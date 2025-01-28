All MLS clubs have now had a good chunk of time in preseason, and we're inching closer to the opening weekend of MLS, with the first match kicking off on Saturday February 22. The urgency for further moves continues to increase.

The primary transfer window in MLS is open until April, though the vast majority of signings happen between now and March 1. It’s difficult to convince clubs abroad to part with a good player in April.

The summer transfer window opens a little later this year, July 24. Much of the league will have played 24 league games, more than two-thirds of the season. That’s if they are ready to debut on day one.

How will that impact teams trying to get deals done now?

1 Atlanta United

Needs: Complete Latte Lath, Almiron deals

Atlanta United will have a couple more things to do, but any other to-do is inconsequential without the two big prizes: Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron.

As GIVEMESPORT has revealed has revealed, both deals are close. Almiron is being finalized now, with just a medical to complete before that is done. Latte Lath is closer, but currently stuck. Latte Lath would easily be a new MLS league-record transfer fee, in the range of $20 million (or more).

These signings— on top of a solid existing core and new head coach Ronny Deila — would immediately catapult Atlanta near the top of most Eastern Conference preseason predictions.

Atlanta have other considerations for both positions. They will end the winter with two new designated players. Almiron is all but done. Hopefully, Latte Lath will soon follow.

2 Austin FC

Needs: Figure out best XI & optimize game model ASAP

With the club-record signing of Myrto Uzuni done, Austin FC don't have any obvious needs. They've had an awesome offseason, from hiring a new head coach (Nico Estevez), to moving on from high-priced players who didn't fit (Gyasi Zardes, Alex Ring) to setting a club-record transfer twice (Brandon Vazquez, Uzuni) and more.

What's left? Nothing that strikes me as a "need". Sure, all clubs "want" more, but reasonably speaking, what can you expect them to do? Roll the dice on a U-22 initiative center back and U-22 initiative winger? That's possible, but again, that's more of a want than a need. I would have said another midfield option, but Austin added Besard Sabovic last week (I think that's an excellent low-key signing). They have depth at most spots.

The biggest need is expediting a visa for Uzuni so he can have as many preseason sessions as possible is genuinely the only thing that comes to mind. There are questions on how Vazquez, Uzuni and summer signing Osman Bukari fit, because Bukari is a true winger, Vazquez a true center forward and Uzuni has spent most of his career at center forward as well, but I suppose he starts as an inside forward on the left flank. It should be fine, but the more preseason reps the better.

3 Charlotte FC

Needs: Where to use last DP spot?

Charlotte FC secured the signing of Wilfried Zaha and I think he’s going to be awesome in this team. It’s the x-factor the team needed to pair with an elite defense.

With Karol Swiderski gone, another DP spot has opened alongside Zaha and Liel Abada. Conventional MLS wisdom would suggest using that spot on a center forward, but I strongly hope they give Pat Agyemang a consistent run of games as the starter. I'm told the club want to give Agyemang every chance to be the starter. Plus, Zaha can play centrally if needed.

That leaves No. 10 even though Pep Biel is back. Charlotte has options and no clear need. Wherever the front office and coaching staff feels the biggest impact would be — No. 10 or I could be talked into a deep-lying midfielder.

They could use another left back, but that’s for competition rather than a new starter.

4 Chicago Fire

Needs: Departure for Soquet, Mueller

Chicago Fire FC has added DP winger Jonthan Bamba, center back Jack Elliott, U-22 right back Leonardo Barroso, central midfielder Rominigue Kouame and winger Philip Zinckernagel among their key additions so far. That's absolutely four new starters, probably five and maybe a sixth if Sam Rogers wins the other starting center-back job.

They can still add, as they have an open DP spot and multiple U-22 slots, but they've done excellent work so far. They can still improve (maybe a DP No. 10?) but there isn't an obvious need at the moment.

Chicago have moved on from players with no future at the club as well, but still have a little more to do there. Arnaud Souquet is not with the team in preseason and will leave. Will that be a buyout? Chris Mueller doesn't seem to fit either. That could be a second buyout.

5 FC Cincinnati

Needs: Lucho out and two DPs in

Lucho Acosta is back! After initially not showing up on time for preseason, he’s with FC Cincinnati in Florida. I don’t think this means he stays.

It’s best for all at this point to move on. I’m curious to see where that will be, whether it’s within MLS or out.

