Daniel Dubois' trainer has identified one key weakness that the team will look to rectify to 'beat up' Anthony Joshua ahead of their mouthwatering showdown later this year.

The pair will go head-to-head for the IBF world title on the 21st of September. The fight, which was confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday, is set to take place at Wembley Stadium, in London. AJ's last showdown at the iconic venue came back in 2018 when he knocked out Alexander Povetkin in the seventh round, while Dubois will be fighting there for the first time in his professional career.

Since joining forces with Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, 'AJ' has looked better than ever.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

As for 'Dynamite,' the young Brit is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career following his win over Filip Hrgovic earlier this month for the interim IBF belt.

Don Charles Insists Dubois Needs to Absorb Fewer Punches Against Joshua

The Brit took a lot of damage in his last fight

During his last fight against Hrgovic, 'Dynamite' walked through some huge shots and absorbed a lot of damage. Don Charles - Dubois trainer - recently told talkSPORT that he's planning to make defensive tweaks to prevent 'Triple D' from taking as much damage.

"We have a lot of work to do. The defence, everyone has latched on to that and him getting with right hands. Yes we can see that and we are trying to improve. "They say 'he will get knocked out by AJ' because he is leaking right hands. But in boxing when you throw a right hand, you are also in danger of being hit with one yourself. "If they are foolish enough to bank on that, they have something else coming. We aren't ignorant we are going to work on it. He took far too many against Hrgovic. That wasn't the plan, but we will rectify that in the Joshua fight and we are not going to this time."

Joshua will prove to be one of the toughest tests of Dubois' career in the ring so far. Despite coming into the bout as an underdog, Charles believes 'Dynamite' possesses the tools to inflict a shock upset in September:

"First he was being accused of being a quitter and I hope his recent fights have proved he is from that. We have now proved that we can take a punch, that box is ticked.

"When we go and beat up Anthony Joshua, what are they going to say next? This gives us fuel and especially Daniel to prove the critics wrong and deliver the win."

Boxing Rule Means Daniel Dubois is the IBF World Champion

He'll be looking to successfully defend his title against Joshua

It was rumoured that the IBF strap would be on the line on the 21st of September for Joshua vs Dubois - given the pair are two of the top ranked stars in the organisation.

However, Dubois will be 'upgraded' to world champion by the IBF before a punch has even been thrown against Joshua. This is because Usyk is unable to defend his belt against him after signing a contract to rematch Fury on the 21st of December.

The organisation's guidelines state: "If the champion is unable to defend the title against the interim champion by the end of the time permitted, then the interim champion shall become the champion."

Due to these guidelines, it's now seen Dubois become a legitimate world champion for the first time in his professional career, without even throwing a punch.

'Dynamite' did hold a WBA 'regular' belt in the past - which earned him a crack at the 'super' belt held by Usyk. However, the Ukrainian would go on to knock the Brit out in their showdown last year.