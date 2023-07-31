Manchester United could still strengthen in one key position during the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT

The Red Devils have been fairly active in the transfer market, but they don't seem to be slowing down.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

So far, since the window opened, United have officially completed the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

With the goalkeeper and midfield position reinforced, the next priority appears to be in attack, with Rasmus Hojlund edging closer to a move to Old Trafford.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached between United and Atalanta for the transfer of Hojlund, with the Danish striker set to join on a five-year deal, costing the Manchester club £73m.

Erik ten Hag's side were desperate for additions in attack, with Anthony Martial their only natural centre-forward option at the club.

Although Hojlund is an out-and-out striker, at 20 years old, it's a big risk for United to rely on him so heavily going into the new season.

As a result, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see ten Hag and his recruitment team look to bring in another attacker before the window slams shut in September.

What has Jones said about Man Utd?

Jones has suggested that we could still see United look to sign a 'premium' number nine this summer.

The journalist adds that a deep-lying midfielder could also arrive through the door at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We should think back to remember what United’s actual plan was for this window. They wanted a premium number nine and a top-quality deep-lying midfielder.

"At the moment, they haven’t actually done that. They’ve got a goalkeeper, a more attacking midfielder and an emerging forward. So I think there is still more to come from United and it isn’t impossible that another forward comes in.

"I think a lot will depend on Anthony Martial though. They need to find him a new club. If he could stay fit, I think having him as an alternate option through the middle as well as Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and even Jadon Sancho could be good, but the problem is, we just don’t know how often he’ll be fit.

"You can’t count on him, unfortunately, and Erik ten Hag must be a bit fed up of that."

Who else are Man Utd targeting this summer?

As Jones mentioned, a more defensive-minded midfielder could be another priority for the Premier League side over the next few weeks.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have held discussions about signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag's side could step up their pursuit of Usawa Red Diamonds’ shot-stopper Zion Suzuki, once Dean Henderson's future is resolved.

If United want to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, they will have to continue bringing in reinforcements.