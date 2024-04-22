Highlights Recent footage shows UFC star Conor McGregor throwing vicious leg kicks ahead of his return against Michael Chandler.

The pair are expected to go head-to-head at UFC 303 on the 29th of June in Las Vegas.

McGregor has not fought since he suffered a brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021.

Recent footage has shown UFC star Conor McGregor ramping up training ahead of his comeback fight with Michael Chandler, which is scheduled to take place on the 29th of June.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news earlier this month, stating that the bout will take place at 170 pounds and be a five-round contest.

The former two-division champion has not fought since suffering a nasty leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021 but is itching to get back in the win column this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor McGregor's last win in the UFC came back in 2020 against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

The Irishman recently took to Instagram to show off his new physique, while footage of the 35-year-old's sparring has also done the rounds on social media.

The former featherweight and lightweight world champion looked impressive in sparring, despite having not been in the Octagon for some time now, showcasing both his grappling and striking abilities in the clip.

Despite suffering a brutal leg injury against Poirier, many would think that 'The Notorious' will be a little hesitant to throw a leg kick. However, footage has shown McGregor in training using his legs with ease.

The Irishman will be desperate to get back in the win column at UFC 303

Taking to social media, TIDLSports have given fans a little insight as to how McGregor's training is going ahead of the mouthwatering showdown with Chandler.

In a post to Instagram, TIDLSports captioned the footage: ''Precision meets power! As the countdown to #McGregorVsChandler ticks, every hit says it all: it’s not looking good for Chandler! Especially with TIDL fueling it.''

With fans expecting a new and rejuvenated McGregor, the video shows the former two-division champion adopting a new Muay Thai stance and obliterating the heavy bag.

McGregor was seen destroying a heavy bag with his pinpoint kicks, mainly using his left leg that was broken after his last fight in the Octagon.

The Irishman Shares His Prediction For UFC 303

McGregor has a preferred means of victory against Chandler

Deeming this leg to now be "unbreakable", McGregor wants to use the titanium in his shin to kick Chandler in the head. 'The Notorious' confirmed his plan when speaking to James Corden on his podcast 'This Life of Mine', via The Mirror.

"I am ‘Terminator’ now," declared McGregor. "I have a titanium rod that goes into the knee and down to the bone, right down to my ankle. It’s unbreakable, so I have free reign to kick now, so I’m ready to go and I’m excited. I wish for and I will work for landing this kick with this steel bar in my leg against an opponent and getting them out of there," he vowed.

"I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg broken, and then I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg wrapped around my opponent’s neck or head and putting him out and side by side."

It would not come as a shock for McGregor to demonstrate his kicking prowess. In January 2020, he sent his opponent Donald Cerrone to the canvas with a savage left kick to the jaw at UFC 246, winning the fight in under 40 seconds. With an "unbreakable" leg, the Irishman hopes to repeat the feat this summer.