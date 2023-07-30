Highlights Burnley's social media team consistently excels at creating entertaining and creative transfer announcement videos.

Football clubs worldwide have been adopting adventurous and unique methods to announce new signings.

The best transfer announcement videos are simple, effective, and highlight the player's ties to the club or showcase their talent.

There's no question that Burnley are the masters of the transfer announcement video

While the club have been thriving on the pitch over the last 12 months, they've also been working tirelessly away from it as their social media team has consistently got it right with the content online.

Things are no different now that they've returned to the Premier League, with the recent announcement of Nathan Redmond having fans in stitches. Taking a clip from the popular television show Brooklyn 99, the club incorporated the former Southampton man into the punchline at its conclusion and fans lapped it up.

It's not the first brilliantly creative method the Lancashire side have had when announcing a transfer signing, though, in fact, there has been a recent trend for football clubs all over the world to reveal their latest incoming deals in the most adventurous and unique ways possible. It shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, but let's take a moment to look back at some of the best so far.

Here are 10 of the greatest transfer announcements in football history.

10 Gianluca Scamacca - West Ham United

Paying tribute to Channel 4's 90s Serie A highlights show, Gazzetta Football Italia, West Ham United's transfer reveal video for Gianluca Scamacca would have been a brilliant one anyway, but one minor detail in the video has ensured its infamy.

The club actually managed to misspell their new signing's name in the video, with Scammaca flashing across the screen throughout. The original was taken down, and the correction was quickly made, but the mistake actually helped make the unveiling all the more viral, and it's talked about much more as a result of it than it would have been otherwise.

9 Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Simple but effective, Manchester City's revealing for Erling Haaland's signing showed an old photo of the Norwegian sitting on a sofa as a child wearing an old City kit, before pulling away to show a modern-day shot of the striker sitting on a similar couch wearing the club's latest strip.

The announcement was simple but did a good job highlighting Haaland's past ties to the club and immediately endeared him to the City faithful.

8 Matt Doherty - Tottenham Hotspur

Considering his boyhood admiration for Tottenham Hotspur's rivals Arsenal, and tweets providing very public proof of that, Spurs' decision to address the situation immediately and use it to their advantage was a genius one.

Fans, especially those of opposition sides were going to call the defender out on it anyway, so the club included a video as they announced the signing of Doherty, with the former Wolves man deleting his past tweets praising the Gunners while looking sheepishly at the camera. It was hilarious.

7 James Rodriguez - Everton

After completing one of the biggest signings in the club's history, Everton wanted to nail the transfer announcement, and they did just that. The video package shared everything that made James Rodriguez such a special and sought-after talent.

It served as a brief for anyone unfamiliar with the player but also stressed just how big a deal the move was for the Toffees. Sure, things didn't quite go so well afterwards, but the announcement got the move off to a promising start.

6 Aaron Hickey - Bologna

What do you do when you sign a Scottish footballer? Find a way to incorporate one of the country's biggest icons, the Loch Ness Monster, of course.

The video Bologna released when they announced the signing of Aaron Hickey was a masterful one, filled with great shots of Scotland, before the hilarious reveal of the cartoony Loch Ness Monster. It was quickly followed by the defender appearing, promising he was very real and it hit all the right marks.

5 Alexis Sanchez - Manchester United

While Alexis Sanchez's announcement video once he signed for Manchester United didn't actually make a whole lot of sense, it was still an impressively well-done one.

Having the Chilean actually play the piano as he was unveiled to United fans, bringing an end to a storied transfer saga was a stroke of genius and showed the Red Devils faithful that they could expect a skilled and classy forward when Sanchez finally took to the field.

The move ended up being a bit of a disaster, but for a short time, following his announcement and seeing him sat playing the piano, it seemed like United had done some incredible business.

4 Joao Mario - West Ham United

West Ham's second mention on this list, the Hammers have repeatedly shown a creative flair when it comes to announcing new signings and Joao Mario's arrival at the club was no different.

Playing off of his last name, the club incorporated one of the most iconic video games of all time, the Super Mario Bros, into their unveiling and added their new player into the game as they announced his arrival. It was simple, but effective and incredibly well done.

3 Peter Hartley - Motherwell

In what may be one of the only examples of a club parodying another's transfer announcement video, Motherwell's unveiling of Peter Hartley was a genius and hilarious one.

The Scottish club had the defender replicating Sanchez's similar reveal at Man United, with Hartley attempting to play a very small piano, but struggling to replicate the success the Chilean had. Instead, the defender makes a blunder, before cursing at the situation. It makes lighthearted fun of United's more serious reveal but managed to do so in the best possible way.

2 Mesut Ozil - Fenerbahce

One of the best ways to show fans how excited they should be about a new signing, is to show how excited some of the club's biggest legends are about it themselves.

Mesut Ozil is a star that needs no introduction, but Fenerbahce didn't leave anything to chance with their transfer announcement video following his signing, with several of the club's biggest legends appearing in the video and welcoming the former Arsenal man to the club. The likes of Roberto Carlos were on hand to show their enthusiasm for the deal, letting fans know they should be on board too.

1 Wout Weghorst - Burnley

The Lancashire side have clearly got a knack for these transfer announcement videos and their unveiling of Wout Weghorst's arrival at the club last year is undoubtedly one of the very best ever.

Known for his towering stature, the club decided to play off of the striker's height and incorporated an iconic scene from Jurassic Park as they announced the deal.

Heavy footsteps could be heard as plastic cups of water tremble in one of the most iconic scenes in cinema history, but instead of a ginormous dinosaur arriving on the scene like the original, Weghorst was edited into the video instead, in a stroke of genius. It was hilarious, very creative and showed just how good these transfer announcement videos can be when they're done right.