Darren Waller signed with the New York Giants, hoping to transform the offense. The move ultimately didn't work out for either party, and Waller finished with just 552 yards in one season with the team. Following Waller's (not so) surprising retirement this offseason, the Giants' tight end room lacked a clear starter.

Third-year player Daniel Bellinger was the immediate candidate to fill the vacancy. He was used in tandem with Waller last season, wrapping up his sophomore season with 25 receptions for 255 yards. Bellinger is by no means an exciting option as a pass catcher, but his familiarity with the offensive scheme and experience as a professional made him a favorite to win the job.

Through two weeks of training camp, Bellinger's edge on the field appears to have vanished. Reports from Giants training camp indicate that rookie Theo Johnson is on the inside track to winning the job. But who is Johnson, and what sort of value can he provide in fantasy football?

A Massive Target Who is an Athletic Freak

Johnson offers a skill set that Bellinger cannot.

Malik Nabers stole the show regarding the excitement surrounding the Giants' rookie class. The national media may overlook Johnson, but like Nabers, he is an athletic freak in his own right.

The 6-foot-6, 259-pound tight end ran a 4.57 40-yard dash. Relative to his size, this is other-worldly speed. Johnson didn't just impress in the 40; he put on a show in all aspects of the Combine. His athletic testing results garnered a relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.99 out of 10. This ranks 2nd out of 1,105 tight ends in the RAS database. This level of athletic prowess cannot be found anywhere else on the Giants' tight end depth chart.

Johnson can also do it all as a tight end. He can block, run routes, catch, and has the speed to burn linebackers in coverage. Combined with his enormous frame, he's set up to be a quarterback's best friend over the middle of the field. Johnson is working to be a reliable target for Daniel Jones (via New York Post):

"I’m working more and more to become quarterback friendly... Quarterback friendly is just someone that’s reliable, and that’s not just making the catch, but also being where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there. So I think that once I get the playbook down, I will be that.”

Johnson has reportedly already been thriving in schemed looks on play action looks during training camp. As Johnson gets more reps with the first-team offense, he should develop a stronger sense of comfort. If this trend of growth and success continues, he could play a big role when the Giants kick off for Week 1. Maybe he can be this year's breakout tight end like Sam LaPorta was a year ago.

Value in the Giants' Offense

The Giants do not have a strong history of producing impactful fantasy tight ends.

Even if Johnson does win the starting job, what impact will he have on fantasy rosters? The most likely reality is that he is rather irrelevant. He will, at best, be the No. 2 behind Nabers, but he could also fall even further down the pecking order.

In addition, the Giants' offense has not historically been favorable to fantasy production for tight ends or pass catchers in general. This trend is likely to continue in 2024, with the Giants projected to be a bottom-tier offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2006, Evan Engram has been the only Giants' tight end to score double-digit fantasy points per game. In 2019, he averaged 13.7 PPG, and in 2017 and 2018, he averaged 11.5 PPG.

The overall offensive environment creates a troubling outlook for Johnson. But if a player is going to overcome these obstacles to find success, it would be a player with athleticism and legitimate talent. Taking a shot at Johnson in the final round of your draft is not a bad idea if you have completely punted the tight end position.

