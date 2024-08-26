Key Takeaways The Blazers are rebuilding around Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

The Portland Trail Blazers are going nowhere this season, and they're taking their young core with them.

The franchise is attempting to build around point guard Scoot Henderson , the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and Shaedon Sharpe , the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft.

The jury is still out on both players. Henderson struggled during most of his rookie campaign but flashed the skills of a downhill distributor and potential shot-maker. Sharpe has shown incredible athleticism and a growing offensive game in spurts, but he dealt with injury issues last season and never built on his strong finish to his rookie campaign.

The Blazers are still in the beginning stages of a complete franchise overhaul, having traded franchise icon Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks before last season. But then they re-signed Jerami Grant to a long-term deal despite Grant being a productive 29-year-old veteran.

Malcolm Brogdon, whom they received in the Lillard trade, stayed for the entirety of the 2023-24 season.

Both players contribute to winning, which is not what the Trail Blazers want to be doing at the moment. It's no coincidence the pair were shut down due to injuries (aka tanking) for most of the second half of last year.

Anfernee Simons is a valued trade candidate around the league, and with Henderson and Sharpe making up Portland's backcourt of the future, it seems like only a matter of time until Simons is dealt.

The franchise drafted UConn center Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 pick in this summer's draft, so Deandre Ayton could find himself on the trade block at some point this season.

But another member of the Blazers' frontcourt is also available. Unlike Ayton, he's on a team-friendly contract. Unlike Ayton, he's made an All-Defense team. Unlike Ayton, acquiring him won't cost teams a large haul.

Trail Blazers' Robert Williams III Will Be Coveted Around the NBA

The 26-year-old could be a bargain

Williams was named Second Team All-Defense in the 2021-22 season. He also finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting after averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in only 29.6 minutes per game.

Per 36 minutes, his stat line jumps to 12.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.7 blocks.

Over his six NBA seasons, Williams has compensated for his 6-foot-9 size with some of the most explosive athleticism in the league, especially for a center. He's also one of the most active and hard-working players on the glass and at the rim.

After his All-Defense season, the Boston Celtics handed Williams a four-year, $48 million deal — a bargain for a then-24-year-old with the combination of production and upside the former Texas A&M star had.

Unfortunately, one thing has held him back from turning that team-friendly contract into one of the most valuable in the NBA.

Williams III Has Struggled Mightily With Injuries

He simply cannot stay on the floor

Despite the Trail Blazers taking extra precautions with their newly acquired center—he only played every other game to start last season—it only took two weeks for Williams to suffer a knee injury that eventually required surgery.

He played a total of six games for Portland.

He had surgery on his left knee twice in Boston. He only played over 50 games twice with the Celtics and was only a full-time starter during his All-Defense campaign.

Across his six NBA seasons, he's played 215 regular-season games. Hence, Portland's willingness to trade a center of Williams' caliber who also fits the franchise's rebuilding timeline.

Now might be the perfect opportunity for a team with a need at center to take a flier on Williams. He only has two seasons left on his current deal, $12.4 million this season and $13.3 in 2025-26.

While the Trail Blazers might hold out for a larger return, the 26-year-old's injury history likely means he can be had for a heavily protected first-round pick or a few seconds.

He won't be the biggest name on the trade market this year, but Williams could be one of the most coveted, especially as the season moves closer to the trade deadline.