At least one particularly popular member of the Kansas City Chiefs doesn’t care if their 2023 championship ring carries a slight typo. As Travis Kelce eloquently put it on his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce:

I don't give a sh!t. I like it that we didn't give a f*** about what seed Miami was. Yea, they were seventh. Who cares? They could have put no seeds on the side of them and I would have been fine.

The error in question refers to the Miami Dolphins as the seventh seed, but in reality, the Dolphins were the sixth seed in this past playoffs. Here’s the scoop on Kansas City’s rings and, of course, a check-in on the Chiefs' No. 1 super fan.

Travis Kelce Lets Ring Engraver Off the Hook

Taylor Swift joined the Chiefs' rings celebration in spirit

Normally, if a custom piece of jewelry running between $30,000 and $50,000 comes back with a misspelling or date mistake, someone’s losing their job. However, Travis may have just gotten a fleet of people off the hook with his reasonable take:

I think it makes it more unique. Like, ‘Oh, yeah, we made it really detailed, and, oops, we screwed up.’ Just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing.

He’s right on both counts. What’s more unique than a blinged-out championship ring with a mistake? How many other teams can say we’ve won so many titles that they made a mistake on one of our many rings? It’s a near incomparable flex.

Of course, as brothers do, Jason couldn’t help but point out the blunder in the most brotherly way possible:

One major little goof on the ring, Miami is listed as the seventh seed because it (the ring) has all of the games you guys had to win to get there. Miami was actually the sixth seed. I guess that’s just the way the ring is. ... Are you gonna get it fixed?

Naturally, we couldn’t write a Chiefs article without a Taylor Swift update. According to K.C. owner Clark Hunt, the Queen of Swifties was far in body but close in spirit during the team’s ring ceremony held at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art:

She is in Liverpool this week and we had a ring ceremony a couple of nights ago, which she stayed up for, it was about 4 a.m. in Liverpool, and she sent a social media communication that used the word, ‘we’ — so she is definitely part of the Chiefs Kingdom.

Obviously, if there isn’t an IG post, then it never happened. Swift apparently closely followed Chariah Gordon, Mecole Hardman’s girlfriend, on IG Live:

She was especially excited about the news of Hardman’s resigning, blasting off an “AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE.”

