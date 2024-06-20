Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs strive to win a third consecutive Super Bowl with major players back.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice faces suspension amid legal issues that could impact the season.

The Chiefs need to maintain an elite defense and navigate off-field distractions in pursuit of another title.

Eight times in NFL history, teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls. Not one of them has ever won three in a row — none of the eight teams even made it back to the Super Bowl the year after winning the second title.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the ninth team to attempt to win a third consecutive Super Bowl in 2024 and will do so with almost every significant piece of last year’s championship team back in place, including perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time in Patrick Mahomes.

Here’s a look at the five biggest storylines facing the Chiefs when they begin their quest for NFL immortality when rookies report for training camp on July 17 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Related Kansas Lawmakers Approve Plan to Attract Chiefs Away From Missouri Kansas lawmakers approve plan to finance a new stadium, potentially relocating the Chiefs away from Missouri.

1 Will Rashee Rice Get Suspended?

Standout wide receiver facing potential suspension amid ongoing legal issues

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Anyone who watched the Chiefs play in 2023 understands the absolute black hole their wide receivers room was — they cost them several games during the regular season — but were saved by the exceptional play of rookie Rashee Rice.

Rice ended up being the Chiefs’ best pass-catching option behind tight end Travis Kelce and finished the regular season with 72 receptions for 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, then set an NFL record for rookies with 26 receptions in the playoffs.

Now, Rice has more pressing issues than his football career. He’ll be fighting for his freedom as he faces one count each of aggravated assault and a collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of a collision involving injury for his alleged role in a high-speed hit-and-run crash in Dallas in March.

Rice must try and play while the case is adjudicated — there are also civil lawsuits pending — and could not only face a suspension from the NFL, but prison time as well.

The Chiefs have already made moves to add depth to the wide receivers room, trading up to take Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 Travis vs Time: Kelce’s Career Entering Home Stretch

Chiefs longtime tight end will turn 35 years old this season

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

NFL history tells us tight ends don’t keep playing at an elite level into their mid-30s, but there just may have never been a tight end in NFL history like Kelce.

Kelce’s streak of seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards came to an end in 2023. He still led the team with 984 receiving yards, even though he chose to sit out the meaningless regular-season finale… then had a career-high 32 receptions in the playoffs.

Kelce All-Time TE Ranks Category Kelce Rank Receptions 907 4th Receiving Yards 11,328 4th Receiving TD 74 T-5th 1st Downs 597 4th 1,000-Yard Seasons 7 1st 100-Yard Games 37 1st Playoff Receptions 165 1st Playoff Receiving Yards 1,903 1st Playoff TD 19 1st

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski holds the belt as the greatest tight end of all time right now, but another title from Kelce stirs that debate up a little bit.

It’s worth pointing out that Gronkowski, who has been retired for three years, is only six months older than Kelce.

3 Can the Defense Keep Playing at an Elite Level?

Kansas City’s run of three Super Bowl wins finally had top-level defense in 2023

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, for the first time in the Chiefs’ run of making it to four Super Bowls in five seasons, there was an elite defense opposite Mahomes and company on offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2017 NFL Draft could go down in history as one of the greatest drafts of all time with four potential Pro Football Hall of Famers taken in the first round; No. 1 Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), No. 8 Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers), No. 10 Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and No. 30 T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers). Later-round picks George Kittle and Cooper Kupp could eventually make it to Canton as well.

The Chiefs have an NFL All-Pro cornerback in Trent McDuffie and the game’s dominant interior defensive lineman in Chris Jones, who cashed in with a five-year, $158.7 million contract extension in March 2024.

The Chiefs have a bevy of young players who seem like they could turn into stars beyond that, led by 2022 first-round pick defensive end George Karlaftis, who is already a two-time Super Bowl champion and tied Jones for the team lead with 10.5 sacks in 2023.

4 Distractions Will Be at an All-Time High for Chiefs in 2024

Unprecedented level of scrutiny awaits team as it pursues third straight title

Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent broke it down in “The Dark Knight” over a dinner with Bruce Wayne/Batman:

“You either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain,” Dent said.

That’s the Chiefs. And it’s about time for them to become villains.

The Chiefs are used to attention, which reached unprecedented levels in 2023. Somehow, that will all pale in comparison to what’s coming in 2024. The closer they come to winning another Super Bowl, the crazier it’s going to get.

Buckle up.

5 Left Offensive Tackle is a Position Battle to Watch

Wanya Morris and rookie Kingsley Sumataia in battle to protect Mahomes’ blind side

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have an intriguing battle to become the starter at left offensive tackle and protect Mahomes' blind side between 2023 third-round pick Wanya Morris and 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia — current free agent Donovan Smith started the majority of the games for the Chiefs at left tackle in 2023.

Morris started four games at left tackle down the stretch last season. Suamataia, 6'5" and 326 pounds, was an All-Big 12 pick at BYU in 2023.

“They’ve both done a nice job,” Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told Arrowhead Pride. “I like the production that we’ve seen from them; both are young guys. We’ll see how it finishes up through camp. It’s a good competition.”

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.