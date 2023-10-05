Highlights Travis Kelce has solidified his Hall of Fame resume with his long list of accolades, awards, and NFL records.

Kelce's top performances showcase his big play ability and dominance on the field, with standout games against the Broncos and Steelers.

The top performances of Kelce's career span a variety of games from tight battles, to blowouts, to crucial postseason matchups.

Travis Kelce has already solidified himself as one of the best tight ends to ever play the game of football. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler, and he has two Super Bowl rings and counting. He's already top six in receiving yards, touchdowns, and receptions by a tight end all-time, and he's only 34. By the time it’s all said and done, Kelce will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

In his decade in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, he has had many masterful outings on the gridiron. Some on the biggest stages and some on normal Sunday afternoons. Which games rank at the top? We take a look at the 10 greatest performances of Kelce's NFL career.

Read more: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: 10 other NFL players that dated celebrities

10 December 4, 2016 - Week 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Kelce brought in eight catches for 140 yards in this game. At the time, it was his career best, and it also helped keep Kansas City just one game behind first place in the AFC West. It was also Kelce’s third straight 100-yard receiving effort and an early-career performance which would help set the tone moving forward.

His big play ability was on display against Atlanta as he hauled in catches of 21 and 35 yards. His play-making ability was a weapon even early in his career, and that is part of the reason tight ends are no longer just check-down targets and blockers. This season was also his first playing on his five-year, $46 million contract extension.

9 December 25, 2016 - Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Christmas delivery—and it was Kelce giving the Denver Broncos 11 receptions, 160 yards, and a touchdown. Kelce was arguably the best tight end in 2016 and the same could be said in 2023. Talk about longevity. This was just one of many dominant games for Kelce in 2016.

His big play ability is real—and this time it was illustrated on an 80-yard house call. He caught a pass from the flat and showed his elite athletic ability as he rumbled all the way to pay dirt. Once again, his dominance resulted in a win for the Chiefs, this time by a score of 33-10.

8 September 15, 2015 - Week 1 vs. Houston Texans

Following the opening kickoff of the 2015 season Kelce was locked in. He gave the Texans two touchdowns on the opening day. He also had six receptions totaling 106 yards. This 27-20 win over the Texans helped the Chiefs start their season off right.

Kelce brought in a 10-yard pass from Alex Smith leading to his first touchdown of the season on the first drive of the season. Just a few years in the league, he was determined to make a name for himself, and he did just that. This would be the start to a great season that ended with his first Pro Bowl nod.

7 September 16, 2018 - Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

This great performance from Kelce came early in the season as he torched the vaunted Steelers defense for seven catches, 109 yards and two touchdowns. He was basically unstoppable. This came in a 42-37 win over the Steelers which maintained Kansas City's undefeated record.

Patrick Mahomes threw six touchdowns in this one, two of which went to Kelce. The tight end made the plays he was supposed to and no one could stop him from doing it. This contest also showed the ease with which he plays the game of football, which is part of the reason he's such a delight to watch.

6 February 12, 2023 - Super Bowl LVII vs. Philadelphia Eagles

This performance came on the highest level there is—the Super Bowl. Now, has he had better all around games? Certainly. But the level of pressure and the stage he was on are important here. Against the Eagles, Kelce had six catches for 81 yards and an early touchdown to set the tone.

This game came against one of, if not the premiere defense in the league that year, as well as his brother, Jason. The opponent, the family ties, and the stage elevate this performance from run-of-the-mill to top-notch.

Read more: Davante Adams: 5 trade destinations for frustrated Raiders WR

5 November 20, 2022 - Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

On November 20, 2022, came one of Kelce’s great performances. In a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he hauled in six balls for 115 yards and ended the day with three touchdowns. What a performance it was.

Not many players at all, especially tight ends, have games like that. Spoiler alert—it won’t be his only three touchdown game on the list. He had his way with the Chargers and helped the Chiefs go to 8-2 on the season with the 30-27 win. He caught passes of four yards, 32 yards, and 17 yards from Mahomes to get his touchdowns.

All of Mahomes’ touchdowns on the day went to Kelce, showing how important and unique their connection has become. This was just your typical regular season game, but Kelce put on a show for the fans.

4 October 10, 2022 - Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

In this tilt, Kelce was held to only 25 yards receiving. So how is this on the list? Although he only totaled 25 yards, he snagged four touchdowns. That’s right, four. He had seven catches on the day, meaning over half of his grabs were for touchdowns. If that doesn’t crack his top performances, I don’t know what will. This was an all-time game by an all-time tight end.

The quartet of scores came in a game the Chiefs won 30-29—so they needed every single one of Kelce's four touchdowns to get the victory. This game in particular showed how vital Kelce is in the red zone for the Chiefs. Any time Mahomes gets inside the 20, he’s looking for ol' reliable to punch it in.

3 January 12, 2020 - Divisional Playoffs vs. Houston Texans

In the playoffs who do you go to? Kelce. He had a 10 reception day. He totaled 134 yards and yet again punched in three touchdowns. This was one of his best playoff performances, so it had to crack our list. Deshaun Watson and the Texans came out hot, going up 24-0 at one point. But the Chiefs just had too many weapons.

At one point Kelce had back-to-back-to-back touchdowns for the Chiefs. The Cincinnati product showed yet again why he is the go-to guy, especially in the playoffs. He sliced through the defense like they were butter on his way to an all-time tight end playoff performance.

2 January 24, 2021 - AFC Championship vs. Buffalo Bills

The second-best performance Kelce ever put together came in a playoff game—surprised? At this point you shouldn’t be: these are the games in which he shines. Kelce put up video game numbers, catching the ball 13 times for 118 yards. Not to mention he had two touchdowns to boot.

Time and time again he performs on the big stage, this time assisting in a 38-24 win for the Chiefs. The Bills and Chiefs are always competitive in the playoffs, but this time, not so much. Either way, Kelce tends to do his best work when the lights are at their brightest, and this one was no different.

1 December 16, 2021 - Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kelce’s best ever performance came against the division rival Chargers. Why is it his best performance? Because it quite literally was a career game. He hit his apex here, catching 10 passes which totaled 191 yards—a career high. He also scored twice on the day.

Never before and never since that day has Kelce come close to that yardage mark. A meteorite couldn’t have stopped Kelce on this day, and if it hadn’t been for the big tight end, the Chiefs would’ve been in some trouble. They beat the Chargers 34-28 in overtime, and Kelce could not have been more crucial.

The Cleveland native caught a seven-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 on the clock in the fourth quarter to send it to overtime. Then he caught a 34-yard touchdown toss from Mahomes in overtime to call game. What a beautiful way it was to cap off the greatest game of Kelce's 10-year career.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Kansas City Chiefs: Redrafting every first-round since 2008