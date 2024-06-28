Highlights Portland Trail Blazers acquired Donovan Clingan and Deni Avdija in the 2024 NBA Draft, adding even more talent to their youth movement.

Anfernee Simons could be a strong trade candidate, and a good fit for the Orlando Magic, addressing playmaking and spacing needs.

Simons' production is comparable to Zach LaVine, making him an attractive fallback option for the Sacramento Kings, and a darkhorse trade candidate is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Portland Trail Blazers made two major splashes in the 2024 NBA Draft. Despite chatter about Donovan Clingan going as high as the first overall pick, he was still on the board by the time the Blazers had their initial selection at No. 7. They managed to secure him Clingan at that spot, a move that surprised many.

The Blazers' other major move of the day saw them acquiring a promising young piece in Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke that news earlier in the day.

The Blazers managed to get rid of Malcolm Brogdon in the process, clearing up minutes in the backcourt. There should be a good chance of even more movement from the Blazers this offseason to clear up minutes amid their youth movement.

To be fair, Anfernee Simons is still fairly young. He will only be twenty-five years old heading into the upcoming season. However, the Blazers project to be in it for the long haul with this rebuild. It should not be surprising to see them part ways with Simons, especially if it means clearing up even more minutes for the development of guys like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

Simons is a talented offensive player who should be able to offer a lot of value to competitive teams in need of scoring and playmaking. There should be a strong list of suitors for his services should Portland make him available.

Orlando Magic

There is no better fit out there for Simons than the Magic

There is not a fit around the league that should be considered better than the one Simons could have with the Orlando Magic. He addresses multiple needs for the Magic in their attempt to rise in the Eastern Conference ranks.

Anfernee Simons – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PPG 22.6 APG 5.5 FG% 43.0 3P% 38.5

The Magic ranked 28th in the league for assists per game. They ranked 24th in the league when it came to three-point percentage. They also had the 22nd offensive rating in the league. It should be very clear what the message is here.

Orlando is in desperate need of an offensive boost this offseason. Simons does slots in to the team and perfectly addresses two of their biggest needs: playmaking and spacing.

Simons may not be a playmaking maestro, but he does not need to be. Paolo Banchero would theoretically be leading the offensive unit as a point forward, much like he did this past season. Simons can provide a great lift to the secondary playmaking behind Banchero.

He also gives them a very talented perimeter shot creator for when the halfcourt offense stalls out. Which in this year's playoffs, it did, and it happened often. The Magic ranked 13th out of the 16 teams in the playoffs in terms of offensive rating.

Simons' shooting ability from beyond the arc should also help with the Magic's spacing. Banchero and running mate Franz Wagner would receive plenty of opportunity to work inside the paint as a result.

Whatever the price to pay for acquiring Simons is this offseason, the Magic should bust open the piggy bank and pony up. He is young enough to be a long-term fit beside Banchero and Wagner, while being old enough to have already established himself as a consistent and productive player in the league.

Sacramento Kings

An alternative route to bolstering the team

The Sacramento Kings have been heavily linked to the Zach LaVine sweepstakes of late. If that trade never materializes, this is a good fallback option.

LaVine Versus Simons – 2023-24 Stat Comparison Category LaVine Simons PPG 19.5 22.6 FG% 45.2 43.0 3P% 34.9 38.5 TS% 57.8 56.8

Both Simons and LaVine can effectively serve the same purpose in an offense alongside De'Aaron Fox. Simons can bring effective off-ball activity and high-quality spacing to the Kings.

The Kings are looking to keep up in the Western Conference arms race that is transpiring ahead of the upcoming year. The conference is projected to be highly competitive, and the Kings are in danger of being left behind.

The selection of Devin Carter in the NBA Draft was a good pickup for the team. They even cleared the way for him to have a solid role after trading away Davion Mitchell in a deal involving the Toronto Raptors.

Adding Simons into the fold would provide the team with considerable firepower. He may not be as sexy of a name as LaVine. However, the production of the two players is very comparable at this point in both of their careers, and he comes at a much smaller price tag.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers get a better fit in the backcourt

This one feels weird until the thought process behind it is fully explained. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been stubborn about moving off Darius Garland, but what if they had an offer good enough to justify it?

In theory, this one would likely be a three-team deal where Garland lands with a team other than the Blazers that is hungry for a point guard. Swapping out Garland for Simons feels like a lateral move on the surface. However, the fit beside Donovan Mitchell could be a lot smoother in practice.

Darius Garland – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PPG 18.0 APG 6.5 FG% 44.6 3P% 37.1

Simons has shown himself to be a more capable player off the ball, which could prove a lot more valuable in an offense alongside Mitchell. It feels similar on the surface for all the right reasons, but the slight differences between the two could prove to be a healthy change of pace for Cleveland.

This potential trade would require a lot of legwork between these two teams and the third party that would get involved in acquiring Garland. However, it is certainly an entertaining hypothetical to consider, at the very least.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.