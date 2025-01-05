Egyptian giants Zamalek SC are negotiating to sign forward Mahala Opoku from CF Montreal , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Zamalek submitted a loan bid with a purchase option, but Montréal aren’t interested in entertaining a loan offer for Opoku, sources add. Talks will continue.

Opoku, 23, broke through with Los Angeles FC in 2022 and then was sent to Montréal in a big trade the following year. He was limited to just 515 minutes due to injury last year but had two goals and three assists in his limited time on the field.

The forward won MLS Cup in 2022 with LAFC.

Montréal are undergoing a complete overhaul over the last two transfer windows with Corey Wray officially taking over as director of soccer this winter after joining as a consultant in the summer.

A total of 19 players have departed the club over the last two windows. Opoku would make 20. Montréal reloaded in the summer with Caden Clark, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and brought in Fabian Herbers this winter. A ton of further additions are likely to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

Zamalek are currently top of the Egyptian Premier League with 14 points after seven matches. The club has won 14 league titles and five CAF Champions Leagues titles. Since 2002, only two clubs have won the Egyptian title: Zamalek and Al Ahly.

Club America bid for Richy Ledezma

Club America have made a bid to sign American central midfielder/right back Richy Ledezma, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The bid is currently under review. CL Merlo first reported Club America’s interest. Ledezma is eligible for the Mexican national team and could count as a domestic player in Liga MX.

Ledezma, 24, has broken back into PSV Eindhoven ’s first team this year surprisingly as a right back. Sources say Club America like Ledezma’s versatility to play both right back and central midfield.

The American, with one senior USMNT cap, has made 17 appearances for PSV this season, including five in the Champions League.

Ledezma is a product of Real Salt Lake ’s academy before he left to sign with PSV in 2019. He was loaned to NYCFC in 2023 and returned to PSV in January 2024.

As an attacking midfielder, Ledezma starred for the United States at the U-20 World Cup as the United States beat France in the round of 16 and were eliminated by Ecuador in the quarterfinals. That Ecuador team included 11 players who have gone on to make their senior debut and several key players from the country’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

Club America have won three consecutive Liga MX titles and are about to start their campaign for a fourth.

Santos bid for Josh Windass

Brazilian giants Santos have submitted a bid to sign forward Josh Windass from Sheffield Wednesday , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Since GIVEMESPORT’s initial news break, Windass has since confirmed the bid in an interview with TALKSPORT. Santos are managed by Pedro Caixinha, who coached Windass at Rangers.

"It came as a surprise because I've not spoken to or seen Pedro in a long time,” Windass said. “It is what it is, when you're in form, this sort of stuff happens."

Windass, who turns 31 this week, has starred for Wednesday this season with a team-leading 10 goals and one assist in 1,551 minutes. He signed a short-term contract extension last summer after his previous deal expired.

It appears his new contract expires this summer and he’ll be a free agent again.

"Obviously when your contract is up where you are there’s going to be talk like there always is,” Windass said.

Windass has been subject of interest from MLS clubs in the past, including Real Salt Lake last year. He remains on the radar of several clubs this year.

Sheffield Wednesday are having a strong Championship campaign, sitting 10th and just three points outside of the promotion playoff spots. Santos won the Brazilian second tier and are back in the top flight for 2025.