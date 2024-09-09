Key Takeaways Scoot Henderson showed promise, but Anfernee Simons was a more valuable player last season.

Simons' potential and continued improvement may outweigh Henderson's upside.

Despite how shocking it would be, trading Henderson may be the right move for Portland's future.

It feels like the Portland Trail Blazers are deep into a rebuild. They're not.

The franchise traded away icon Damian Lillard just last season. Until that point, the Blazers were arguably struck by bad injury luck, which resulted in late-season tanking rather than an organization-wide reset.

There's no arguing anymore, though. Portland dealt Lillard, drafted Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and paired him with Shaedon Sharpe , the seventh pick in the 2022 draft.

The tank clearly took hold of the team in the second half of last year, which resulted in another No. 7 pick, this time coming in the form of UConn center Donovan Clingan .

Oddly enough, after Lillard left and Henderson arrived, the Trail Blazers re-signed 29-year-old Jerami Grant to a five-year, $160 million deal. It was a strange move, bringing back a solid veteran starter to a team that wanted to lose as often as possible.

Add Deandre Ayton , who's owed $34 million this year as part of a rookie max contract and will take minutes away from Clingan, and Portland has a team that wants to be bad but is $40 million over the salary cap heading into this season.

Grant, Ayton and Anfernee Simons were involved in trade rumors this summer, with Simons being the most attractive trade chip the Blazers have. It would behoove the franchise to unload its best players for picks and continue adding young talent through the draft.

But maybe trading Simons isn't the way to go. Maybe Portland has a better option that would see Simons stick around long-term as one of, if not the, centerpieces of the rebuild.

Trail Blazers Should Trade Scoot Henderson

Simons is the better player and could be in the future as well

Close

It was somewhat of a shock and certainly a conversation starter when the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller over Henderson. Miller had one productive season at Alabama, while Henderson had been on the NBA Draft radar for two seasons playing with the G League Ignite.

After Victor Wembanyama , Henderson not only seemed like the safest pick, but the one with the highest upside.

Henderson is a muscular 6-foot-2 point guard who can get by defenders, drive downhill and finish explosively. At his best, it looked Russell Westbrook-ian.

He's also a willing passer who can rack up assists as well as score, and is an active defender. He proved over the second half of last season that he's an improving jump shooter, as well.

Combine all this with the fact that Henderson is only 20 years old, and you have what is, on paper, a franchise point guard for the future.

It's no surprise Simons was the better player last season. Henderson was a rookie out of his depth trying to learn the NBA game, while Simons was a six-year veteran.

This far into his career, it would seem safe to assume Simons is who he is; but that assumption would be wrong.

He improved in all areas in his first year without Lillard. He posted career-highs in points, rebounds and assists while still shooting a high percentage (38.5) on a high volume from three (8.8).

He went into the season knowing he would likely be the team's starting point guard, so he improved his passing and playmaking (he averaged 5.5 assists) while taking over as the Blazers' No. 1 offensive option.

Simons is only 24 years old, only four years Henderson's senior. He's not a finished product. He will enter 2024-25 as Portland's go-to scorer once again and will still, again, play extensive minutes at point guard.

The question here becomes: How high is Simons' ceiling, and can Henderson ever reach that? Is keeping Simons long-term the answer?

Then there's the trade return. Would Henderson, with his pedigree, age, cheap rookie contract and upside despite coming off a down year, fetch the Trail Blazers more than Simons would? The answer is almost certainly yes.

One of Henderson, Simons or Sharpe needs to go at some point. Portland has already seen what a defensively deficient backcourt can do; the franchise tried to make title runs with Lillard and CJ McCollum. None of these three will be high-level defenders, and Simons and Henderson are both 6-foot-3, at best.

Trading a No. 3 pick after his rookie season is nearly unheard of. A rebuilding team trading the core piece of that rebuild is even rarer.

But dealing Henderson and building around Simons, who will be a better scorer — and perhaps simply a better player — could be the right call, even if it would be a shocking decision.