If (when) Acosta leaves, the team will have two DP spots to use. DP No. 10 is a priority and Evander would look great at TQL Stadium. If not him, then someone in a similar profile. As for the other slot, that depends on their vision for Luca Orellano. Will he play off Kevin Denkey up top or back to wing-back, as was the plan when initially signed?

They could cash in for much-needed GAM with the two DP, four U-22 initiative and $2 million GAM roster building strategy. That would give them three more U-22 slots to use.

6 Colorado Rapids

Needs: U-22 attacker

Last season, defense was the issue that needed to be fixed for the Colorado Rapids . They addressed that already with the additions of Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from FC Cincinnati, plus the late-2024 acquisition of Reggie Cannon.

I expect the Rapids to play out of a 3-4-2-1 more this year and that should help as well. The attack will continue to score goals, but finding a talented attacker via the U-22 initiative would raise the ceiling.

Midfield depth is fine, with Sam Bassett signing a homegrown deal and Oliver Larraz proving beyond the shadow of a doubt he is an MLS-level player last year.

7 Columbus Crew

Needs: New Cucho contract (and others)

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Columbus Crew SC are still an excellent team. One of the best in MLS. This offseason has been about keeping everything together rather than seek outward additions. That is good and smart.

So far, so good. One big to-do is a new contract for superstar Cucho Hernandez. He wants to stay at the club, sources say, but there hasn’t been an offer from Columbus as of January 28. The Crew rejected a bid from Botafogo, but the rumor that Cucho asked for a salary of $8 million was not true in any way. If Cucho wants to stay (with a new contract), that is a lay-up. His current deal only has a club option for 2026.

A few others the club would want to keep include Patrick Schulte and Christian Ramirez, both key starters who are entering the final year of their deals.

Managing these situations is all part of being a very good team in a salary-capped league. The Crew have retained continuity expertly so far.

8 D.C. United

Needs: Chance creator

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

From everything I hear, DC United will be a two DP, four U-22 initiative team (rather than three DPs). Christian Benteke and Atlanta's Mateusz Klich are the team's two DPs.

They can still add another player via the U-22 initiative. If ownership provides the front office with discretionary spend, they could add a talented chance creator in the attack. Yes, the press will create chances for the collective. Yes, Christian Benteke's aerial dominance is an easy way to create chances. Yes, Aaron Herrera is awesome. Having another creative presence further up the field will add a new dimension to the attack.

D.C. has already overhauled the defense — including moving on from literally every goalkeeper on the roster from 2024 — plus bringing in center back Kye Rowles.

9 FC Dallas

Needs: DP No. 10, center backs

FC Dallas made an offer to sign Portland Timbers star Evander, but will face stiff competition from other clubs in the league. Sources say they've looked into Feyenoord attacking midfielder Luka Ivanusec as well. I heard whether it's Evander, Ivanusec or someone else, Dallas will bring in a DP No. 10 following Alan Velasco's $10 million transfer to Boca Juniors.

In defense, they're extremely light. Just Sebastien Ibeagha and Lalas Abubakar are senior, natural center-backs. They need an anchor. New England went abroad to bring in Ceballos and Fofana; Chicago stayed domestic for Jack Elliott; San Diego did one of each with Reyes and McNair.

Being able to bring back Patrickson Delgado on a permanent deal and acquire Shaq Moore in a trade with Nashville was good business. Dallas will look much different in 2025 than 2024.

10 Houston Dynamo

Needs: DP No. 10

The Houston Dynamo declined the 2025 contract option on star Hector Herrera and transferred Coco Carrasquilla to Pumas on a club-record deal. The midfield will play the same — dominate the game via possession — but that box of four will look much different.

A new DP No. 10 will arrive and that's the top priority. I'm not entirely sure if a deep-lying midfielder will come because the club are excited about Brooklyn Raines and Erik Dueñas.

The club are working to finalize a deal for Brazilian center back Felipe Andrade and could further add depth.

11 Sporting Kansas City

Needs: DP No. 10, defensive depth

Sporting Kansas City are working on a pair of deals from Greek club Aris: Spanish attacking midfielder Manu Garcia and Russian winger Shapi Suleymanov.

Garcia in all likelihood, would be a DP. His profile is a strong one and that should be exactly what they've been looking for ever since Gadi Kinda got injured and then departed. I thought they would go for a DP winger, which isn't what Suleymanov profiles as, but that doesn't mean he won't be good.

SKC could add up to three DPs this winter. I'm not sure they'll quite do that, but a few key additions are in order. They're working on it.

