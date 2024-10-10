Leicester City defender Caleb Okoli could be on the move to another Premier League club after some strong early-season form at the King Power Stadium, according to reports - as Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Newcastle United have all been touted to make a move for the Italy international after 'keeping tabs' on his performances.

Leicester's immediate return to the Premier League in the summer allowed them to spend big money in the summer, with Abdul Fatawu making his east Midlands move permanent alongside the signings of Michael Golding, Oliver Skipp, Jordan Ayew and Bilal El Khannouss. But Okoli has been Steve Cooper's most surprising signing, and after making a spate of appearances in Italy for four different clubs in a scatter of loan spells, it's seen interest crop up from the Premier League trio after a spell-binding start to life in the English top-flight.

Tottenham, West Ham, Newcastle 'Keeping Tabs' on Okoli

The Leicester star is in high demand throughout the Premier League

The report from TBR suggests that Tottenham are keeping tabs on the progress of Okoli this season with a potential future move in mind, though others are rivalling them.

Caleb Okoli's Serie A statistics - Frosinone squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 5th Assists 1 =8th Clearances Per Game 4.4 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.2 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =3rd Match rating 6.51 9th

The Lilywhites actually considered a move for Okoli in the summer, according to TBR, before opting to leave Atalanta for Leicester in a deal worth just over £10million. During his time on loan at fellow Serie A side Frosinone, Tottenham scouts were impressed with how Okoli fared, but they had 'reservations' over his adaptability in the Premier League.

However, he has started extremely well at Leicester, being described as "excellent", and the club will continue to keep tabs on how he gets on in the top-flight. It isn't just Tottenham who are interested, with Newcastle and West Ham also being in a similar scenario to the north London outfit earlier in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Caleb Okoli was called up to Italy's national team in September but didn't make an appearance.

Likewise, they are watching Okoli ahead of a potential move in the coming transfer windows - which has likely been heightened by his place in the Italy squad after impressing in the English top-flight.

Tottenham May Not Be The Best Avenue For Okoli

First-team opportunities could be limited for the Italian

Tottenham have Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as their starting centre-backs, so it could be quite the statement to displace the first-choice duo from Ange Postecoglou's lineup - and with Radu Dragusin as their backup option, first-team opportunities could be limited unless one of the aforementioned trio departs.

West Ham, meanwhile, have just signed Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman for big fees in the summer transfer window and so a similar scenario would unfold at the London Stadium. But if one of the duo drops in form, or they simply don't work as a partnership having been largely untried toegether so far, Okoli could find a way into the fold in east London.It may be Newcastle where the Italian finds his feet.

Sven Botman and Fabian Schar are the first-choice pairing at present, but Schar will be 33 by Christmas - and with their only other backup under the age of 30 being Lloyd Kelly, Okoli could be brought in as the long-term option to replace Schar - and they are undoubtedly in need of a centre-back given that they failed to sign Marc Guehi in the summer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-10-24.