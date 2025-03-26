Harry Kane has been touted for a move back to the Premier League in recent weeks, with the Bayern Munich star reportedly wanting to return to English shores - and former Premier League scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that with his heart set on breaking Alan Shearer's record, Manchester United are 'in' for the striker to replenish their striking ranks.

Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals has stood for almost twenty years, but Kane looked close to breaking it as he ended the 2022/23 campaign with 213 strikes in the top-flight at the age of just 28. However, with his move to the Bundesliga transpiring, that has been put on hold - but Brown has stated that United could offer him the chance to get over the line.

Brown: Man Utd 'in' For Harry Kane as Amorim Looks to Bolster Options

The Red Devils have struggled for goals this season

Kane remains in top form, having bagged 76 goals in just 82 games for the German outfit, and his two goals for England in the recent international break have shown that he's still as vital as ever to Thomas Tuchel.

Harry Kane's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 3rd Goals 21 1st Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =7th Shots Per Game 3.6 1st Match rating 7.71 1st

And that form will hold huge gravitas when it comes to him wanting a return to England, with United thought to be in the race according to Brown - but Liverpool could be in the race which could scupper Ruben Amorim's plans for the £403,000-per-week star. Brown told Football Insider:

“He has his heart set on breaking Alan Shearer’s record. Coming back to the Premier League is the first step towards doing that, so I think he’ll be looking at his options in the summer. “He would start for any of England’s top clubs, but can they afford his asking price and wages? There’s been so much talk about it, and from what I hear he wants to come back to England. “Man United are in for him, he’s been a long-term target there, but can they afford it? The other option is Liverpool. They’re more financially stable and the manager wants to strengthen his attacking options this summer with a new centre-forward. “There aren’t many better out there than Harry Kane, so I don’t doubt they’re interested. I think they’d be at the front of line for him if he did become available.”

Amorim has had to proceed with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as his two striking options throughout his reign as boss, with just six Premier League goals between them so far in the current campaign - and a new striker could be imperative to his chances of making European football by virtue of a league place next season, having been linked with Victor Osimhen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has 71 goals in 105 caps for England, making him their record goalscorer.

But if United can get a surprise deal over the line for the all-time record England goalscorer, their chances of a top six finish will improve drastically - as long as they can supply Kane with the service needed to get his name on the scoresheet on a regular basis.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-03-25.

Related Liverpool ‘ideal destination’ as Bayern Munich's Harry Kane eyes Premier League return According to reports, Bayern Munich star Harry Kane is eyeing a sensational return to the Premier League next season and could 'finish his career' with Liverpool. The England captain is on track to lift the Bundesliga title this season – the first major trophy of his career and reports claim that the 'favourites' to sign the former Tottenham striker are Liverpool, with the Reds looking to strengthen their attack this summer. Would this be a good move for Arne Slot's side?

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.