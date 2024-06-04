Highlights There will be plenty of special talent on display at Euro 2024.

Three players going to the tournament have already been linked with moves to Liverpool this summer.

New manager Arne Slot will have to keep an eye on their performances in Germany as the club weigh up any transfers.

Before, during, and after Liverpool's final game under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship, a routine 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Anfield crowd appeared an emotional, and at times confused, choir that belted out the names of the many since departed players who'd helped Liverpool to success so frequently under Klopp's reign.

Nonetheless, with Arne Slot's arrival on Merseyside this summer, there will be little place for sentiment and nostalgia if Liverpool wants to retain their status as one of the three best teams in the Premier League and close the gap on holders, Manchester City.

After a one-year hiatus, Liverpool will also be returning to the Champions League, a competition they share a special history with. But – looking at their end-of-season form – they will need reinforcements if they want to be seriously considered as one of the favourites for the competition.

If the new manager Slot is to continue with his tried and tested 4-2-3-1 formation, which saw his Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar sides constantly punch above their weight, it will represent a bit of a change in shape for Liverpool. So, what players should the returning sporting director Michael Edwards and his talented team of scouts be looking out for during this summer's upcoming UEFA European Championships in Germany?

Goncalo Inacio

Having failed to get their hands on a marquee defensive midfielder or central defender, much was made of Liverpool's alleged defensive fragilities heading into the 2023/204 campaign. However, Virgil van Dijk's return to form, the emergence of academy sensation Jarrel Qunsah, and the shrewd signing of the Japanese captain Wataru Endo meant Liverpool's defensive structure ended up being pretty solid for much of the campaign.

Nonetheless, with the departure of Joel Matip announced, Liverpool will surely be in the market for a left-footed central defender. A defender's ball-playing abilities during build-up play are likely to be emphasised in Slot's possesion-heavy system, so an ambitious move for Sporting CP defender, Gocalo Inacio, could be the perfect fit for Liverpool's backline.

What's more, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has informed GIVEMESPORT that the Anfield outfit have been scouting the defender for "a long time". Inacio will be playing for Portugal at this summer's UEFA European Championships, giving Liverpool's data-driven scouting team an opportunity to see how the 22-year-old sensation copes against some of Europe's very best attacking talent.

Goncalo Inacio's UEFA European Championships Group Stage Matches 18th June: Portugal Vs. Czechia 22nd June: Portugal Vs. Turkey 26th June: Portugal Vs. Georgia

Ollie Watkins

The Aston Villa man enjoyed a fruitful 23/24 campaign

Liverpool, who for so many years under Klopp's leadership were utterly ruthless in front of goals, appeared to lose their clinical touch in the biggest games at the tail end of last season. With cool finisher Diego Jota suffering a long-term injury at the start of 2024, Darwin Nunez, Mohammed Salah, and Luis Diaz had the responsibility of providing the team with the goals but failed to bag enough to push the side over the line in their Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup campaigns.

If Liverpool look to add another dependable forward to their ranks this summer, Premier League-proven Ollie Watkins could add composure to their sometimes chaotic attacking line. Watkins, who's in England's provisional 33-man squad for this summer's EUROS, added 19 goals and 13 assists to Aston Villa's strong league campaign.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Ollie Watkins' conversion rate of 17.1% betters any of Liverpool's attackers last season.

Slot is reportedly in favour of any potential move for the Englishman. Watkins would have something to add to Liverpool's attack, but persuading Aston Villa to part with their 28-year-old talisman could prove challenging.

Ollie Watkins' UEFA European Championships Group Stage Matches June 16th: Serbia June 20th: Denmark June 25th: Slovenia

Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool already have several Dutch talents in their ranks

Tuen Koopmeiners reportedly impressed Anfield scouts during Atalanta's 3-0 Europa League demolition of Liverpool in March this year. The 26-year-old midfielders' style of play draws comparisons to the impressive Alexis Mac Alister and Liverpool fans will be dreaming of seeing the technically brilliant pair line up alongside each other next season.

He will join Liverpool captain Van Dijk, as well as Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch in the Netherlands' UEFA EURO 2024 squad, and you'd imagine the Merseyside club's Dutch contingent will at least speak to Koopmeiners about the potential of switching to Anfield this summer.

Atalanta's Europa League winner won't be short of options; Juventus are rumoured to have already placed a strong £38m bid for the Dutch sensation, while heavy-spenders, Chelsea, are also speculated to to be interested in Koopmeiniers. He will likely be in action in the 'game of the group-stages' as the Netherlands take on France on 21st June. So it could be the perfect opportunity to catch the eye.