Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore is keeping ‘his options open’ ahead of the summer window, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old won’t want to follow Wolves into the Championship if the worst does happen at the end of the season.

Wolves news – Adama Traore

Traore’s £55,000-a-week contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Spanish winger signed for Wolves from Middlesbrough for a then-club record fee of £18m, after meeting his release clause.

It’s not been straightforward for Traore since he joined the Midlands club. Traore signed for Barcelona on loan last January with an option to buy of £29m, but the Catalan giants opted not to activate the clause, as per Sky Sports.

Journalist Dean Jones recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that it’s unlikely that Traore will be at Wolves beyond this season and he’s now looking for a new challenge.

O’Rourke has expressed a similar view on Traore’s situation, adding that it could be difficult for Wolves to keep hold of the winger if they fail to stay in the Premier League.

What has O’Rourke said about Traore?

O’Rourke has confirmed that Traore is now keeping his options open and will be waiting to see what comes his way in the summer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, staying in the Premier League is vital to any chance of keeping Traore at Wolves. If they do end up going down, I imagine it's pretty inevitable that he will move on.

"Traore does seem willing to run down his contract, keep his options open and see what other offers do come in for him in the summer."

How has Traore performed this season?

So far this season, Wolves have signed Goncalo Guedes, Sasa Kalajdzic, Hee-chan Hwang, and Matheus Cunha as per Transfermarkt – four attacking players, making it more difficult for Traore to find a place in the starting eleven.

As a result, Traore has managed just nine Premier League starts this campaign, according to FBref.

In those games, Traore has scored just twice and has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.78 throughout the season.

With Traore out of contract at the end of the campaign, it makes little sense for Wolves to push too hard to extend his current deal.

Although protecting his value and keeping him around as a squad player would make sense, they shouldn’t be bullied into offering extortionate wages considering the lack of impact he’s had this season.