Highlights Wizards trade Deni Avdija to Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon, 14th pick in 2024 draft, and 2029 pick.

Washington now has three first-round picks, including two in the lottery.

The Blazers gain promising wing Deni Avdija, who had a breakout 2023-24 season.

The Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers have struck a deal right before the 2024 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Washington is sending former lottery pick Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers in exchange for veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and a 2029 pick.

With this trade, the Wizards now have three picks in the first round, including two in the lottery. Washington will also select at second overall.

The Blazers, meanwhile, will pick at seventh and acquire a promising wing who had a breakout campaign in 2023-24. Advija had career-best numbers across the board in his fourth NBA season. In 75 games, the 23-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the three-point arc.

Blazers Add Talented Forward to Young Core

Avdija joins youth movement in Portland

Avdija should be a seamless fit into the Trail Blazers' burgeoning young core, which already includes Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Deandre Ayton.

While the young Portland squad is still finding its footing under the tutelage of the relatively inexperienced Chauncey Billups, the swing for the Israeli forward is a solid bet on an offense-first player who showed he can create his own shot consistently last season, while playing for one of the worst teams in the NBA.

When playing over 30 minutes in games last season, the 23-year-old averaged 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while sporting a 62.2 true shooting percentage