Defensively, they're light at center and right back. Jake Davis spent a lot of time in midfield, but he could be the starting right back.

12 LA Galaxy

Needs: U-22 winger

The Los Angeles Galaxy navigated the salary cap monster this winter by trading Mark Delgado and Jalen Neal for GAM, plus swapping Gaston Brugman for Sean Davis. They still found a way to bring in center back Zanka and midfielder Elijah Wynder from Louisville City.

If the Galaxy are cap compliant, then they don't need to do anything. Even with Riqui Puig injured, Marco Reus and Diego Fagundez will burden that load, plus more involvement in the buildup from Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil.

The club have only one U-22 initiative player (Julian Aude). Bringing in a young winger via this mechanism is a cap-effective way to increase depth and competition.

13 LAFC

Needs: U-22 initiative attacker

This is assuming Cristian Olivera leaves. If he doesn’t, well, great! Even better.

If he does, the club could use another highly talented attacker. Los Angeles FC have been excellent via the U-22 initiative. Mateusz Bogusz was just sold to Cruz Azul for a club-record fee north of $10 million, Olivera is in the Uruguayan national team, David Martinez is ready for big minutes this year, while Jose Cifuentes and Diego Palacio were integral to winning MLS Cup.

Oh, and keep working on that deal for Antoine Griezmann .

14 Inter Miami

Needs: Trust the depth

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

On the transfer front, Inter Miami CF worked quickly. Tadeo Allende, Telasco Segovia, Gonzalo Lujan and Fafa Picault filled plenty of needs. There isn't anything obvious in terms of external moves that are needed, though you could argue for one more center-back if they can squeeze it.

What's more important is that head coach Javier Mascherano trusts the depth. It's an extremely long season for Miami, who play in the Club World Cup on top of the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup. That's three extra competitions on top of a 34-game regular season and an expected deep playoff run.

Rotation and managing minutes is crucial to this team accomplishing their goals.

15 Minnesota United

Needs: Center back, Dotson trade

Minnesota United were one of the most pleasant surprises in MLS last season, advancing in the playoffs in what was supposed to be a transition year. Head coach Eric Ramsay hit immediately, as did plenty of signings made by sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad, none better than DP forward Kelvin Yeboah.

The squad is deep and has options everywhere, but I think a starting-level center-back could take this club to another level.

Lastly, midfielder Hassani Dotson requested a trade after contract talks stalled. That's one to solve as well.

16 CF Montréal

Needs: Center-back, departure for Iankov

One way I know for sure a new MLS season is approaching is to look at my depth chart for CF Montreal and mostly saying I have no idea exactly what the best XI is. A preseason tradition unlike any other.

It's not a bad thing because it means Montréal have a lot of solid, interchangable players (plus a few unknown youngsters, one of whom always pops). That being said, this January it's clear they need another center-back as they have only four on the roster. Three of which are young.

I'd love to see a senior center-back arrive, but we know that's now how they operate. They've been linked with the loan of Bologna center-back Ange Ahoussou — maybe he solves this one.

The other to-do is moving on from Dominic Iankov. It didn't work, that's okay, it happens. They have seven players who could start in their front three. Iankov is the eighth. It doesn't make sense for anyone for him to stay, unless there's a way he can work back up that chart.

17 Nashville SC

Needs: Where does Hany Mukhtar play?

The answer to where BJ Callaghan sees Hany Mukhtar in 2025 informs every other decision.

GIVEMESPORT's Ben Wright says Mukhtar is playing up top in a 4-2-2-2 in preseason so far. And Ben is the foremost authority on Nashville SC .

If that's the case, it puts Mukhtar in his best position (good!) and Sam Surridge in his best position (also good!). In this system, they could use another true winger to add to the mix as Tyler Boyd is injured.

18 New England Revolution

Needs: Team chemistry drills

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Honestly, that’s all I got.

New England has had a very impressive transfer window, both on the outgoing and incoming front. One source joked they were essentially an expansion team with all the moves.

With all the change, some continuity still remains. Carles Gil is the constant, and he is very easy to play with, given his intelligence, movement and passing ability. Starting wingers Luca Langoni and Tomas Chancalay fit quickly and will continue building.

Where there is no familiarity is in a revamped defense. The quick chemistry between defensive pairing Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos will be key to the Revs having a slow or fast start, plus the other relationships in the spine (center backs to Matt Polster/Jackson Yueill/Alhassan Yusuf).

19 New York Red Bulls

Needs: DP forward