Professional wrestler Gisele Shaw has opened up about her decision last year to come out as transgender.

The 34-year-old, who made her wrestling debut in January 2015 and is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, made the announcement while on national television during Toronto Pride.

Speaking on the BBC's LGBT Sport Podcast, Shaw revealed the incident that sparked the decision to come out, and discussed the reaction to her announcement.

Why did Gisele Shaw decide to come out as transgender?

Shaw explained how an incident in a bar had convinced her to live life as her true self.

"I was at a bar, and this girl came up to me," she said. "She was belligerent - and out of nowhere, she says: 'You're a boy, right?'

"It was just so shocking, and I didn't know what to do. I just froze, then went home and cried and cried and cried. And I knew something had to be done about it."

Shaw had previously not planned to come out, as she was worried that it would impact her wrestling career.

"I never, ever thought I would disclose," she admitted. "This industry is very cut-throat and I didn't want to give anyone a reason to say 'no' to me.

“I wanted to show them the wrestling side, and that being trans is not a 'gimmick'. I didn't want to be known as the trans wrestler and make it that way, but due to my skills and hard work.

"Growing up, I've always wanted to inspire people, but I couldn't really do that if I wasn't being true to myself. So I made a decision and told Impact Wrestling that it was time for me to be who I am, and live my best life freely and authentically."

What was the reaction to Gisele Shaw coming out?

Shaw felt liberated after making her announcement, and the response was largely positive.

"You know, I've said that, if I went to a public place or restaurant, I was always thinking about if anyone could tell - and I couldn't really be present," she said.

"So to go to Toronto Pride where everyone was so loving and accepting, and I didn't have to think about that. I didn't care… that was it.

"My phone buzzed for days afterwards, but I didn't even pay attention to it. I wanted to immerse myself in being free, and that liberation from all those years of hiding. I just wanted to be in the now."

Shaw reiterated the importance of living authentically, ending her interview with a powerful message.

"Being a transwoman is part of me, but it's not a 'gimmick'," she said. "That's who I am, that's my life.

"Every person who is living their life authentically makes this industry and the world better. And that's what it's all about."