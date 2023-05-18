Trainer Antti Vierula has given some insight into the training regime of the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

F1 drivers are incredibly fit both physically and mentally, and of course have to be to endure the rigours of a full grand prix weekend and then over 20 of them in one season of racing.

In the past, drivers perhaps did not give as much attention to their physical wellbeing as they do now, with Michael Schumacher one of those to really buck the trend and start putting serious hours in in the gym, giving him the edge on many of his contemporaries.

As is the case with all modern sports at the elite level, these days the athletes involved are supremely fit and have detailed fitness programmes to help them stay in peak condition for as long as they need to be, as they strive for success.

In terms of F1, there's very little time for a day off in a calendar year and so keeping the training schedule varied and interesting can be as much of a challenge as doing the work itself, and Vierula has revealed the sort of work he used to do with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, as well as what he does now with current driver Valtteri Bottas.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, he said:

"Lewis Hamilton loved running whereas Valtteri likes cycling, drivers can have a love-hate relationship with the exercises.

"All drivers have different strengths and weaknesses. Lewis loved running, he’s good at that and wouldn’t do cycling compared to Bottas. He focused on core muscles and neck, glutes, but he loved racket games too. So a lot of squash, which is good because it’s a fast sport, good for body and mind.

"Athletes don’t always enjoy the training I give them, but after training you get endorphins and squash was an enjoyable session. You have to create sessions they have a love-hate relationship with.

"I liked working with Lewis, it was a joy, he’s a passionate guy on the track. I enjoyed working with him. He was brilliant in getting everything out of the car and engineers, he pushes people to get the best out of everyone.

"He would work hard getting answers from engineers, giving his opinion about what he thinks is right. He had a brilliant will to improve."

It's a hugely demanding sport, but the drivers are incredibly fit and are able to deal with everything that a season throws at them physically and mentally.