Highlights Travis Kelce will host "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" on Amazon Prime.

The hosting gig follows his SNL episode & podcast success, expanding his fame.

At 34, Kelce gears up for life post-football while balancing workouts and a celebrity girlfriend.

The Taylor Swift effect continues for Travis Kelce, who will expand his reach by hosting a new iteration of the popular "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" game show. The new rendition, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" received a 20-episode run to air on Amazon Prime.

The Kansas City Chiefs' All-World tight end expressed excitement over the new venture:

I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity".

Related Patrick Mahomes Graces TIME's Most Influential People Cover The NFL's biggest superstar is inspiring more than just the future generation of football players with his wide-ranging business pursuits.

A New Era for Travis Kelce

Credit: Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kelce first gained non-NFL attention with his dating show "Catching Kelce" in 2016, but he moved into a new stratosphere of fame when he hosted SNL’s 14th episode of season 48 in 2023. Apparently, that also may have laid the groundwork for a certain iconic celebrity who appreciated his hosting chops. Ben Marshall of the “Please Don’t Destroy” comedy trio said:

We worked with both Taylor and Travis Kelce, like, before they got together. And we can cut this out if you guys don’t want to say this—but she kind of told us that she watched his ‘SNL’ episode and saw him in our video, and was like, ‘Oh, this guy seems funny.’

In the ultimate example of “always shoot your shot,” Kelce parlayed that SNL gig into the popular podcast “New Heights,” which he hosts with his recently retired brother, future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce. On that podcast, he made a fateful appeal to the pop idol that drastically changed the viewing lives of NFL fans everywhere.

His new hosting gig follows the theme of everything turning up Kelce. The show’s new format will enlist a classroom of celebrities to help contestants win $100,000 rather than pit them against one another. It sounds akin to “Hollywood Squares” meets "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?," minus the kids.

Nevertheless, we should see celebrities testing their acumen against rigorous elementary curriculum. Kelce sounds like he’s just happy to be the one holding the answers:

The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.

We expect to see at least a handful of NFL players, like Patrick Mahomes, Jason Kelce, and Chris Jones. Clearly, with Swift at his side, Travis’ rolodex of famous friends has grown.

At age 34, the end of Kelce's Hall of Fame football career is obviously much closer than its beginning. Still, Chiefs fans can rest easy knowing he’s still working out on the road even as he globetrots on the heels of his renowned girlfriend.

Source: Amazon

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.