Key Takeaways Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Spanish international has had surgery on an ACL injury, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

City may need to look at replacements such as Martin Zubimendi and Frenkie de Jong.

The news Manchester City fans were expecting, but absolutely did not want to hear was confirmed by Pep Guardiola today as midfielder Rodri has been ruled out for the rest of the season following an ACL injury. As per the Mirror, Guardiola told reporters at a press conference:

"He had surgery this morning - ACL and some meniscus. So, next season he will be here. This season is over (for him)."

The search now begins for the champions to find a suitable replacement. While the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic look like the strongest candidates currently in the squad, the Cityzens will need to dip into the transfer market should they really want to be at their best without their talismanic midfielder as the season wears on. With that said, these six names could be the best possible solutions out there.

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United

Last summer was one filled with speculation regarding the future of Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has been a crucial part of Eddie Howe's engine room from the moment he arrived at St James' Park, but it feels as though it is only a matter of time before he moves on to bigger and better things.

The former Lyon man stands as one of the best players away from the recognised big six in the Premier League, and, as such, has had plenty of suitors. This has led to suggestions that he has become distracted by outside noise, which has affected his performances during the early stages of the campaign. If that is the case, a move to the Etihad would surely put an end to that and allow Guimaraes to embrace the challenge of replacing the best midfielder in the division.

Bruno Guimaraes Defensive Midfield Stats Stats per 90 Figure Tackles 2.42 Interceptions 0.96 Possession won 6.53 Pass accuracy 84.98% Passes completed in opp half 21.12 Recoveries 6.53

Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace

At just 20 years old, Adam Wharton has made an impressive ascent from Championship team Blackburn Rovers to being recognized as one of the most promising young talents in English football. While he has primarily played as a defensive midfielder for Crystal Palace, he also has the versatility to operate in a more advanced position.

The Englishman boasts an average of 3.31 tackles per game and 1.38 interceptions. These numbers would suggest he is at the very least capable of holding down the fort in front of the backline while allowing his more creative teammates to dictate things further ahead of him. What's more, there is believed to be some interest in the player, as GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed earlier this week.

Martin Zubimendi

Real Sociedad

Liverpool's primary target over the summer opted to turn down the Reds to stay at Real Sociedad. Since then, he has reportedly asked the Anfield outfit to return for his signature in January following his regrets over the decision. If Arne Slot's men don't move fast enough, they may be beaten to the punch by their rivals.

Martin Zubimendi is, on the surface, the most obvious man to replace Rodri. After all, fans literally saw him do that during the Euro 2024 final. Many assumed that the Manchester City man's substitution would be catastrophic to La Roja, but Zubimendi ensured that they stuck to the gameplan and filled in magnificently. There has arguably never been a greater advertisement to be seen as someone's potential injury replacement than what the 25-year-old produced in Germany.

Martin Zubimendi Defensive Midfield Stats Stats per 90 Figure Tackles 1.66 Interceptions 1.25 Possession won 5.73 Pass accuracy 86.37% Passes completed in opp half 22.41 Recoveries 5.73

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his Real Sociedad contract.

Manu Kone

Borussia Monchengladbach

Back in 2023, SciSports conducted some analytical research to find the player who, at the time, was the closest match to Rodri based on their skill set and statistics. One of the men who ranked highly on this was Manu Kone. At the time, the then-21-year-old was deemed as having an 84.5% likeness to the former Atletico Madrid star and was tipped to reach even higher heights.

Another interesting tidbit is that Kone's skill level was deemed to be identical to the Spaniard's when he was that age. This suggests that in the right environment, he could become a world-beating holding midfielder. There would be no doubt that under the tutelage of the legendary Guardiola, the environment could get much better.

Khephren Thuram

Juventus

While Kone ranked highly in the aforementioned study, it was actually Khephren Thuram who ranked the highest. With a percentage match of 87.3%, it would seem obvious that the former OGC Nice man would be a slightly better option to go for than his compatriot.

What makes this a little more unlikely, is that Thuram has not long completed a move to Juventus and is seen as a key player moving forward. That's not to say the Old Lady wouldn't be persuaded to sell as their financial situation continues to seem unsteady. If this was 12 months ago, Thuram may have been the perfect option.

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona

This would be a fairytale move for Manchester City fans and an absolute nightmare for their cross-town rivals. Manchester United have spent most of the last three summers being linked with Frenkie de Jong, as former manager Erik ten Hag has been desperate to reunite with his former prodigy.

De Jong seems to have found his footing at Barcelona, where he has established himself as a key player. However, the club’s widely publicised financial struggles suggest that most of their roster could be available for transfer if the right offer comes along.

During his time at Barcelona, the Dutchman has showcased his versatility by playing both as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder. Recently, he has frequently been deployed in a more creative role, utilizing his playmaking abilities to contribute to the team's offensive strategies. Having just returned from injury, and having already been linked as a Rodri replacement, Guardiola may want to keep an eye on how he progresses in his return.

Frenkie de Jong Defensive Midfield Stats Stats per 90 Figure Tackles 2.36 Interceptions 0.77 Possession won 6.43 Pass accuracy 93.11% Passes completed in opp half 48.99 Recoveries 6.43

All statistics courtesy of the BBC and SciSport - accurate as of 27/09/2024