Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs struggled in the first quarter, but Patrick Mahomes connected with Mecole Hardman for a 52-yard pass in the second quarter.

Running back Isiah Pacheco's fumble on the next play in the red zone was a devastating setback for the Chiefs.

Star tight end Travis Kelce expressed anger and frustration towards coach Andy Reid for not being on the field during the fumble play.

The Kansas City Chiefs had trouble getting anything going against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of Super Bowl 58. They got the ball back in the second quarter after Jake Moody kicked a Super Bowl record 55-yard field goal to make the score 3-0 San Francisco.

Rashee Rice fumbled on a third and one run, but it was recovered by Justin Watson. On the following play, Patrick Mahomes completed a beautifully placed 52-yard bomb to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, threading the ball through double coverage.

The good feelings were short-lived for the Chiefs, though. On the very next play from scrimmage, running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled a carry from the 49ers' nine-yard line, a devastating turn of events for the Chiefs.

The red zone fumble was quite rare. It was just the second time it's happened in a Super Bowl game in the last 38 years, with the other fumbler being Tom Brady.

The play was also notable for the reaction from tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce, who was not on the field for the play where Pacheco fumbled, angrily approached Andy Reid, grabbing his head coach and screaming in his face. Reid was visibly surprised as he was being accosted by his star player.

Super Bowl 58 is currently airing on CBS.