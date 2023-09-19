Highlights Netflix is releasing a four-part documentary about David Beckham, exploring his rise to fame, personal life, and the challenges he faced.

The series will provide viewers with behind-the-scenes insights into Beckham's life and his journey to becoming one of football's most recognizable stars.

"BECKHAM" will feature interviews with Beckham's family, as well as other football legends like Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, and Roy Keane.

Netflix have released the first trailer of a four-part documentary of one of England’s greatest ever footballers, David Beckham. The documentary named ‘BECKHAM’ is premiering on the popular streaming service on Wednesday, October 4.

“From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs,” Netflix wrote. “The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time."

Viewers will experience the unseen, behind-the-scenes aspects of one of football’s most recognised stars. Not only did Beckham surge to fame for his footballing ability, but his celebrity-like persona was also a hugely prominent feature of his stratospheric rise to the top of stardom.

Despite the lore around the London-born ‘pretty boy’, there are not many – fans in particular – that have gotten the chance to know what type of person it is behind the set-piece specialist. The star-studded team behind the four-partner will give those at home exclusive insight into the finer details of what it is like to be the David Beckham – including his shopping and cleaning habits.

Comprising of four episodes, which are 60 minutes long each, the docuseries will paint an intimate picture of the Englishman, as well as highlighting the highs and lows of modern-day sports and celebrity culture.

David Beckham - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 394 85 120 59 1 Real Madrid 159 20 52 48 5 LA Galaxy 124 20 42 35 1 AC Milan 33 2 9 6 0 Paris Saint-Germain 14 0 2 3 1 England 115 17 42 16 2 All statistics per Transfermarkt

What has David Beckham said about the release?

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon has posted the trailer on his Facebook page, which has racked up 57 million followers over the years, to let his avid fans know of the upcoming must-watch.

The caption read: “Ten years since I retired from playing football, I’m proud to share the first trailer for BECKHAM, my Netflix documentary series. I’m so grateful to Fisher Stevens for his partnership over the past two years to bring this project to life. Many hours of conversations, many stories I’ve never told and many people from my life and career sharing their memories. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Streaming 4th October on Netflix. #BECKHAM”.

Who else will feature in the four-part documentary?

A plethora of footballing stars of yesteryear will feature as Netflix look to provide viewers with the most accurate representation of the man himself. Beckham’s family members, including his wife Victoria Beckham and both his parents, will feature in BECKHAM’s extensive list of interviews.

However, it is the likes of Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, and the iconic Ronaldo Nazario will most likely have football fans glued to their screens. Joining them are Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Mel C (Sporty Spice), Diego Simeone, Carlos Queiroz, Luis Figo, Michel Salgado, Florentino Perez, Roberto Carlos and Fabio Capello. With just over two weeks left until the premiere is released onto Netflix, fans will be patiently waiting to learn more about the man, the myth, the legend.

WATCH: BECKHAM’S Netflix trailer – out on Wednesday, October 4