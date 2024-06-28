Highlights Donovan Clingan slid to the 7th pick, drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers, which could affect DeAndre Ayton's future with the franchise.

Clingan's strengths complement Ayton's weaknesses, but Clingan needs to improve outside shooting.

Ayton's strong performance post-All-Star break increases his trade value, as the Trail Blazers consider their roster options.

The 2024 NBA Draft provided several surprises, one of which included Donovan Clingan sliding down to the seventh pick, where he was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers. Clingan had the second-best odds to go number one overall behind Zaccharie Risacher, who was the heavy favorite and ended up being selected as the top pick.

Clingan getting drafted by the Trail Blazers could affect their starting center and former number-one overall pick, DeAndre Ayton, in several ways. Whether it affects his future with the franchise is yet to be seen, but it could be a route they decide to go if they want to build around Clingan. Ayton is coming off one of his best seasons in the NBA, especially after the All-Star break, where he showed flashes of why he was drafted first overall.

The Trail Blazers showed they wanted to strengthen their core around their young centerpieces when they traded Malcolm Brogdon and draft capital for Deni Avdija. The trade shows a clear commitment to their current core with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe at the helm. What the Trail Blazers decide to do with Ayton could be big in determining how they perform this upcoming season.

Clingan Could Backup Ayton

Clingan covers areas where Ayton struggles

Ayton and Clingan could be complimentary players within the Trail Blazers' rotation. Clingan was one of the best shot blockers in the entire NCAA last season, ranking eighth among all players. It was an area where the Blazers ranked dead last during the 2023-24 season.

Ayton is an offensive-minded player first and foremost and has been throughout his career, but Clingan covers that end of the floor extremely well.

Ayton vs Clingan Statistics During 2023-24 Season- Per 100 Poss. Category DeAndre Ayton Donovan Clingan PPG 25.5 35.0 RPG 16.9 19.8 BPG 1.2 6.6 FG% 57.0% 63.9%

The NBA level is a very different talent level than the NCAA, but Clingan's numbers are still extremely impressive. Clingan has a high upside still as he took big strides during his second season at the University of Connecticut, nearly doubling his points per game in only nine more minutes per contest. Clingan's advanced numbers back up his impressive traditional statistics. His box plus-minus and win shares per 48 were second in the NCAA last season, trailing only Zach Edey, who was drafted ninth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Clingan's biggest struggles are shooting the ball outside the paint, although it's an area he has promise. He got limited touches on the offensive end of the court during his time at UConn, but he made the most of those touches, shooting 63.9%, which was good enough for eighth in the entire NCAA last season. His three-point shooting was 25.0% on 0.6 attempts a game. It's a number that isn't good but it shows that it's an area he is working on and could potentially develop during his playing career.

Ayton thrives in the areas that Clingan struggles in. Although Ayton hasn't developed a three-point shot during his career, he has become a great mid-range shooter. During the 2023-24 season, Ayton shot 55.2% on 116 attempts from 16 feet to the three-point line. He shot a better percentage from that range than the three-to-10 and 10-to-16-foot ranges.

He could be a mentor to Clingan on the offensive side of the court if they decided to keep both players heading into next season.

Blazers Could Trade Ayton

Blazers are a young team in the midst of a rebuild

Ayton is coming off one of the best stretches of his career after the All-Star break last season. He upped his scoring, rebounding and shooting percentages while taking on a larger role. He proved that he still has the potential to be a star player in the NBA, especially on the offensive side of the court. The change of scenery took Ayton a while to adjust, as both his usage rate and numbers went up as the season went on.

Ayton's Numbers Before & After All-Star Break - 2023-24 Season Category Before All-Star Break After All-Star Break PPG 13.8 22.7 RPG 10.4 12.5 FG% 56.0% 58.3% USG% 18.8% 26.3%

Ayton made the jump from a good starting center to an All-Star caliber center after the break. The most impressive part of Ayton's jump was his increase in efficiency, despite his large jump in his usage rate. Keeping a high efficiency while shooting a larger volume of shots is something that is rare for a lot of NBA players, so for him to increase his efficiency shows his potential to be a star is still there.

Ayton will be 26 years old heading into the start of next season and with the Trail Blazers bringing in Clingan, it's unsure whether the Trail Blazers will keep both or if they will want to move on from Ayton. This is especially true knowing that his value right now is higher than it was early last season when his struggles were evident.