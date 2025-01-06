League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers replied to Roy Keane’s suggestion that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold would be better suited to joining them over Real Madrid amid the ever-growing clamour over his prospective move to the Spanish capital.

On what was expected to be a routine day out at the office for the Reds and Alexander-Arnold, Manchester United applied the pressure from minute one to 90 – and thanks to goals from Lisandro Martinez and Amad, they managed to leave Anfield having scored for the first time in five visits.

Cody Gakpo and Mohamed were on target for Arne Slot as they picked up one point from the all-enthralling 2-2 draw, keeping their spot at the top of the Premier League table – six points above second-placed Arsenal – in the process, while they also boast a game in hand.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold’s haul of 62 Premier League assists is the most of any defender in the top flight since its restructuring in 1992.

But much of the post-match talk, irrespective of all the on-field action, was surrounding Alexander-Arnold and what the future holds for the 33-cap England international, whose contract expires this summer alongside star duo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Real Madrid have emerged as the inevitable suitor, but their first approach was swiftly rebuffed by his employers, who – in response – have reportedly offered the right-back a fresh five-year deal which would see him earn £78 million over that period.

However, after his poor first-half display against Ruben Amorim’s men, Keane superbly suggested that Alexander-Arnold should be thinking of moving to Tranmere rather than Los Blancos given how poorly he played. On punditry duty for Sky Sports, he said:

"We talk about how brilliant Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is going forward, but Trent's defending today, my goodness, it's like schoolboy stuff. We're talking about him going to Real Madrid, the way he's defending, he's going to Tranmere Rovers after this. He's got to do better."

In brilliant fashion, the Tranmere admin hit back at Keane’s comments to suggest that, by virtue of having right-back Cameron Norman on their books, Alexander-Arnold is not welcome to ply his trade at Prenton Park in the foreseeable future.

Perfectly timed, Nigel Adkin and his entourage managed to secure their first win in four on Saturday, and the scorer? Norman. The 29-year-old struck in the 23rd minute of their 1-0 victory over Carlisle United, leaving, propelling them into 20th place in England's fourth tier.

Posting a picture of the 29-year-old, who plays a similar position to the Real Madrid-linked ace Alexander-Arnold, celebrating his goal from the weekend, Tranmere captioned the snap with: “Trent to Tranmere, Roy? Nah, we’re alright thanks.”