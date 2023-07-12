Everton are desperate for reinforcements at Goodison Park, and Paul Brown has provided an update on some potential signings, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a slow start for the Merseyside club in the transfer window, with Evertonians undoubtedly getting restless with the lack of activity.

Everton transfer news - Latest

With the transfer window now in full flow, Sean Dyche and his recruitment team will be working behind the scenes to try and secure key signings over the next few weeks.

With the likes of Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend, and Tom Davies all leaving the club with their contracts expiring, Everton's squad is looking extremely thin heading into next season.

Ellis Simms also recently completed a move to Coventry City, leaving Dyche with even fewer options during pre-season.

Ashley Young has officially completed a move to Goodison Park, but the 38-year-old is hardly a signing that's going to get Everton fans excited for the new season.

It's no disrespect to Young, who is an admirable professional being able to play into his late thirties, but he's not going to be playing at the highest level for too much longer.

With financial investment currently under discussion with MSP Sports Capital, as per The Athletic, hopefully this could give the club a much-needed boost before the transfer window slams shut.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that Everton are unlikely to sign anyone from Leeds United during the summer, despite links to multiple players from the Yorkshire club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think essentially there is a window opening here for any of Everton's rivals to come in for these players at Leeds. That would be a worry, I guess, if you're a fan of the club. I don't think Everton are likely to be signing anyone from Leeds in the near future."

Who are Everton targeting from Leeds?

Journalist Alan Myers recently confirmed that Wilfried Gnonto is a player of interest to the Toffees.

The Italian forward would add some pace and excitement to the Everton front line.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have claimed that Everton are in the race for Jack Harrison this summer.

The former Manchester City winger has been a key player at Elland Road for a few years, consistently producing numbers-wise for the Premier League side.

The MailOnline have also reported that Leeds attacker Rodrigo was a player Everton were considering, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that he's now completed a move to Qatari side Al Rayyan.

What's next for Everton?

If Everton are going to struggle to do business with Leeds this summer, then that's multiple targets looking unlikely.

Dyche's side needs reinforcements in attack, after the Toffees were the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League last season.

The signing of former Aston Villa veteran Young simply won't be enough to reinforce the squad.

After two relegation battles in a row, Farhad Moshiri will have to put his hand in his pocket to produce funds to almost overhaul the current crop of players.