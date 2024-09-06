Netflix have released the first trailer for a brand-new documentary featuring some of the wrestling world’s biggest stars, and their opinions of one of the industry’s most polarising figures.

“Mr McMahon”, a documentary by the same people who brought us Tiger King, will provide an “unflinching no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment."

The documentary was officially announced just over a week ago, and yesterday we were given a first teaser into what the documentary entails through a trailer released by home entertainment kingpin, Netflix.

The trailer starts with a monologue by Vince McMahon stating that: “People have wondered who I really am. Portrayal of me is I’m a bad guy... But no one really knows me.”

And wrestling fans are hoping that the documentary will be just as hard-hitting as WWE’s ‘Attitude Era’ and delve into a world of conspiracies and revealing secrets that have been hidden for decades.

What's Included in the Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary

Interviews with the man himself, as well as plenty of WWE Superstars, past and present

Luckily, the trailer hints at doing just that, showcasing a few of the wrestlers that will be spilling the beans on Mr McMahon, including Superstars such as; Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Hulk Hogan, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, John Cena and, even his real-life son-in-law, Triple H.

All the aforementioned wrestlers are well-renowned Superstars from various eras of the sport, with a few who have made their disliking of Vince McMahon - whether through a made-up storyline or in real life - very public.

The documentary will not only focus on Mr McMahon’s pivotal role in the rise of the WWE, but also grapple many of the wrestling world’s biggest scandals - from the sudden deaths of wrestlers due to heavy steroid abuse - alongside his own personal downfall through the numerous sexual assault charges against the former CEO of the WWE.

It is important to note that the majority of the interviews conducted for the sake of the documentary - including those of Mr McMahon himself - were conducted well before the allegations of a hush-money payment scandal, and sexual assault charge, which eventually led to his resignation from the company.

What Netflix Have Said About Vince McMahon Documentary

It will have six parts and be aired at the end of September

“Mr McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise,” Netflix revealed in a synopsis.

The show will be made up of “over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations.”

Headed up by filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30), the doc promises to reveal never-before-seen footage, and uncover the truth behind one of professional wrestling’s biggest heels.

“The goal behind Mr. McMahon was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world. Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind,” filmmaker Chris Smith previously revealed.

The six-part documentary will be hitting screens on the 25th of September.