopkins' Tragedy

Hopkins' struggles on the field over the last few years may seem like something to which a lot of other athletes would succumb, but not the 31-year-old South Carolina native. He knows about trials, tribulations, and hardships from his hardscrabble, single-parent upbringing in South Carolina.

In 2002, when Hopkins was just 10, his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, was the victim of a violent acid attack at a gas station. The incident occurred over a domestic dispute, as a woman with whom Greenlee's boyfriend was having an affair threw the combination of lye and bleach at her face in the midst of jealous rage.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Georgia but unfortunately, the brutal attack left her permanently blind. Hopkins says that tragedy continues to affect him and inspire him to this day.

It has affected my career. You know, obviously, it affected not just my career, but my life. My family's life. So, that happened when I was young, and, you know, I use it as motivation to go out, play hard, don't complain. I think about my mom anytime I want to complain, you know, she's blind. So she cooks the whole Thanksgiving meal by herself, you know, without Braille. So, don't complain, no excuses. But it's taught me a lot. It's definitely taught me how to, you know, get my energy in certain places as well. She has a sixth sense of you know, of energy and, you know, that's definitely spread throughout our family.

Along with Hopkins, Greenlee has three other children and a stepson. The family lived in a small town outside Clemson, South Carolina when Hopkins was growing up. Hopkins was known as “Nuk” around their town because he used to chew through NUK-brand pacifiers as a child. Greenlee has made tremendous progress over the past two decades, but she still remembers exactly how she felt on that horrific day:

And as I'm lying there, the first thing I'm thinking is, 'Why would someone pour warm water on my face?' But a couple of seconds later, I realized it wasn't warm water, because my skin is literally falling off my face, my neck, my chest, and my back.

Hopkins' Triumph

So, what did Hopkins do when his world was flipped upside down? Instead of giving up, he used this life-altering experience as inspiration to follow his dreams. Hopkins was a three-sport star at D.W Daniel High School, standing out in basketball and, of course, football. After high school, the wideout decided to stay near his hometown and play for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

Hopkins opted out of his senior year and entered the 2013 draft where he was snatched up by the Houston Texans in the first round. He immediately emerged as the top receiver for the Texans. Hopkins had his first 100-yard game in Week 2 of his rookie season, and he was named rookie of the month in September.

Hopkins played in Houston for seven seasons, gaining over 1,000 yards in five of them, and earning three straight First-Team All-Pro selections from 2017-2019. In 2020, he was traded to the Cardinals and accrued another 1,000 yards in his first campaign there.

A lot has changed in Hopkins career, but there is one tradition he started at Clemson from which he refuses to waver—his touchdown celebration. When Hopkins scores a touchdown, instead of spiking the ball or doing the new viral craze, “Nuk” finds his mom in the stands and reaches out to give her the touchdown ball.

Greenlee attends every home game while Hopkins' sisters offer her a play-by-play analysis. When the crowd erupts after a Hopkins touchdown, one of her daughters will assist her in leaning over the railing, so Hopkins can hand her the ball. Greenlee might not be able to see her son play, but she will always remain his biggest fan.

As a result of her traumatic experience, Greenlee has created the non-profit organization called S.M.O.O.TH (Speaking Mentally, Outwardly Opening Opportunities Toward Healing), which aims to help and protect victims of domestic abuse and uplift and empower survivors of domestic violence.

