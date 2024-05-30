Highlights Travis Kelce denies rumors of a potential cameo appearance in Happy Gilmore 2.

Despite not pursuing acting right now, Kelce has become a TV personality in recent years by hosting SNL and (eventually) Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?.

On the field, Kelce remains an offensive force for the Chiefs, and he just signed a record-setting extension to remain in Kansas City for the foreseeable future.

Travis Kelce has a long list of accolades, including three Super Bowl Rings, nine Pro Bowl nods, and seven First- or Second-Team All-Pro honors.

His exploits on the gridiron aren't the only reason he's become such a popular figure in the mainstream media, though. He recently formed a power couple with arguably the most famous woman in the world, and he hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared on the Amazon Prime reality series Catching Kelce.

Now, on his New Heights Podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end entertained the idea of becoming a professional actor and appearing in Adam Sandler's upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to the 1996 original cult classic.

Kelce ultimately shot down the conspiracy theory that originated on Reddit, though he did note that he'd accept the gig in a heartbeat if Sandler ever came calling.

“I didn’t even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2. If there is, I’ll f—king be an extra... I’ve obviously been a huge fan of the Sandman [Adam Sandler]. This is exactly what it says it is: a conspiracy theory. Who knows? Theories can come true. Theories can be true and nobody knows about [them].”

Kelce was previously announced to be the host of Amazon Prime's reboot of the popular show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?. Though he proved last season that he has plenty left in the tank as a football player, Kelce is evidently happy to entertain a number of opportunities that may lead to a second career away from the NFL once he retires.

Related Travis Kelce Set To Host Reboot of “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” Super Bowl champion and Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce continues to increase his social reach with a new Amazon gameshow.

The Chiefs' star set multiple playoff records last season

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

After back-to-back Super Bowl championships alongside his partner in crime, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce has his sights set on playing in Kansas City for as long as he can.

The Chiefs and Kelce agreed to a two-year, roughly $32.3 million extension ($17 million guaranteed) that will make the 34-year-old the highest paid tight end in NFL history. Although Kelce's 2023 numbers took a slight dip compared to his career averages -- 984 yards and five touchdowns -- he was still a wholly dominant force on the field, which he proved during last year's record-setting playoff run.

2023 may have been the first sign of decline for Kelce, who put up less than 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2016. However, that was also due, in part, to a receiving corps that was lackluster (to put it gently).

There hasn't been a 1,000-yard wide receiver in Kansas City since Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, and the team hasn't had a double-digit touchdown catcher not named Hill or Kelce since Dwayne Bowe led the league with 15 in 2010.

Leading Chiefs Receivers in the Mahomes Era Year Leading Receiver Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2023 Travis Kelce 93 984 5 2022 Kelce 110 1338 12 2021 Tyreek Hill 111 1239 9 2020 Kelce 105 1416 11 2019 Kelce 97 1229 5 2018 Hill 87 1479 12

With rookie Xavier Worthy and free agent acquisition Marquise Brown now in tow, the Chiefs should have no problem diversifying their passing attack in 2024. In turn, Kelce should be afforded more single-coverage opportunities, which could portend a return to form for the legendary tight end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mahomes and Kelce have teamed up for 16 career postseason touchdown connections. That surpasses Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski (15) for the most ever, giving Mahomes and Kelce a leg up in the "greatest quarterback-tight end tandem ever" debate.

No one knows how much longer Kelce will be plying his trade on the field, though as long as he's playing at a Pro Bowl level (and the Chiefs are serious Super Bowl contenders), it's likely he'll stave off retirement.

Whenever that fateful day does come, perhaps Kelce will turn to acting.

Source: New Heights Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.