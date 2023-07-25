Rumours emerged over the week claiming that Fabinho's proposed move from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad was in danger over a rule in Saudi Arabia preventing bulldogs from being let into the country.

David Ornstein of The Athletic today has debunked those rumours, but there are some transfers in football history that have fallen through due to some truly bizarre reasons.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as look at 12 transfers that collapsed for the craziest of reasons.

1 Nabil Fekir to Liverpool

A failed medical is nothing out-of-the-ordinary in football, but the situation surrounding Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool in 2018 is definitely interesting.

Fekir was on the brink of a move to Liverpool just weeks after their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, and had even been photographed with the shirt and filmed interviews with the club's media team.

However, the move was called to a screeching halt when Liverpool's doctors became aware of a previous knee injury that the Frenchman has suffered.

With the medics unhappy with the state of Fekir's knee, Liverpool were forced to pull out of the move, when it seemed like Jurgen Klopp had secured his man.

2 John Obi Mikel to Manchester United

In 2005, Manchester United announced the signing of John Obi Mikel from Lyon Oslo, but in a dramatic twist, the Nigerian claimed that he'd been "pressured" into signing the contract with the Red Devils.

Instead, Mikel opted to join Chelsea instead, with the London outfit paying £16 million to Lyn Oslo and £4 million to Man United to bring the midfielder to the club.

3 Emmanuel Adebayor to Aston Villa

Emmanuel Adebayor was close to joining Aston Villa on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, but the move fell through.

The Togolese striker, who scored 97 goals in the Premier League, even completed a medical and had promotional photographs taken for his move to be announced by the club.

However, Adebayor backed out at the last minute, reportedly because he couldn't mentally prepare himself for the move.

The former Arsenal man, according to Football365, said that he needed a sign from God that the move was right for him after speaking to his pastor.

4 Roy Keane to Blackburn

Before becoming a Manchester United legend, Roy Keane had a pre-contractual agreement with Blackburn Rovers in 1993, and was set to join the club, but the deal fell through.

Then-Blackburn manager Kenny Dalglish couldn't actually get ahold of Keane to finalise the deal due to a faulty fax machine, and the deal therefore couldn't go ahead, leaving Keane at Nottingham Forest.

United swooped in, securing Keane’s signature in a dramatic turn of events, where he'd go on to become one of the best midfielders and captains that the Premier League has ever seen.

5 David De Gea to Real Madrid

Everyone knows the story of David De Gea's failed move to Real Madrid in 2015.

DDG only left Manchester United this month, when his contract with the Premier League giants expired, but he was actually moments away from securing a deal to Real Madrid eight years ago.

The story, which is arguably the most infamous failed transfer in recent history, saw the deal called off because the necessary paperwork was submitted 28 minutes past the Spanish transfer deadline due to a faulty fax machine.

The situation, often referred to as the 'Fax Machine Incident', meant that De Gea remained in Manchester and didn't move back to the Spanish capital, with Keylor Navas, who was set to join United in return, also staying with the European powerhouse.

6 George Boyd to Nottingham Forest

The second mention of Nottingham Forest on this list, the club were set to sign George Boyd from Peterborough in 2013, but for a rather bizarre reason, the transfer didn't go ahead.

Forest deemed that an 'inconclusive eye test' was enough for them to pull the plug on the deal to sign Boyd, something that Peterborough's chairman disputed was even legitimate.

Boyd remained at Posh, and the situation surrounding his failed move to Forest is still spoken about to this day.

7 Fabio Borini to Sunderlnad

Liverpool striker Fabio Borini was on the brink of a permanent move to Sunderland in 2014, after a successful loan spell, but the deal surprisingly fell through.

The reported reason was that Borini refused to leave Liverpool, opting to fight for his place. The Italian also, according to reports, thought he was too good to play for Sunderland.

However, what makes the story interesting is that the following year, Borini completely changed his mind, and opted to join Sunderland on a permanent deal, where he'd remain until 2018.

8 Loic Remy to Liverpool

Another failed Liverpool move, Loic Remy was incredibly close to joining Liverpool from QPR in 2014 as one of the replacements for Luis Suarez, but the Reds pulled the plug on the deal.

Just like with Fekir, the club's doctors were unhappy with something that showed up during the Frenchman's medical, and advised officials to withdraw their offer.

The specifics of the issue that the doctors found was never publicly revealed, but rumours suggest it was an issue with Remy's heart, which explains why Liverpool were so cautious.

9 Ronaldinho to Manchester United

Before joining Barcelona, Ronaldinho was close to a move to Manchester United from PSG in 2003.

Media reports at the time suggested that United were incredibly close to bringing Ronaldinho to the club, viewing him as the perfect replacement for David Beckham, who had just left for Real Madrid.

However, the deal collapsed, and the reason for that was apparently down to the weather.

Ronaldinho instead opted to join Barcelona, with the weather being more appealing to him, as well as the fact that club officials promised to build the entire squad around him.

10 Robert Lewandowski to Blackburn

Years before becoming one of the world's best and most clinical strikers, Robert Lewandowski was on the cusp of joining Blackburn Rovers.

The deal was set, with the Polish striker set to join the Premier League from Lech Poznan during the January 2010 window, but a volcanic ash cloud caused by the eruption of Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajokull disrupted his flight plans for talks with the club.

The delay allowed Borussia Dortmund to swoop in, altering the course of his career forever, where he'd go on to score tons of goals in both the Bundesliga, and Champions League.

11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Arsenal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's potential move to Arsenal in 2000 is the stuff of legends.

Arsenal's manager, Arsene Wenger, wanted the young Swede to trial for the club, but Ibrahimovic famously retorted, "Zlatan doesn’t do auditions", and turned the offer down.

The refusal led to the collapse of the transfer, with Arsenal unwilling to sign the striker without having seem him train in the flesh, and Zlatan went on to achieve greatness away from North London.

12 Neymar to Manchester City

Just like his compatriot and idol Ronaldinho, Neymar is believed to have turned down a move to Manchester due to the weather.

This time it was Manchester City who thought they'd secured a deal to sign Neymar from Santos in 2013, but were told that the winger wasn't that interested in the move.

Funnily enough, Neymar had been convinced, per The Telegraph, that players were forced to wear specifically made boots to deal with the muddy pitches in England, and subsequently turned the move down.

Just like Ronaldinho, Neymar instead opted to join Barcelona, where to be fair to him, the weather is significantly nicer.