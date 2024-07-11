Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers are focusing on accumulating young talent and future picks to rebuild their roster effectively.

Portland has made strategic moves for the future, acquiring promising players like Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan.

The rebuilding process also includes evaluating which veterans, such as Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons, to keep and which to trade.

The Portland Trail Blazers missed the playoffs for the third straight season following their 21-61 finish last year.

Even though this may have been a disappointing season record-wise for Portland, the franchise is accomplishing exactly what it should be: accumulating young talent and future draft picks.

The rebuild officially kicked off in 2023 when Portland traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that netted the Blazers Jrue Holiday , Deandre Ayton , Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple first-round pick swaps.

Holiday was then immediately dealt to the Boston Celtics for Malcom Brodon, Robert Williams and two future first-round picks.

This was an incredible return for an All-Star player in his 30s, as Lillard had a disappointing season for the Bucks right after one of the best seasons of his career in 2023.

Damian Lillard Stats Category 2023-24 Season 2022-23 Season PPG 24.3 32.2 RPG 4.4 4.8 APG 7.0 7.3 FG% .424 .463 3PT% .354 .371

The Blazers have accumulated a solid number of future first-round picks, which they'll have to continue building a quality roster. They will have many options as to whether they want to continue building around future draft selections or use those picks to trade for a star if their roster greatly improves over the next few years.

The Trail Blazers Have Already Started Making Moves

Portland made a trade on draft night that got lost in the shuffle

Portland has already been active with the first-round picks it acquired from the Lillard and Holiday trades. They traded two of these picks to acquire young swingman Deni Avdija.

This was the perfect move for Portland as it acquired a young forward who easily had the best season of his career last year and shows no signs of slowing down.

Deni Avdija Stats Category 2020-21 Season 2021-22 Season 2022-23 Season 2023-24 Season PPG 6.3 8.4 9.2 14.7 RPG 4.9 5.2 6.4 7.2 APG 1.2 2.0 2.8 3.8 FG% .417 .432 .437 .506 3PT% .315 .317 .297 .374

Avdija proved himself last season, having by far the best scoring average of his career and becoming an increasingly reliable threat from three. He was also one of the best rebounders at his position and proved to be the Washington Wizards ' most consistent player.

Avdija will start at small forward next season for Portland, which was the Blazers' weakest position by far last year, and will round out what is a pretty solid starting five of up-and-coming young players.

Portland now has to figure out which players on its roster are part of the future and which players should be sent out in a trade.

The Blazers have done a nice job accumulating young talent, but some players will impede others' development. Portland has three young guards in its rotation, including Anfernee Simons , Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson .

If Portland wants each player to meet their full potential, one of them will have to go.

Portland is in a tough situation regarding which players to keep on the roster going forward and which players to trade away.

It's a good problem to have, and it shows that Portland has done a good job acquiring assets over these last few years, but a change needs to be made, ideally before the end of next season.

What's Next for Portland?

Why the Blazers should keep their young core and trade their vets

While the Blazers have a solid collection of young players and assets, they also have a few vets who could certainly help many different playoff contenders.

Portland knows these vets have value and is not rushing to trade them. There were rumors last season that the Blazers were going to trade Brodgon during the year, but they decided to stand pat.

This decision paid off as they got the maximum value they could for Brogdon when they sent him away in the Avdija deal.

The Blazers should continue to be in this same mindset regarding their other veteran players.

Portland decided its best course of action was to draft center Donovan Clingan with the seventh overall pick, viewing Clingan as the center of the future. The team already has two quality big men in DeAndre Ayton and Robert Williams III, meaning at least one of these two players should be on the trading block.

Due to Williams' continuous injury problems, Ayton definitely has the most trade value of the two.

Portland will likely start the year with Ayton as the starting center and Clingan off the bench. This would be a smart move as it would raise Ayton's trade value quite a bit if he continues his stellar play from last year.

Dealing Ayton to a contender at the trade deadline for a young player and a future first-round pick would be ideal. This would allow Portland to start Clingan for the second half of the year and acquire assets for the future.

Another vet who should be on the trade block for Portland is Jerami Grant.

Grant signed a five-year, $160 million contract last offseason, which seemed like a gross overpay at the time. While Grant hasn't quite lived up to his contract so far, it isn't as much of an albatross as originally thought, and he could definitely be dealt to a contender if he keeps up his play this year.

A team like the L.A. Lakers may be willing to take on his contract in a trade if it increases their championship odds. Getting any asset back for Grant would be a huge win, a move Portland will likely make at some point during next season.

The last player Portland may also need to move on from is Simons.

Simons just turned 25 years old, and while he had a terrific season for the Blazers, it may be time for Portland to move on simply because the franchise has two younger guards who will get more minutes this year in Henderson and Sharpe.

Henderson was the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he deserves to be a starter for this team. Portland can certainly experiment with different starting lineups with the three guards, but the end goal should be trading Simons.

Portland has had a great start to its rebuild by accumulating a mix of young talent and solid veteran players. The Blazers must now complete the next step of their rebuild and trade away some of their veteran talent.

If they do, this Blazers team could be a threat years down the line if players like Sharpe, Henderson and Clingan continue to develop.